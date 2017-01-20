The Park Record’s live coverage of the Women’s March on Main | ParkRecord.com

The Park Record will provide live coverage Saturday morning as hundreds or thousands of protestors are expected to flood Park City’s Main Street for the Women’s March on Main, in a show of support for human rights and solidarity with minorities across the nation. The event, scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., is one of hundreds of similar marches taking place Saturday around the country. The Park Record’s will follow the march live here, beginning at 8 a.m. To participate in the conversation, comment on the live stream, tweet at The Park Record Twitter account, @Parkrecord, or simply use the hashtag #marchonmain on Twitter or Instagram.