Letters to the Editor, Oct. 11-13, 2017

Affordable housing fears are unfounded

Editor:

Oh, get over it. I live in Silver Springs and this NIMBY attitude with many homeowners in the Silver Springs area is unfair and without merit.

How do I know this? After living in one of the most expensive areas in Southern California for 28 years (Santa Monica), my home was a block away from affordable housing and that was just one of many around the city. As a result, property values continued to rise and crime did not increase.

It’s time my neighbors and I step up and do our part in helping people less fortunate. If “not wanting those people next door” is their thinking then those neighbors have a bigger problem.

Silver Springs needs to support St. Luke’s and Habitat for Humanity affordable housing effort that is so needed in our community. We may even start a trend for other neighborhoods in the area to do the same.

Overcoming irrational fears will lead to helping others and isn’t this what we need more of in today’s world?

Recommended Stories For You

Karen R. Brooks

Silver Springs

Naloxone training continues, keep up the momentum

Editor:

I would like to thank Amy Roberts and the administration of the Park City Hospital for the community Naloxone training program that they conducted at the hospital recently.

Naloxone is the antagonist ("antidote") for opioid overdoses. Intermountain Healthcare brought in a clinical pharmacist to teach about the scope of the opioid epidemic, how to recognize opioid overdoses, and how to administer Naloxone. Additionally, Intermountain graciously donated kits to take home for all of the participants.

As a chronic pain physician, I participated in order to understand what is being taught in the community. I was impressed by the large number of teenagers and young adults in attendance. Some were there with parents and many were solo. This shows tremendous maturity and compassion to learn about and treat potential overdoses that could occur among their friends, family and even strangers.

Thank you to Amy and Intermountain for training the community in a treatment will certainly save lives.

There will be another identical session at the Intermountain Heber Hospital on Tuesday Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m.. Interested parties should RSVP at HeberHospital.org/naloxone

Andrew Talbott, MD

Park City Spine and Pain Clinic

Osguthorpe Farm offers peace, harmony to chaotic world

Editor and Council members,

As a parent struggling to help the next generation navigate a seemingly chaotic and negative world, the open spaces of the West provide the calming backdrop for difficult conversations. It is where we recreate, rejuvenate, reconnect and reignite, where we walk alone with our dogs to sort through the horrors of an unpredictable world, where we meet our friends, take our children and for those of us lucky to live here, where we showcase the best our community has to offer!

It is why we move here and why we stay here and why our children return to live here. The collaborative efforts of saving these stunningly beautiful spaces take on even more significance in a divisive time. When we preserve our landscapes, we become the positive chapters of our history, an important effort in a seemingly hopeless time. They are our legacy and it is a choice and we have definitively charted a better course for those who follow.

The Osguthorpe Heritage Farm land is an iconic parcel in the heart of Park City. It represents the opportunity for us to continue to underscore we can live in harmony with each other, nature, and give a voice to the balance of what is today and what was yesterday. It is meaningful, it is important, and it is our chance to show future generations that we are paying attention and looking out for them.

With the federal funding already committed it will be a missed opportunity for Summit County Council to overlook this easement. As a taxpayer, a parent and a proud Summit County citizen, I urge you to support this easement opportunity.

Christina Zavell

Park City

Winter School, NHS help make a difference

Editor:

Gazing at the mountains displaying their fall foliage reminds us that we live in a beautiful location. Turning our view to ground level reveals that Park City is spoiled by ubiquitous trash. Whether deposited by ignorance and/or accident it doesn’t matter. There is only one way to improve the view — the trash must be picked up.

On Saturday Sept. 30 the National Honor Society (NHS) at the Winter School volunteered to improve the appearance of Park City. Twenty-four enthusiastic scholar athletes combined with 10 equally enthusiastic adults engaged in the unglamoress, but oh so rewarding, task of picking up trash.

Three hours later we had removed 30 jumbo garbage bags of refuse from Park City’s environment. Excellent!

Please join me in thanking the Winter School NHS, Recycle Utah and the adult volunteers for their commitment to improving Park City. Yes, we can all make a difference.

David Nicholas

Park City

Henney has studied issues, deserves to keep seat

Editor:

Counter response to a Sept. 30 letter to the editor titled: “Councilman Tim Henney should allow the private sector to handle housing."

The writer referred to a recent ‘Meet the Candidates’ event and stated: “It became clear that Tim, who has already served a 4-year term on the Park City Council, thought he knew more than anyone else in the room.”

Cities are complex systems, subject to cycle of growth, stability, decline, and regeneration. During 2016, Council contracted with Economic & Planning Systems, Inc., a national firm specializing in all phases of the urban lifecycle for public- and private-sector clients throughout the western United States for more than 30 years.

In collaboration with EPS, City Staff, the Planning Commission, the Blue Ribbon Housing Commission, County Government, Mountainlands Community Housing Trust, local business leaders, and others, Council conducted a comprehensive study. Addressed were housing policies, strategies, regional needs, market realities, and community objectives. The analytical findings from this study concluded the City would see more effective results and higher numbers in the production of housing units with a focus more on community-based solutions. The research suggested the use of a funding mechanism and City development rather than relying solely on its housing resolution which, at that time, was primarily a private sector development-based approach.

The free market is booming in Park City and denying essential members of the community homeownership. Tim’ s passion, commitment, and his time invested in the EPS study work sessions are the reasons for his expertise on affordable housing and the actions necessary for the City to achieve its housing goals. The private-sector approach has not kept up with demand over the years as Tim stated; the evidence is visible to all.

The majority of Park City citizens appreciate the engagement of Tim and the Council members with the community, and their determination to move forward on agendas which cause positive results relevant to the City's vision, core values, and critical priorities.

Ron Hunt

Park City

PTO says thanks for successful festival

Editor and McPolin Elementary supporters:

We are so fortunate in Park City to live in a community where giving comes as second nature. McPolin Elementary School's Fall Festival held Sept. 29, was an overwhelming success because of the generous time and great donations given to our Parent Teacher Organization. We had over 200 local businesses donate items to our silent auction and more than 40 volunteers put the event on!

Special honors must go to Leslie Demkowitz – our amazing chairperson who exceeded our goals in every way. Also, big thanks go to Alliance Engineering, Joy Conneally Photography, and our teachers who helped put it on and donated items!

We are so appreciative for all who participated and made our event a success. We're still not completely sure how it all came together so beautifully … perhaps a bit of McPolin Moose Magic came into play!

Brooke Hontz, Keren Mazanec, Lisa Hoffman, Laura Rojas

Your humble (and exhausted) McPolin PTO

The Pilzer family endorses Andy Beerman

Editor:

We were pleased when the 2017 Park City Mayoral Campaign began with three well-qualified candidates who had each served our community for decades. Now that the campaign is underway and the field is down to two candidates, one candidate stands out who should be our next mayor: Andy Beerman.

Andy offers us new leadership, a wealth of experience, and the vision to keep us moving forward as a community. Andy is also a tireless public servant who always returns calls and emails even when he doesn't agree with your position.

This is why the Pilzer family is endorsing Andy Beerman for Mayor and encouraging our friends and neighbors to do the same.

Lisa Dang Pilzer and Paul Zane Pilzer

Park City

Beerman has turned talk into action

Editor:

When people ask me who is the right choice for Mayor of Park City, the answer is easy. Andy Beerman. Even prior to my days as a planning commissioner, if I ever had an issue, Andy was the first to reach out and say “let’s talk,” which is funny, because I was always the one talking, while he listened.

Andy has always taken the time to sit down and really study the issues, as well as willing to be ready to admit when he or the Council may have missed the mark. No excuses, or defensive attitude, just a willingness to get down to the problem, and fix it. With Andy, it isn’t about ego, it is about results.

To me. good government isn’t always getting things right, it is the ability to be forward thinking, proactive, attentive to the needs of the town, and then be able to switch gears when and if some of those great ideas need to be tweaked, or chucked all together. Good government also has to be bold, and not afraid to “do the right thing” in the face of opposition.

For years, we all lamented that the City government had a “study” problem. We were on a cycle of seemingly endless studies, with no action taken. This current Mayor and Council have been bold, moving as quickly as I’ve ever seen the public sector move on issues like affordable housing, environment, and traffic. These problems will not be solved overnight, but we are off to the races, thanks to our elected City officials.

As a town, we have major issues that aren’t going to get any better without bold action, and Andy Beerman is the right person to lead the charge. His ability to work well with others, dedication to the role of City Councilor, his involvement in regional planning, his long standing commitment to the environment, his relationship with cities and towns outside throughout Utah, as well as his bridge building with Summit County, make him the truly the best candidate to lead us into the future.

Melissa Band

Park City

Steve Joyce would add valuable experience City Council

Editor:

I had the pleasure of serving on the Planning Commission with Steve Joyce for nearly two years. He always showed up prepared, which should not be underappreciated since agenda packets run 300-plus pages and field work is often necessary. But more importantly, he asked good questions of the applicant and staff, and listened to public input.

Too often, planning commissioners are bound by procedures and codes that limit the range of outcomes, but Steve nonetheless, has the ability to get to the essence of the issues and concerns that matter most to our town. Steve makes informed decisions, but only after a thorough review process has been completed and alternatives have been considered. Steve is an independent thinker and I look forward to his participation on the City Council. I hope you will support him, and join me by voting for Steve Joyce when your ballot arrives by mail.

Clay Stuard

Park Meadows Resident

Steve Joyce has the background needed to serve on council

Editor:

I am a neighbor of Steve Joyce in April Mountain, and I am writing to enthusiastically endorse Steve Joyce for City Council. I have known him for eight years, and I have not met anybody in Park City as friendly, helpful and committed to this town as Steve. He truly cares about Park City, its open space, its character and its future.

His qualifications speak for themselves. From his position as President of the April Mountain HOA to his tenure as a Park City Planning Commissioner, he has clearly demonstrated the leadership potential and work ethic that will make him a productive and responsible member of the City Council.

My family and I have loved Park City since finding it in 2008. I know we can count on Steve to move this unique town into the future in a way that will protect its character for years to come. Please cast your vote for Steve Joyce in November!

Bob Bain

Park City

In Praise of Josh Hobson

Editor:

Until he organized that huge March for Science last spring I had only heard of Josh Hobson through others who were involved in progressive causes. That was an impressive bit of coordination and leadership. Through his campaign for City Council, I've had numerous opportunities to observe and question him and he's getting my vote when the ballot comes in the mail.

I'm impressed with his passion. He comes to this election with no baggage and no pre-conceived notions. He firmly believes in the things that are important to me: trails, open space, improved public transit, affordable housing, historic preservation and economic and cultural diversity.

I'm in.

Sally Elliott

Park City

Work remains to save Osguthorpe Farm

Dear Editor:

The Osguthorpe Farm on Old Ranch Road is not saved yet. The Summit Land Conservancy has secured an unprecedented federal grant for $8.7M, but we still need to raise $5.5M by March of 2018.

A few years ago, the Summit Land Conservancy undertook a deep strategic planning process that asked our members, elected officials, and partners what lands were most critical to save. We also looked at natural resource inventories and local planning documents.

This led us to understand that the Osguthorpe Farm on Old Ranch Road is a critical and iconic property that is important to the neighbors, the larger community, and to the overall environmental health of the Snyderville Basin. We weren't alone in this determination. The Snyderville Basin General Plan, which was developed through an arduously public process, specifically highlights the Osguthorpe farm as a "heritage amenity."

So, when the Osguthorpe family approached us, we believed that there was clearly articulated public policy and citizen support to save their farm. But not at any cost.

The Osguthorpe family agreed to donate $3.45M, bringing our easement price to $14.2M, but we realized that the only way to save this land, was to use federal funding.

The federal dollars we've secured are based on preserving 158 acres of agricultural land. If we take property away from farming to build trails, then we will lose some of that money. A 5% reduction would reduce the federal dollars by $885,000.

We have asked the County Council for $4M from the last open space bond that was passed in 2014. We understood that this funding required some kind of recreation, and we have been offering options that provide public access while still permitting the farming uses.

We recognize that the County needs to get good value for its open space dollars, so we hoped to maximize the federal contribution.

We are also stretching County funds by asking community members to support the preservation of the ranch. If the County contributes $4M, we still need an additional $1.5M. If you'd like to contribute, you can call the Summit Land Conservancy at 435-649-9886 or visit wesaveland.org/Osguthorpe.

Again, we will continue to work to save the Osguthorpe Farm, preserve the rural nature of the Old Ranch Road neighborhood, and leverage everyone's gifts thanks to the federal and family contributions.

Thank you,

Summit Land Conservancy Board of Directors

Joe Cronley, Eric Bloomquist, Meg Steele, Kathleen Metcalf, Christina Zavell, Allison Willigham, Nicole MacLaren, Heleena Sideris, Kent Fawcett, Scott House, Kathleen Nichols, Wes Siddoway