Tom Kelly elected chairman of Alf Engen Museum

The Alf Engen Ski Museum announced Wednesday that Tom Kelly, the longstanding vice president of communications with the USSA, will take over as chairman of the board for David Vandehei, who was chairman for the last eight years and helped the museum through its last major exhibit update.

Director Connie Nelson said Kelly would help the museum through a second wave of updates, which she calls "a major undertaking," that would cover "all aspects relating to the history of snow sports in the Intermountain West."

"Tom brings a wealth of knowledge and years of experience as Vice President of Communications for USSA and current Board Chair of the U.S. National Ski Hall of Fame and Museum located in Ishpeming Michigan," Nelson said.

The board elected Kelly on Sept. 6. He officially started his position on Thursday, when he emceed the Intermountain Ski Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, ushering in Harry Baxter, Picabo Street, the late Dick Mitchell, and the late Dean Roberts.