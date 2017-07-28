The (mayoral) races are on in Park City and Summit County’s Eastside towns | ParkRecord.com

Local elected officials, arguably, have a more tangible effect on their constituents' day-to-day lives than those at the state and federal levels. They make decisions about streets, sidewalks, special events, parking, zoning, fireplaces, noise ordinances, trashcans, leash laws, business licenses and sometimes even what kind of grocery bags you should use. That is why it is essential for Park City residents — and residents in each of Summit County's incorporated towns — to participate in this year's municipal election.

Park City residents have an especially tough decision to make — and they need to make it soon. Three qualified — but very different — candidates have filed to run for the mayor's post, and one will be eliminated within the next two weeks based on the ballots cast during the current primary.

Former Mayor Dana Williams, Park City Council Member Andy Beerman and Summit County Council Member Roger Armstrong are on the ballots that registered voters are receiving in the mail this week. All are qualified and have similar progressive visions for the community, but they have distinct personalities and have outlined different ways to achieve their goals.

If you are not registered to vote, there is still time to do so. Go to vote.utah.gov to register online. If you are registered but don't receive a ballot by midweek, call the Summit County Clerk's Office, (435) 336-3204, to check on the status of your ballot.

If you have a ballot in hand, take a few minutes to familiarize yourself with each of the candidates' platforms. They are posted online and have been covered in the local media (including this edition of the newspaper). The three have also presented their views at several public events. If you missed them, there is a video of one of their recent debates on The Park Record website, http://www.parkrecord.com.

And, since Park City is still a relatively small town, don't be shy about calling each one of them personally to ask where they stand on your most vexing issue. They may not have an immediate answer, but the degree to which they are accessible, receptive, empathetic and informed indicates whether they deserve your vote.

And here is the important part: Mail-in ballots must be postmarked on or before Aug 14. There will be limited opportunities for voters who need special assistance to vote in person on Aug. 15, but all other ballots must be returned the day before the votes are tallied.

The same advice goes for voters in Coalville, where there is also a mayoral primary, and in Oakley and Kamas, where there are runoffs for the council races.

In many of these municipal races, you will recognize the names of those on the ballots as neighbors and acquaintances. Whether you agree with their politics or not, give them a nod of thanks for running for local office. Our communities can't function without citizens who are willing to serve.