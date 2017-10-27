Two arrested for allegedly stealing more than 100 pieces of mail in Summit County

A man and a woman were arrested late Wednesday night in a Snyderville Basin neighborhood with more than 100 pieces of mail belonging to more than 30 Summit County residents, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

A Summit Park woman contacted authorities just after midnight on Wednesday, Oct. 25, after noticing a suspicious vehicle parked in her driveway, said Lt. Andrew Wright. A deputy who was in the area searched the Summit Park neighborhood, but was unable to locate the vehicle.

The deputy later spotted it parked on a street in the Pinebrook neighborhood with its lights out. The suspects – Natosha Louise Alvarado, 38, of Magna, and Juan Jose Rodriguez, 26, of Park City – were arrested under suspicion of a slew of felony charges.

"This is a classic example of us having that established community partnership where they trust us and trust us to the point that this woman looks out her window sees this car in the driveway and immediately called us," Wright said.

At the time of their arrests, Alvarado and Rodriguez had financial cards, a stolen check, about two dozen keys and drug paraphernalia in their possession, according to police.

Alvarado was charged with four felony counts of identity theft, five felony counts of forgery, six felony counts of unlawful possession of a financial card and 30 counts of mail theft, a class A misdemeanor, a new release states. Other charges included possession of burglary tools and drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice and providing false personal identification to a police officer. She is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bail.

"We did find methamphetamine pipes in the vehicle, which had to play into their state of mind," Wright said. "After the female gave a false identity to the deputy, he was able to figure out she was lying and that she has a very long criminal history."

In March, Alvarado was arrested in West Valley for attempting to cash a stolen check, according to court documents. She was sentenced to probation for 36 months, court documents state.

Rodriguez faces similar charges, including four felony counts of identity theft, five felony counts of forgery, six felony counts of unlawful possession of a financial card, 30 counts of mail theft and possession of burglary tools, the news release states. Rodriguez' bail is listed as $150,000 cash only, but he is currently on a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold because of his status in the country and the felony charges he is facing, Wright said.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office has responded to several mail theft cases during the last few months, Wright said. However, it is unclear if Alvarado and Rodriguez are responsible for those cases. He said it would be difficult to establish a connection because the mail the suspects were in possession of at the time of their arrests was mostly stolen on Wednesday.

But, Wright said, Alvarado and Rodriguez are linked to multiple cases with different agencies along the Wasatch Front.

"It was a simple, 30-second phone call that resulted in this massive arrest that will most likely solve other cases, not only in our area, but in other jurisdictions," he said. "Can you imagine 30 people having their identity stolen? The financial loss to the members of our community could have been in the hundreds of thousands of dollars."