Trailside Elementary student brings airsoft gun to school | ParkRecord.com

A first-grade student at Trailside Elementary School brought an airsoft gun to school Friday, triggering a response from administrators.

According to an email statement from Molly Miller, spokeswoman for the Park City School District, the student showed the airsoft gun to classmates, who then reported it to adults. Principal Robin Williams took possession of the gun, and school officials called the student’s parents and the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Airsoft guns often have the appearance of real guns, but shoot small plastic pellets. It was unclear whether the student’s airsoft gun was loaded.

Miller said in the statement that all safety protocols were promptly followed, even though the gun was not real. She also reminded parents who have weapons in their homes to use the incident as an opportunity to ensure that they’re out of reach of children.

“Please be assured we take incidents like this — even though it was a replica gun — very seriously,” she said. “Students were never in any danger because of this specific circumstance, but we understand that the situation may have been frightening for them. Continue to encourage your children to come forward to trusted adults with any concerns they have. We congratulate the students who came forward today.”