Letters to the editor, Nov. 8-10, 2017

There are so many aspects of our community that make it exceptional and right up near the top of the list is the incredible generosity of its residents.

As we approach the Park City Community Foundation Live PC Give PC day of giving on Friday November 10th we all have the opportunity to support the local non profits that matter most to us.

Personally, I look forward to supporting smaller start up non profits in addition to worthy established organizations.

A special encouragement to contribute to my associates at Deer Valley Resort as part of our company wide Wellness initiative which emphasizes that charity is a key component to overall health and wellness.

Please join in the fun at livepcgivepc.org.

Dirk Beal Park City

Halloween was great on Main

Editor:

Main Street trick-or-treaters were out in force on Halloween! Our Main Street business gave out about 2,000 pieces of candy! And we were thrilled that we received close to 2,000 thank yous in return! The children and their parents were one of the most polite and appreciative groups of trick-or-treaters ever. THANK YOU, Park City!

Linda Dugins Dugins West

Community helped put on dance

Editor:

The Treasure Mountain Jr. High Leadership Class would like to thank Smith's, Walmart, Papa John's, and McDonald's for contributing to our first school dance that we've had in 10 years. It took a lot of help from local businesses to put this event together, and we are very grateful to have such generous contributors in our Park City community willing to donate their supplies to help our school. McDonald's gave us enough free beverages for all the students attending. Walmart was kind enough to donate many decorations to make the dance more lively. Papa John's gave us a huge discount, which provided students with pizza. Finally, Smith's was very generous providing us with lots of free snacks and treats. Again, we want to thank you all for your donations, to make our Thriller Night dance such a hit. Your donations brought students together and they shared a ton of laughs and made new memories. It went better than we would have ever expected. We can't wait to plan more dances based off the success of Thriller Night. Thank you all so much.

Madison Owen-Amundsen and Victoria Chachas Treasure Mountain's Leadership Class

Live PC Give PC

Editor:

When asked about community, Henry Ford said "Coming together is a beginning; keeping together is progress; working together is success". As I look at Live PC Give PC coming up on November 10th, I can't help but think of this quote and how well it characterizes what this day of community has become. The Park City Community Foundation, over 7 years, has helped local nonprofits raise over $5.9 million during Live PC Give PC. This day supports all of the organizations that help make this such a great place to work, live, play, and raise our families. Our goal this year is to raise $1,999,999 to give back to those who give us so much.

The non-profit organizations in our community touch our lives directly or indirectly on a daily basis. As you look towards November 10th, I would ask that you take a close look through the 107 participating organizations, give to your usual favorites, but look at supporting "just one more". That one additional organization that may be barely out of your bullseye can use your support to: provide healthy food options to kids, mental health support to our community, provide a safe place for women and children, open sports opportunities for someone who otherwise wouldn't be able to participate, fund extracurricular school activities, and the list goes on. Please join me on this day of togetherness that can be felt throughout our entire community, and which makes a positive impact for the other 364 days of the year.

Mike Ruzek Chair, Live PC Give PC

Park City needs flag protocol refresher

Editor:

In so many ways, Park City does a great job honoring United States military members past and present. Robust community support for the

National Ability Center's military programs, the annual Memorial Day observance; our patriotic 4th of July parade; and the recent addition

of "hero" parking spots downtown represent just a few examples. One area that needs improvement; however, is local businesses' understanding of American flag protocol. There is very specific guidance for how the American flag should be displayed. For example, a flag on display should not be ripped or damaged, it should be properly illuminated in the dark, and it should be taken inside during inclement weather unless it is an all-weather flag. I have personally contacted several prominent local businesses in town to point out some of these conditions, and I'm very disappointed that nothing has been done to correct their displays — in particular appropriate lighting. As a former Air Force nurse who served in Afghanistan and has seen first-hand the horrific physical and emotional injuries our American warriors have endured, the request to add appropriate backlighting seems like a small thing to ask in return for such sacrifice. Given that most of these businesses put up thousands of lights to make our town more festive for the holidays, it seems more than appropriate for them to add just one more light for our flag.

Veterans Day is just around the corner on November 11th and I'm personally asking all Park City businesses with a flag on display to ensure that it's flown properly, or to please take it down so as not to be inadvertently disrespectful. The American Legion website is a great reference resource for flag etiquette.

Beth Massacani Park City

Stand up to racism

Editor:

There are many different problems in todays world and in Park City. One of those problems is racism. Racism is a problem in the world, our country, and in Park City. I feel that there is more that we can do to help stop racism in our everyday lives. We need to be friends with everyone and see people as people no matter their skin color. This world is getting corrupt and everyone needs people to help them get through life so they can enjoy it. If everyone could be a good nice friend we would all be happy and have a good life. I see kids that get made fun of because of their race and get mocked and it needs to stop. We need to all be up standers to help everyone out. We don't have to do very big things we can do the small things and it will still be a big impact to a person. Even just making a smile at someone that is very down because someone may have been making fun of them for their race or other things will make their day a lot better. Lets all be good friends and good citizens and make the world a better place.

Preston Stephens Park City