Summit County’s court report

According to the Summit County Attorney's Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Oct. 23, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

John Edward Flynn, 27, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to attempted theft, a class B misdemeanor, and possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a 180-day jail sentence and a $1,000 fine for attempted theft, and a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine for possession or use of a controlled substance. The sentences were suspended and the court placed him on probation with Summit County Probation for 12 months, and ordered him to pay a $250 fine for each offense and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Thomas R. Lund, 32, of Kamas, entered a guilty plea to theft, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine. The sentence was suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 12 months and ordered him to complete standard terms and conditions.

Wyatt Parker Stinson, 23, of Park City, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered him to pay a $500 fee and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Eric Sosa, 22, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to domestic violence assault, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine. The sentence was suspended and the court placed him on probation with Summit County Probation for 18 months and ordered him to serve 30 days in jail, pay a $1,000 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.