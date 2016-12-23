Park City is ready to roll out welcome mat | ParkRecord.com

After weeks of prep work and practice, an army of new and seasoned hospitality experts is waiting to welcome a torrent of holiday visitors to Park City. The peak check-in day is expected to be Tuesday.

Restaurant kitchens are laden with groceries and the tables are set; hotel lobbies are decked with wreaths and down comforters have been deployed; and the slopes have been groomed to perfection. This is what we do.

When it comes to destination tourism, Park City has Olympic-caliber credentials and we wouldn’t have it any other way. International athletes and global travelers are invited to make themselves at home among our already-diverse citizenry.

Situated in the heart of the West, Park City is steeped in American tradition. Just outside the city borders, cowboys monitor their herds on horseback and a handful ranchers still operate local dairies, while here in town elite teams of bobsled and skeleton racers mingle with their Nordic and alpine counterparts. At the same time, seasonal workers from distant continents tend to resort guests.

Historically, Park City has always been a melting pot of cultures and that continues today. In the late 1800s, immigrants from Ireland to China hungry for work and better lives for their families found their way to our mountain mining camp. Their hard work established a town resilient enough to withstand fires, avalanches and economic downturns, eventually giving way to a bustling recreation hub.

Today’s robust local economy is still a magnet for immigrants and homegrown millennials in search of the American dream and, like their predecessors, they are contributing to the town’s vitality.

This coming week, Parkites and cohorts from around the region will put their best feet forward to welcome returning fans and newcomers to our beautiful area. There may be a few bumps in the road, blizzards and misplaced mittens, but with warmth, patience and decades of experience in entertaining discerning guests we are certain happy memories will be made.

We are proud to say that in a world where some are debating the value of open borders, the world is welcome here in Park City.