The 48th Annual Park City Kimball Arts Festival | ParkRecord.com

Saturday, Aug. 5

Arts Festival activities on Main Street

Yoga Fest and Wake + Draw Figure Sessions on the Town Lift Bridge, free, 8 a.m – 9 a.m.

225 artists' booths open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission: $12 adults, $6 children (ages 6-17), free for kids under 5.

Live Music: 30 musical performances on three stages from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kids' Art Area: 'Aim, Point and Paint,' 'Clay Creations,' 'Wild Wind Catchers,' 'Interactive sculptures,'$3 per project or four activities for $10

Food and drink: Artisan Tasting area featuring Utah small hand-crafted food, three beer gardens and six concession stands including the Food Truck Round-up

Festival After Dark

Deer Valley Music Festival: "Classical Mystery Tour: A Tribute to the Beatles at 7:30 p.m. at Deer Valley's Snow Park Amphitheater. For tickets and information: http://www.deervalleymusicfestival.org

Stand-up comedy at the Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main St., at 8 p.m. For tickets and information: http://www.parkcityshows.com.

Sunday, Aug. 6

Arts Festival activities on Main Street

225 artists' booths open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission: $12 adults, $6 children (ages 6-17), free for kids under 5.

Live Music: 30 musical performances on three stages from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kids' Art Area: 'Aim, Point and Paint,' 'Clay Creations,' 'Wild Wind Catchers,' 'Interactive sculptures,'$3 per project or four activities for $10

Food and drink: Artisan Tasting area featuring Utah small hand-crafted food, three beer gardens and six concession stands including the Food Truck Round-up

Festival After Dark

The San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, at Deer Valley's Snow Park Amphitheater. For tickets and information: bigstarsbrightnightsconcerts.org

Transportation and parking

Use Park City's free public transit system or bike to Main Street and use the bike valet service at Park Ave. and 7th Street. Deer Valley Resort will offer free parking from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Park City High School will offer free parking all day on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information about the Park City Kimball Arts Festival visit http://www.parkcitykimballartsfestival.org.