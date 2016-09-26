Ups and downs for a new Park City driver | ParkRecord.com

After 10 long years of taking the bus and having to be driven everywhere, I can proudly say those days are over.

Last month, I finally got my driver’s license and a few weeks later, I got my own car. My dad and I went to a local car dealership in Park City, and we decided to buy a car that day. I had some money saved up, but my dad covered the majority of it. (Thanks Dad!). Words can’t describe how happy I was. You could say that I was ecstatic and thrilled to know that I could provide my own ride without having to rely on anyone else.

Since I’m one of the youngest in my grade, I was forced to wait, while everyone else drove. It was rough, but that only gave me more motivation to finish driver’s education, so that right when I turned 16 I could start driving, and that’s exactly what I did.

Driving has its perks, you can go wherever, whenever without having to bother your parents or ask someone for a ride.

Ever since I got my license, life has been so much easier. I am on my own schedule. For example, I now drive myself to and from school, and then after school, I drive myself to dance classes. That ends up being a full day without having to rely on my parents for rides. It’s easier for them, too, because instead of being available to give me rides, they have more freedom.

Also, when I go out on weekends, it might end up being later than I expected, but since I have my own ride, it doesn’t matter. For teenagers who don’t drive, I’m sure you can relate to this: Previously, If I told my parents to pick me up at a certain time and then I changed the time to later, they would be furious. They said they were tired and that I need to communicate better.

So it’s clear that driving is very useful but, at the same time, there are some negatives.

For one, driving is dangerous. There are so many things to be aware of and it can be overwhelming at times. But you have to remember when you are driving, you’re responsible for your life and other people’s lives and one bad move can change everything.

There are many stories about how teenagers have died in car accidents. Accidents are very common and some are more serious than others. But as long as you are following the rules of the road and you are focused on what’s around you — that means no texting — then I assure you, you’ll be fine.

From a student’s perspective, I can say that I prefer driving myself to school rather than taking the bus because instead of leaving my house at 6:45 a.m., I now leave at 7:10 a.m. If I was taking the bus, I would be at school by 7:10 a.m. This gives me more time to get ready in the morning, but usually I just sleep an extra 20 minutes.

Driving to school is a breeze, but when it comes to the school parking lot, that’s another story. In the morning it’s not too bad, but when school lets out in the afternoon, all hell breaks loose. There are parents picking up their kids, teenagers racing to their cars to leave, and kids walking in the parking lot, oblivious to the cars around them. You hear car horns, kids yelling, and overall it’s a hot mess.

The other day, I was walking out of school and I witnessed one girl backing out of the parking lot and in the process she crashed into another girl’s car. No damage was done that I’m aware of, but it shows how oblivious some of the kids are to what’s around them

Overall, I do love driving. It is fast and convenient. I feel more independent and grown up being able to get myself to where I need to be. I do owe my parents a huge thank you, for driving me everywhere since birth. I couldn’t have gotten anywhere without you guys… literally.