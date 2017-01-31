Summit Park fire consumes home | ParkRecord.com

A Summit Park family lost their home and almost all their possessions to a fast-moving fire on Friday, but as of Tuesday their biggest concern was for their 8-year-old dog, Roxy. None of the family members were home at the time of the blaze but their two dogs and a cat were inside. One of the dogs and the cat escaped without injury but Roxy, a black-and-white, blue heeler-mix is still missing.

The homeowners, Brett Taylor and Jessica Stabrylla-Taylor, and their two children are asking the community for help finding her.

According to Jessica, Roxy has been sighted since the fire. “So we do know she got out. She came back to the house but there was so much commotion with the fire engines and people, she darted away.”

She added that Roxy has been with the family since she was adopted from an animal rescue organization when she was a puppy.

The fire was reported to the Park City Fire District by a neighbor at 3:45 p.m. on Friday. According to Park City Fire Chief Paul Hewitt, the neighbor saw smoke and flames coming out from under the eaves. By the time fire district personnel arrived 10 minutes later, Hewitt said the structure, a 2,250-square-foot, log home on Summit Park’s Woodland Drive, was fully engulfed in flames.

The District called in 17 personnel to ensure the blaze did not spread to nearby homes. According to Hewitt the snowy conditions both aided and hampered suppression efforts. Due to the deep snow and cold weather they were able to save a nearby detached garage but the snow and ice also added to the firefighters’ challenges.

“There were some slips and falls but no injuries,” he said noting the firefighters had one other important factor working to their advantage — the homeowner had shoveled out the nearby fire hydrant allowing firefighters to access an important water source.

Hewitt said that if the fire happened during the summer, given the wooded terrain, it would have been extremely dangerous. The fire, he said, reached 2,000 degrees and had it spread to treetops, it would have been hard to contain.

As of Monday, the exact cause of the fire had not been determined but Hewitt said state investigators were focusing on the attached garage as the point of origin and the cause as accidental.

Jessica said she and her family were extremely grateful for the community’s support.

“The neighbors have been amazing, they are the only reason our pets are alive. The response has been unbelievable, even from strangers,” she said.

A neighbor who witnessed the fire, Jared Gallardo, said the family is doing well considering how much they lost.

“They are distraught about Roxy more than anything,” he said. Gallardo is helping to coordinate the search and said they would like to hear from people who have seen her or even someone who might be willing to use a drone to get an aerial view.

If anyone has information or can help they are asked to call the Taylor family at 435-647-6109 or 970-708 -9412 or Jared Gallardo at 323-497-2060.