March on Main: Citizens intend to raise their voices for a brighter future | ParkRecord.com

Park City has been galvanized by plans to join more than 300 Women’s Marches around the country. It has been a central topic of conversation around water coolers and dinner tables all week and the question most asked, it seems, is not whether someone is going but, simply, how they are planning to get there.

Short of watching the results roll in on Election Day itself, the community has rarely been so focused. And it isn’t just women: men are motivated, too. The call to action has also spread to the East Side of Summit County, the Salt Lake Valley, Wyoming and Idaho. Barring any unforeseen obstacles, Saturday’s march is likely to be Park City’s largest political demonstration in recent memory.

And it feels good. Disparate groups — including supporters of land conservation, civil, rights, justice reform, affordable health care, Planned Parenthood and more — are coming together to voice their commitment to moving forward.

Organizers are emphasizing positive messages. The intent is to send a clear message that a majority of American citizens support equality, inclusivity and environmental stewardship.

But of course, the undeniable catalyst for the demonstration is deep dismay over this week’s changing of the guard in Washington, D.C.

Parkites, in particular, are feeling disenfranchised at the state and federal levels after being sidelined at the state Legislature and in Congress, first by the gerrymandering that took place in 2011 and more recently by the state’s caucus system,

Among those stepping into office this week, President Donald Trump, U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop, Utah Gov. Gary Herbert, state Sen. Allen Christensen, and state Reps. Logan Wilde and Tim Quinn all failed to carry a majority in Summit County. Yet, they hold our future in their hands.

At best, the marchers in Park City, along with those in 45 other states and 17 countries, hope the collective volume of their voices will be heard and heeded by America’s new president, his appointees and members of Congress.

But even if they are ignored, Park City’s March on Main will empower an important bloc of constituents and long after they disperse following Saturday’s rally they will remember they are not alone.

The organizers of Park City’s march are offering a vital antidote to apathy. And we hope the energy that pervades the day will carry forward in the form of community activism and involvement in the days to come.