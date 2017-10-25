Upcoming blood drives seek to harness the spirit of giving

With Halloween, Thanksgiving, Hanukkah and Christmas all looming large on the horizon, local blood drives hope to attract donors who are feeling the holiday spirit.

This upcoming holiday season features a choice of at least five different blood drives in Park City and greater Summit County.

Up first is the Oct. 31 Transylvania Tea Party, hosted by Deer Valley Resort at its Snow Park Lodge. The resort has partnered with ARUP Blood Services of Salt Lake City for its 14th annual edition of the Halloween-themed event. According to a Deer Valley press release, last year's event saw more than 100 donors give about 65 units of blood to ARUP. ARUP Blood Services is a division of the University of Utah and provides blood to University of Utah Hospital, Huntsman Cancer Hospital, Primary Children's Medical Center and Shriners Hospital for Children.

Next month, the American Red Cross is scheduled to host three blood drives in Park City and one in Kimball Junction. According to a press release, the Red Cross experiences a dip in donations during this time of year while Americans are busy planning and traveling for the holidays. American Red Cross spokesperson Natividad Lewis said in an interview the holiday season and adverse weather can take a toll on the flow of blood.

"People are traveling and donating blood is not the first thing that comes to mind when when you're trying to get to family and you're trying to get to dinner and trying to get to holiday activities to have a lot of fun, but there's still patients who are not partaking in those events," Lewis said.

Deer Valley Resort is set to host the Transylvania Tea Party blood drive on Oct. 31 in the second-floor Clock Room at Snow Park Lodge, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. ARUP Blood Services requests that prospective donors check its website at http://www.utahblood.com to confirm that they are eligible to donate.

Recommended Stories For You

In November, the American Red Cross is scheduled to conduct three blood drives in Park City and one in Kimball Junction. The Park City blood drive dates and locations are:

Nov. 13: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Triumph Gear Systems, 6125 Silver Creek Dr.

Nov. 15: 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Park City Community Church, 4501 S.R. 224.

Nov. 15: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Mountain Life Church, 7375 Silver Creek Rd.

In addition, an American Red Cross blood drive will be held Nov. 14 at the Tanger Outlet, 6699 N. Landmark Dr.