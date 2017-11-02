Guest editorial: Una oportunidad real de progreso (A real opportunity for progress)

Editor's note: The Park Record published this guest editorial in its original Spanish because it is directed to Park City's Latino community.

Muchos de ustedes me conocen o se han cruzado conmigo en algún momento: en mis tertulias semanales de español, en algún evento de PC Unidos, o en calidad de representante de la Iniciativa Latina de Utah Valley University. Soy aquella periodista española que les pregunta si sus hijos han pensado en ir a la universidad, o si… por un casual, ustedes quieren seguir educándose para tener más opciones de progreso en nuestra comunidad. Y, precisamente de progreso va esta carta.

Veo en las elecciones a la Alcaldía y al Consejo Municipal de Park City una oportunidad real de mejora para todos los miembros de la comunidad, hayan o no nacido en ella. Y veo en ambos candidatos una disposición clara a trabajar con todos los residentes, independientemente de sus circunstancias personales.

Por eso, la primera parte de esta carta es una invitación directa a que participen de este proceso electoral en el modo en que les sea posible: asistiendo a un evento con los candidatos, conociendo sus propuestas, o animando a sus familiares y amigos a que hagan los mismo.

La segunda, es un apoyo directo al candidato que bajo mi punto de vista mejor representa esta oportunidad real de trabajo y progreso compartido: Andy Beerman.

Un candidato que ha estado 6 años al servicio del Consejo Municipal de Park City y que con su trabajo se ha ganado la confianza de la mayor parte del equipo de gobierno local y del Alcalde Jack Thomas, todo un ejemplo (éste último) de cooperación discreta con la comunidad latina.

Recommended Stories For You

Entre sus logros (que no duda en atribuir al equipo) destacan: las iniciativas medioambientales de transporte público sostenible, con autobuses y bicicletas eléctricas; la ampliación de terrenos protegidos para uso y disfrute público, haciendo efectiva la compra de Bonanza Flats; el incremento del número de viviendas accesibles, con 427 unidades construidas y hasta un total de 621 en proyecto; y la guardería para familias trabajadoras con la ayuda de PC Tots.

En el terreno personal Andy Beerman cuenta con tres valedores inseparables: sus padres, que continúan trabajando de manera altruista para la comunidad de su Columbus natal (Ohio); y su mujer, Thea, con la que ha gestionado durante casi 20 años el hotel de ecoturismo Treasure Mountain Inn. Un reflejo de los valores de la comunidad de Park City y de los del propio candidato, que cuando perdió las pasadas elecciones municipales preguntó aquello de… ¿en qué puedo mejorar?

Y siguió trabajando… Por eso, tengo la firme convicción de que Andy Beerman trabajará por y para todos. Y que su gestión será la mejor garantía de progreso.

Y ustedes… quieren progresar?

English translation:

Many of you know me or have come across me at some point: in my weekly Spanish gatherings, at a PC United event, or as a representative of the Latino Initiative at Utah Valley University. I am that Spanish journalist who asks them if their children have thought about going to college, or if … by chance, you want to continue educating yourself to have more options for progress in our community. And, precisely of progress this letter goes.

I see in the elections to the Mayor's Office and the City Council of Park City a real opportunity for improvement for all the members of the community, whether or not they were born in it. And I see in both candidates a clear disposition to work with all residents, regardless of their personal circumstances.

Therefore, the first part of this letter is a direct invitation to participate in this electoral process in the way that is possible: attending an event with the candidates, knowing their proposals, or encouraging their relatives and friends to Do the same.

The second is a direct support to the candidate that in my point of view best represents this real opportunity for work and shared progress: Andy Beerman.

A candidate who has been in the service of the City Council of Park City for 6 years and whose work has earned the trust of most of the local government team and Mayor Jack Thomas, an example (the latter) of discreet cooperation with the Latino community.

Among his achievements (which he does not hesitate to attribute to the team) include: the environmental initiatives of sustainable public transport, with buses and electric bicycles; the extension of protected lands for public use and enjoyment, making effective the purchase of Bonanza Flats; the increase in the number of affordable homes, with 427 units built and up to a total of 621 under construction; and the nursery for working families with the help of PC Tots.

In the personal arena Andy Beerman has three inseparable supporters: his parents, who continue to work altruistically for the community of his native Columbus (Ohio); and his wife, Thea, with whom he has managed the Treasure Mountain Inn ecotourism hotel for almost 20 years. A reflection of the values ​​of the community of Park City and those of the candidate himself, who when he lost the last municipal elections asked about … what can I improve?

And he continued working … That's why I have the firm conviction that Andy Beerman will work for and for all. And that its management will be the best guarantee of progress.

And you … want to progress?