Water company drills new 2,000-foot-deep well in Kimball Junction

The Summit Water Distribution Company is drilling a new well that is 2,000 feet deep in the Kimball Junction area, a process that is scheduled to take up to 90 days.

Construction has been highly visible, with heavy machinery and drilling equipment towering over the Park City Tech Center near the Skullcandy headquarters, west of State Road 224. The work began in late September and is expected to last until the end of the year.

The High Ute Well has been in service since the early 1980s, according to Andy Garland, general manager of the Summit Water Distribution Company. But, he added, "There has been some interference recently in the area."

"We are just having to go deeper and re-drill a new well," he said.

With the new depth of the well, the water company is hoping to have access to about 300 gallons of water a minute. Garland said nothing is coming out of the well right now. He described the digging as a normal process that a water company goes through to maintain water access.

"But, of course, you don't know until you get down there," he said. "The goal is to go down 2,000 feet so it will last for another 30 or 40 years."

Garland admitted the well's location welcomed inquiries from the community, but offered his assurance that the project wasn't too intrusive and the necessary permission was received from Summit County. He said the disturbance to the site will be fixed in the spring.

Sean Lewis, a Summit County planner, said the project did not require a permit because it is considered maintenance of an existing well. However, the county did issue a relief from the noise ordinance from Sept. 30 until Oct. 31 to allow the water company to drill in 24-hour periods. After that time period, Lewis said the company will have to comply with the noise ordinance or reapply for additional relief.

"The nature of the drilling is such that you can't stop once you get going," he said. "They have about a three-week period that they are looking to drill this thing. They go about 12-hours until they hit a certain depth and then they have to do some testing."

Lewis said he did not anticipate a significant noise disturbance from the project, and all nearby business and homeowners were notified in advance.

"They are helping the water culinary system in the area," Lewis said. "They should be about halfway done drilling and once they are, they will put the area back together the way it was."