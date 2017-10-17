Letters to the editor, Oct. 18-20, 2017

Clyde column was over the line

Editor:

Regarding Tom Clyde's partisan rant blaming Republicans for the Las Vegas shooting: Tom Clyde, you are a horrible human being. This is a time when decent people come together in their sorrow to support one another; in contrast, you seek to sow discord for your own perverted purpose and enjoyment.

Those of us who have been affected by this tragedy here in Las Vegas are not helped by your rabid-dog condemnation of Republicans, claiming "The Republicans are a wholly owned subsidiary of the gun lobby…The NRA must be very proud." Shame on you. Shame on the Park Record.

The fact that other left-wing progressives have made this tragedy political is no excuse. Your complete lack of empathy, poor impulse-control and persistent anti-social rants put you down there with, for example, Hayley Geftman-Gold, the top CBS executive who posted on Facebook that she didn’t have sympathy for the victims gunned down at the country music festival in Las Vegas because “country music fans are often Republican gun toters." She was fired for her hate speech, but she doesn't think she did anything wrong (although she later feigned an apology); The Park Record should fire you for your vitriolic hate speech as well; if it did, I doubt you would acknowledge you did anything wrong either. After all, you're so vain you probably think this letter is about you.

Do us all a favor. Stop your rants. Hang up your pen. You have lost all legitimacy by exceeding the bounds of common decency and journalistic integrity. You've lost your podium; just fade into the sunset knowing no one cares what you think anymore.

Phil Palmintere

Las Vegas

Let's make Andy our mayor

Editor:

"Nostalgia runs deep, but it is not a plan. We need vision and strong leadership to slow growth and navigate the sophisticated challenges ahead." These are Andy Beerman's words, not mine. I have heard Andy outline how his vision and strong leadership is what Park City needs moving forward. At an event hosted at our home and other events for Andy, we have heard from numerous current and former City and Summit County Council members who not only share Andy's vision for our town's future, but strongly believe Andy will lead us in finding positive solutions. As our current mayor steps aside, let us thank him, and allow him to hand the reins to a six-year City Council member who has proven that he can build consensus and initiate appropriate measures for Park City. Help elect Andy mayor!

Mindy and John Halsey

Park City

Beerman is equipped for challenges ahead

Editor:

I have supported Dana in the past, but I feel that times have changed and Andy Beerman is the mayoral candidate most well-equipped for the challenges and opportunities ahead. It is a very telling fact that all Park City Council members who have worked with both candidates have come out publicly in support of Andy. I support Andy because he backs up his position with facts, he doesn’t posture for approval. Andy is authentic and approachable and he listens first, then talks second. I have been impressed with the amount of action over the last four years, of which Andy has been in the center. From open space purchases like Clark Ranch and Bonanza Flat, to a firm plan for affordable housing and transportation solutions to building relationships with the Wasatch Front and our neighbors in Summit and Wasatch County. Join me in support of Andy Beerman for Mayor.

Bob Peek

Park City

Henney and Hobson have earned the vote

Editor:

Please vote for Tim Henney and Josh Hobson for City Council. I listened to the candidate's forum on KPCW; two things made a big impression. First, there was a question that called Josh's lack of big time corporate experience into question. After Josh gave his response, Tim said that he didn't think that lack of corporate experience was important (Tim has loads of corporate experience). Tim showed class in giving an honest, principled comment that was also supportive of a competitor. We don't see that in politics much. Tim has done a great job as a Council member keeping the community's interests first, and he has done so in an intelligent, collaborative, low-key manner. What a refreshing approach.

I support Josh because he understands first-hand the challenges young people and young families have in making Park City home. Young families are the group most threatened in our town as housing costs continue to skyrocket. Young families are critical to a thriving, "real" town. Plus, our ability to purchase Girl Scout cookies may be threatened in the long-run. I'm confident Josh has the skill, ability and orientation to help keep young families thriving in town.

John Fry

Park City

Editor:

As an almost 25 year full time Park City resident I have been privy to the amazing changes in our city. Back in the 80's you could roll a tank down Main Street during the summer and not hit anything or anyone. First there were the ski bums, and then came the millionaires, the multimillionaires and now the billionaires. It is hard to keep up with the changes, fortunately for years we had a Mayor and City Council that did what was called visioning. They went to the residents and asked for their vision for Park City's future. The residents responded and the City listened.

With Dana Williams as our Mayor we can have this kind of community interaction again. Dana is a hard working protector of the City, its residents (rich, poor and in-between), a committed voice for the Latino community. A truthful man who vowed to campaign for the constituents rather than against Beerman. "I can't be sidetracked by things coming from the competition" he stated.

He raised his kids here and his heart and soul are part of Park City's history. He has a dedicated commitment of standing up for Park City as a welcoming community and a city that while on the move should not run over the wishes of the residents.

He is a uniter that brings all people to the table with leadership the can bring back visioning and build a better future for Park City. He is respectful of everyone, he understands that the past is the past, but knows that it serves as guideline to the future.

Roger Strand

Park City

South Summit residents should pass school bond

Editor:

As many are aware, the South Summit School District is proposing a bond on this year's ballot. Having been a long-time resident of Oakley and the Kamas Valley, I have watched it grow and change dramatically. With growth comes added needs and demands on infrastructure and facilities. Our schools are not immune to this.

We have reached the point that we are already over capacity in some of them, and are quickly growing out of others. More space is needed to provide our children/grandchildren proper facilities and resources for an effective learning environment. Due to oil rights within our district, we have been fortunate to avoid bonding for nearly thirty years. The time has come, however, that we must reconsider our options.

I would like to give my support for the South Summit School District Bond. By bonding now, we will resolve these issues before they become bigger, and much more difficult to fix. It will also be more cost effective now, than putting it off for future generations to deal with. I would like to encourage our residents to vote for the South Summit School District Bond.

Ken Woolstenhulme

Oakley

Trump is disenfranchising voters

Editor:

Exercising our right to vote is already so inconvenient that many do not participate. Less than half of Park City cast a ballot in the current mayoral election primary.

Pernicious attacks by the sitting president on our constitutionally-protected civil liberties coupled with his attempts to sow sociocultural discord further discourage voting by American citizens of foreign national origin. I witnessed such disenfranchisement firsthand, from locals coming to the Park City Bar Association sponsored legal clinic for help with various immigration-related issues. Several expressed fears that the basic act of registering to vote would subject them and their loved ones to additional scrutiny.

Recent events justify such mistrust. Those who chose to participate in Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), in good faith, as a means to live and work in America are now subject to the threat of immediate deportation. In light of this, why would anyone who has ever interacted, even indirectly, with the immigration system trust our current government?

A society that claims to value democracy must make voting as safe and accessible as possible. Protections include robust safeguarding of voter information from being used to target vulnerable groups of people. Liberty starts at home with our local community standing up for inclusivity and celebrating diversity — the recently held DACA support rally led by Dana Willliams is a wonderful living example.

Matthew Lawyer

Park City

Beerman for open space

Editor:

Who could not love Dana? I voted for him two times out of four chances. He's a friend and would be an excellent mayor; however, Andy is the leader we need now.

Andy has been the Council liaison for the Citizen's Open Space Advisory Committee since 2012. He's attended every COSAC meeting, always providing excellent counsel about other councilmembers' mindsets and never driving any discussion by pushing his personal opinion. Yes, he did speak up when I saw divisive COSAC issues, providing leadership at critical points. He always brought excellent open space ideas…..witness Bonanza Flats!

He is passionate about open space, and an excellent collaborator. I love you Dana and you've served us well, but I'm voting for Andy.

Jim Doilney

Park City

Beerman will be a mayor, not a mascot

Editor:

Many assume incorrectly how I am voting in the upcoming Mayoral election. Let me be perfectly clear.

I have served with both of our mayoral candidates, and here is why Andy has my vote:

I trust Andy’s ability to be in complicated negotiations and maintain discretion.

I trust Andy to fairly represent the Council’s decisions rather than his own agenda.

I trust Andy to put his heart and soul into making those decisions successful, even if he doesn’t agree.

I trust Andy to represent the whole community, rather than the loudest voices.

I trust Andy to always look out for those who are seldom heard.

Andy doesn’t spread gossip, aspersions or innuendo.

Andy isn’t vengeful if he doesn’t get his way.

Andy doesn’t do things just to get a photo in the paper.

Andy doesn’t plan campaign events disguised as community events.

Andy doesn’t play to people’s fears.

I need a Mayor, not a mascot.

Liza Simpson

Former Park City Councilor

Joyce is a proven choice for Council

Editor:

I urge Park City voters to consider Steve Joyce as their choice for City Council this November. Steve has a rare combination of intellect, education, training, experience, and integrity. He digs deep into the details of even the broadest issues while maintaining an overall understanding of just what is at stake. He is keenly aware of the tension between local business, local residents, and the part time homeowners and visitors that are so vital to us all, and would serve all groups well. Perhaps most importantly, he is constantly on the lookout for the dreaded unintended consequences that so often plague even our best ideas.

Our town is small, but the issues we need to solve, and soon, are large, complex, and inter-related. We need leaders who see this connectedness and have the courage to stand up and the ability to explain and convince and empathize and even cajole when necessary. Steve Joyce has repeatedly proven he can do all of these things in his current position on the Planning Commission, and he has my support as he takes these qualities to the next level where they will soon be needed.

Preston Campbell

Park City

Williams is best for entire Park City area

Editor:

As a Summit County resident unable to vote in the upcoming Park City mayoral election, I feel it's essential that we still stay involved. Much of what is happening in Park City proper affects us that technically don't live in the "city" but have Park City as our address.

The Mayor of Park City is very much our mayor too. Therefore we should care about who is elected.

We have an amazing group of candidates, but for me there is only one who has the common sense and realistic know-how to lead us and that is Dana Williams. Dana is one of us — not only has he lived outside Park City proper and knows the challenges with that, he doesn't treat us as "county" people but as fellow Parkites.

Wherever I go Dana is out and about. He is always approachable, asks how things are going and he uses words like "us", "we", and "together." Dana knows I can't vote for him but in his eyes that doesn't matter. From the very second you meet Dana, he makes you feel included in the community.

In addition to his outstanding character, he truly listens. He has a breadth of experience and understands the challenges regarding sustainable growth, traffic and acknowledges that the "just park your car and bike/take the bus" mantra isn't a practical solution for many of us that don't live in or near town.

Dana is one of us and cares about how WE move forward together. He is a true leader that is committed to serving our community and is not about boosting his own political career.

Even if you can't officially vote for him, we need Dana Williams to be our Mayor. We need a realistic approach to lead our growing community. I urge everyone who can to vote for Dana!

Camilla Kragius

Pinebrook

Hobson is a team player

Editor:

Josh Hobson has a viewpoint and skills I'd like to see added to the City Council. He is a good communicator and team player; and he is committed to finding creative solutions to transportation, housing, and energy challenges.

As an avid cyclist, working as a chef in Park City for seven years, he lives his commitment to sustainability. I know Josh from the very successful "March for Science" that he organized in April, and as a neighbor in Old Town, where his bicycle is his primary transportation.

He sees a need and devotes himself to addressing that issue. For example, after Hurricane Harvey, he organized a community diaper drive and sent truckloads of donations to the Diaper Bank in Houston, Texas.

Josh Hobson's creative solutions, organizational skills, and perspective would be a great addition to the City Council.

Jill Lesh

Park City

Voters should consider Mountain Accord issues

Editor:

Back in the news, Mountain Accord raises some issues worthy of consideration in the 2017 Park City mayoral election. In the September 17, 2017, Park Record, Angelique McNaughton reported on State Auditor John Dougall’s recent letter to legislators about the defunct Mountain Accord. (McNaughton noted Mountain Accord was established in 2012 to create a plan for the central Wasatch Mountains to address growth and development issues. Park City contributed $200,000 of the $8 million budget.)

Dougall had already informed the Utah Attorney General of Mountain Accord noncompliance with the Open and Public Meetings Act (OPMA). The more recent letter told legislators that Mountain Accord had denied Government Records Access and Management Act (GRAMA) requests for reason having no basis in law. Namely, Mountain Accord had misrepresented to the public that it was not a governmental entity and was not subject to GRAMA records release to the public.

The State Auditor wrote that, “the manner in which the Mountain Accord program was established created confusion with the public and program participants as to the program’s governmental duties, including transparency and accountability requirements under the law. This lack of clarity resulted in limitations in public oversight.”

A lawsuit in Third District Court alleges defendant Mountain Accord Executive Committee violated the Open and Public Meetings Act. Park City Municipal Corporation will soon be added as another named defendant, according to plaintiff’s attorney Will Fontenot. Yet, mayoral candidate, and former Mountain Accord Executive Committee member, Andy Beerman was quoted in the Park Record, “The Mountain Accord was one of the most public processes” he had ever been involved in.

My vote in the 2017 mayoral election is for the vision and leadership of Dana Williams. He is the mayoral candidate of open government, and the mayoral candidate of transparency and accountability of government to the public.

Steven Onysko

Park City

Cast your mayoral vote for Andy Beerman

Editor:

I sincerely believe that Andy is the kind of person who we want to have in public service. Andy is polite, he listens, he is enthusiastic, hardworking and has the big picture vision for Park City. Andy gets things done and moves concepts from the talking stage to implementation. Our current City Council and Mayor are quickly moving forward on many issues including transportation, energy, and workforce housing. Andy is the best person to keep this momentum going, and to see these projects through. If you look at an election as a job interview, and as the interviewer, you have the opportunity to promote a candidate, who is a leader, currently doing a great job, and is up to speed on the current issues, you should take the opportunity to promote that person, and elect Andy.

Monty Coates

Park City

Editor:

The Summit Land Conservancy has an opportunity to preserve 158 acres on Old Ranch Road known as the Osguthorpe Farm. They have asked the County Council to contribute $4M towards a federal grant they have secured for $8.7M along participation from the Osguthorpe family for a conservation easement. I had the privilege of serving on BOSAC for 5 years where as citizens we forwarded recommendations for open space purchases to the County Council. My position then and now is that no one complains about the many open space acquisitions to date. I feel it is imperative to preserve any and all land for our future and that of our children. As an active community member and long time resident of the Snyderville Basin, I am and have been an ardent supporter of good zoning and open space acquisitions. I served on a citizen group to pass the last two Snyderville Basin open space bonds. I encourage the County Council to contribute the requested $4M towards this conservation easement from the current open space bond funds or whatever other county funds would be appropriate for this collaborative effort. Please help preserve this local heritage of farming and the current values the community has repeatedly expressed in the 70% plus support for the last two open space bond votes.

Kathy Mears

Snyderville Basin