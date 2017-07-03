Utah Senate seeks comment on Court of Appeals nominees | ParkRecord.com

Utah Senate seeks comment on Court of Appeals nominees

The Utah Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee is seeking comments on Utah Court of Appeals nominees Diana Hagen and Ryan Harris. If approved, Hagen and Harris will fill vacancies on the Utah Court of Appeals following the retirements of Judges J. Frederic Voros and Stephen Roth on August 1.

The Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee plans to hold a public hearing before issuing a recommendation to the full senate.

Comments must be submitted to Jerry Howe at the Office of Legislative Research and General Counsel, Utah State Capitol Campus, House Building, Suite W210, PO Box 145210, Salt Lake City, Utah 84114-5210, before 5 p.m. Monday July 10. All statements should include the respondent's name, telephone number and mailing address.