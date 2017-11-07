Voters reject South Summit School District bond

After months of master planning, the South Summit School District’s bond measure was defeated at the polls.

The measure was defeated Tuesday night, with 1,167 residents voting against it and 939 checking their ballots for it, according to a preliminary count.

The close vote was disappointing, said Superintendent Shad Sorenson. But, he said, it is time to move forward.

"Despite the community’s vote to not bond, our commitment to preparing our students for college and career readiness will not waiver,” he said. “I am appreciative of the voices on both sides of the issue.”

The $58.65 million bond would have gone toward building a new high school, transitioning the current high school into a middle school and the middle school into a facility for third- to fifth-graders. The elementary school would have housed the younger grades. The district said the school realignment was necessary to help with overcrowding of schools, since there has been enrollment growth of 15 percent in the district over the last 10 years.

The district had not had put a bond on the ballot in about 30 years prior to this year’s measure.

Recommended Stories For You

With the bond's failure, the district will now be tasked with finding temporary solutions to the overcrowding issue, Sorenson said. In the past, he said those solutions might be portables, which would remove some of the open space at the schools, or perhaps a year-round school schedule. A future bond proposal is not out of the question, but he said the district will need to start implementing some type of solution soon.

Although in previous public surveys many South Summit residents said they understood the need for bigger and more schools, many were opposed to the cost of the bond. Others thought it would be better to build an additional elementary school since it would be cheaper, Sorenson told The Park Record in the weeks leading up to the election. He hopes to reach out to those who were against the measure and work together to find fixes to the crowded schools.

"Certainly, keeping communication open is critical as we work together to find solutions to manage growth," he said. "Overcrowding will continue to be an issue, but we'll do all we can to support, empower and inspire individuals to promote and achieve academic and character excellence."

It was the second bond from a Summit County school district to fail in three years. In 2015, the Park City School District saw voters pass on a bond measure totaling $56 million. The district has since explored putting another measure on the ballot but has not been able to garner broad community support.