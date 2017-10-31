Letters to the editor, Nov. 1-3, 2017

Ad wasn't targeting Liza Simpson

Editor:

After reading Christopher Wickland's letter addressing my ad in the Oct. 28th edition of the Park Record, I feel compelled to address his concerns. I want to point out a couple of facts, and clear up any confusion.

The focus of my ad was the mayoral race. Therefore I referenced the time in office for mayors, not city council. I have great respect for Liza and her many years on city council, as well as other council members. I appreciate dedication to this community, and as a longtime business owner, I do my best to do the same.

I called the "letter" nasty, not a person and certainly not Liza. Referencing her letter was directed to her point that if her candidate does not win, we will end up with a "mascot" — I found that to be an insulting remark, and unworthy of this race. It was disrespectful of the depth and scope of work that Dana has done for this city and this community, and if elected on Tuesday, will do again.

Jesse Shetler

Park City

Parkite will be missed

Editor:

Recommended Stories For You

Norm Simon was kinda legendary around Park City and Deer Valley. If there was a charity fundraiser anywhere in town, he was there. He was an active Pharoah's Club member, supporting the Egyptian Theatre. He was everpresent at Stein's bar and in their ski locker room and on the Deer Valley slopes, and equally everpresent at the Park Meadows Country Club, on their golf course, and throughout Park Meadows. When people say "he lived every day to the fullest," that was definitely Norm Simon. Many Parkites, myself included, flew down to LA for the service there on October 23. His loss, so unexpected after a very brief illness, will be felt deeply here in Park City. The self-described "last of the Jewish cowboys" is gone. But not forgotten.

Toby Mamis

Park City

Both candidates are worthy of office

Editor:

We are lucky to have two exceptionally qualified and experienced mayoral candidates. Throughout the campaign both men have been respectful and courteous to each other, and have focused on the issues and their solutions. In the end, we are all neighbors whom care deeply about Park City and we will have to work together in the future. I hope that we citizens can learn from Andy and Dana's example of a dignified and civil discourse.

Michael E. Kaplan

Old Town

PC Tots needs Park City's support

Editor:

As a Parkite for over 20 years, I still wake up every day feeling grateful to live in this unique community where so many nonprofit organizations are dedicated to making our lives richer, healthier, safer, and more affordable. I am also grateful for the many wonderful employees, volunteers and generous donors who support these much-needed services and activities.

PC Tots, which now provides subsidized childcare to 102 children of Park City's workforce, is one of these nonprofits making life better for families and employers. Quality childcare is expensive to provide and PC Tots needs community support to be able to offer its high quality, early learning childcare 11 hours per day, five days a week, every single week of the year!

I hope you will join me in supporting our nonprofits on November 10th during Park City Community Foundation's Live PC Give PC (livepcgivepc.org). This exciting community day of giving provides crucial financial support and shows each and every nonprofit worker and volunteer that we all appreciate their efforts to improve our community.

Carol Loomis President

PC Tots

Residents should go to wildlife meeting

Editor

The Neighborhood Transportation Management Program is inviting public input on a request for a wildlife crossing structure(s) across SR-224 on Park City's McPolin Farm conservation land. If you care about preserving Park City's local forests, wildlife, please attend this community meeting to take part in the discussion. Monday, November 6 at 5:00 p.m. at the Council Chambers, City Hall, 445 Marsac Avenue, Park City.

Why? Park City depends on its herding animals to keep local forests healthy. Trees remove the greenhouse gas CO2 from the atmosphere. Herding animals keep the soil moist, provide food for birds and insects, and reduce forest fire frequency. Forest fires cause land to turn to desert and climate to heat up. If wildlife is absent after a fire, biodiversity may be permanently lost.

About 50 large mammals (moose, deer, elk) were killed annually on SR 224 in vehicle collisions in recent years. This is more wildlife collisions than on I-80 in the Summit County/Kimball Junction vicinity. Personal & vehicle injury from these collisions on SR-224 cost about $4 million per year. Wildlife road crossings last about 75 years and wildlife fencing 25 years. A project in Arizona cost about $11 million for building two wildlife crossings and fencing. The Federal Highway Administration provides guidelines for effective wildlife road crossing structures. They are beautiful structures with trees and greenery allowing large and small animals to safely pass roads. Please attend.

Kathy Dopp

Park City