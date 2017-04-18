Weekend fire destroys cabin in Woodland | ParkRecord.com

Large flames ravaged a vacant cabin in Woodland on Sunday when an afternoon fire overtook the structure.

At around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, fire crews from the South Summit Fire Protection District responded to the cabin in the Diamond Bar X Ranch in Woodland. Firefighters from Wasatch County Fire were on scene.

Scott Nagle, a public information officer with the South Summit Fire Protection District, said the cabin was fully engulfed when crews arrived. He said the two-story structure was a summer home. No one was present when the fire started.

Most of the flames were contained to the cabin. No injuries were associated with the blaze or nearby structures threatened. Nagle said it took crews nearly an hour to get the blaze under control.

"There were nearby structures, but mostly what we were trying to do was not allow it to go into the forest," Nagle said. "When we go there it was fully involved and we didn't want it to go there because there were trees and shrubs."

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.