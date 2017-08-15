Williams, Beerman advance in Park City mayoral primary election

Former Park City Mayor Dana Williams on Tuesday won the mayoral primary, showing he remains a formidable political figure nearly four years after he left office.

Williams tallied 904 votes, or 44.5 percent, easily outdistancing his two opponents. Park City Councilman Andy Beerman finished second and also advanced to Election Day in November. Beerman captured 654 votes, or 32.2 percent. Summit County Councilor Roger Armstrong was eliminated on Tuesday as he took 474 votes, or 23.3 percent.

Williams and Beerman are now expected to compete in what could be a highly charged campaign, pitting a former mayor against an incumbent city councilor who is seeking the mayor's office for a second time. The campaign will likely center on issues like growth, the economy and the starkly different personalities of the two candidates.

Voter turnout was 42.3 percent.

Three East Side cities also held primaries on Tuesday.

In the Coalville mayoral primary, Trever Johnson won 160 votes and Tyler Rowser earned 94 votes to advance to Election Day. Merlyn Johnson was eliminated.

Garry Walker took first place in the Kamas City Council primary with 200 votes, followed by Allen McNeil with 181 votes. Amy Yost finished third with 118 votes, and Matthew Atkinson drew 39 votes for fourth place. All four move on to November's general election. Kim Steed and Kaycee Simpson were eliminated.

In the Oakley City Council race, former Summit County Sheriff David Edmunds finished first with 183 votes. Also advancing were Steve Wilmoth with 125 votes, Stephanie Woolstenhulme with 95 votes and Christopher Hanson with 72 votes. Eric Kendell Woolstenhulme, Steve Butler and Richard Bliss Jr. were eliminated.