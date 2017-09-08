Vehicle hits Summit County Animal Control truck

A vehicle collided with a Summit County Animal Control truck on Wednesday in the Kimball Junction area causing minor injuries to the two officers inside, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

At around 1:46 p.m. a vehicle on the Interstate 80 eastbound off-ramp jumped a concrete median as it approached the intersection on State Road 224 into oncoming traffic, said trooper Jeff Daems, with the Utah Highway Patrol. He said the vehicle clipped the animal control truck as it was traveling north on State Road 224 onto the eastbound I-80 on-ramp.

"The vehicle that caused the crash, rather than turning right near the car wash, it just straightened out and completely jumped the concrete section," Daems said. "Vehicle No. 1 glanced off the back end of the truck and spun around and rolled once."

Two men were in the vehicle that caused the crash. One victim was transported to the Park City Hospital and the other was taken to a hospital in the Salt Lake City area. Daems said the men suffered serious injuries, but have since been released from the hospital.

The two animal control officers sustained injuries that were not considered life-threatening. All the victims involved are from Summit County.

Daems said it is unclear what caused the accident. He added, "We don't suspect any impairment."

No citations have been issued and the accident is still under investigation.

On Thursday, Summit County Animal Control Administrator Clay Coleman said one of the officers was back at work while the other takes time off to have her injuries examined further. Both were wearing seatbelts.

Coleman said the truck was transporting a cat and a skunk. The cat was taken to the Animal Control Shelter and monitored overnight. He added, "It is doing great." The skunk, which is considered a nuisance animal by the county, was euthanized.

The truck, Coleman said, is likely totaled. He is currently waiting to submit the accident report to insurance before that determination is made.

"All-in-all we are so lucky," Coleman said. "My guess is that vehicle had to be going 60 or 70 when it hit them. They said they didn't even see it before they started spinning."