Suspect in Kamas Valley manhunt apprehended in Nevada

A South Summit man who led law enforcement officials on a manhunt throughout the Kamas Valley was arrested early Tuesday morning in Nevada.

At around 12:41 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, Tyler James Robertson, 20, of Oakley, was taken into custody at the Montego Bay Resort, in West Wendover, Nevada. The resort is located near the Utah-Nevada state border.

Robertson was booked into the Elko County Sheriff's Office as a fugitive felon, according to documents provided by Elko County. The details surrounding his arrest, including how he was found, were not immediately made available by the West Wendover Police Department.

Last week, Robertson, who has several outstanding warrants related to burglary charges, fled from officers with the Kamas Police Department during a traffic stop.

Officers, with the help of several outside agencies, including the Summit County Sheriff's Office, Utah Highway Patrol, U.S. Forest Service and the Department of Public Safety, actively searched for Robertson for several hours.

Kamas Valley residents were on edge throughout the search, especially as officers encouraged them to keep their houses and cars locked.

Kamas Police Chief Brad Smith said Robertson will have to be extradited back to Utah on the charges he faces in Kamas. Smith said that will likely take some time.

As of Friday, Robertson was still in custody.