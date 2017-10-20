Letters to the editor, Oct. 21-24, 2017

Osguthorpe Farm carries important meaning

Editor:

For me, growing up in the Snyderville Basin will always be highlighted by the sights of the Sandhill cranes, the fox, the moose, the deer, and the hay baling on the Osguthorpe Farm.

Hiking with my family up into Round Valley, and taking in the magnificence of the surrounding open spaces, the consistent visual solace has always been that expanse of 158 untouched acres.

That sight means I am home.

As my adult years take me many miles from home, knowing that I can come back to the Basin and see my agricultural legacy, gives me the deepest grounding. It affords me a distinct background that I can share with members of my community. Not protecting this land could hollow out what makes this place magical.

I urge the County Council to use our open space funds to preserve the last ranch on Old Ranch Road: the Osguthorpe Farm.

Skyler Scoggan

Somerville, Massachusetts

Andy for mayor

We are Andy’s parents and support him for Mayor. We support him not only because we love him but because we know what a kind, intelligent, thoughtful, hard working person he is. He has the people skills and calm personality needed to do the job. These are the same words you would hear from his teachers, coaches, youth leaders, friends and work colleagues that have been his mentors for all of his 48 years.

We have spent this week in Park City attending Andy’s campaign events. We have heard the same words from many Park City residents who are supporting him in this race. Additional comments have been caring, visionary, good listener and team builder. Also he practices what he preaches, is committed and very energetic.

We know that if you give him your vote, you will receive a good return on your investment.

Tom and Marilyn Beerman

Worthington, Ohio

Sexual violence in movies must stop

Editor:

Recently, KPCW radio aired a story priding the local filming of the movie Wind River. That story was aired following a report on Harvey Weinstein's well-deserved professional and personal demise.

How ironic is it that, as a society, we readily applaud a movie that has explicit and wholly unnecessary footage of a woman being raped, while at the same time crucifying the perpetrators of sexual abuse. Just as there is no rationalization for Weinstein's behavior, there is no rationalization for the rape scene in the movie Wind River. The scene's innuendo was clear without that graphic, five-second blip — and yet there it was. The scene was somehow deemed "entertaining" and included in the movie. This kind of "entertainment" is in part why monsters like Weinstein exist.

Until we stop filming, applauding and paying to entertain ourselves on the abuse of others, the Weinsteins of this world will stand in their sickness as they enjoy box office success and pats on the back. Weinstein is a symptom of a more serious problem: the unenlightened American psyche.

Would it be too much to ask the American film industry to look hard at the way it portrays sexual abuse and murder, then voluntarily raise itself to higher ground? Now, while the film industry has the attention of the global community, perhaps it is also time to take a more meaningful stand against sexual abuse and murder by not producing movies that normalize it. The correlation seems elementary: stop portraying abuse on film as normal and then maybe people will stop believing it is normal.

The power of film is, arguably, one of the most profound in the Universe. Wouldn't it be magnificent if it were used to raise the collective conscience instead of poison it?

Lora Smith

Park City

Farm must be saved

Editor:

I am a resident of Summit County and have been active in the Park City community for almost 30 years. As such, I support the conservation of the 158-acre farm on Old Ranch Road.

First and foremost, the conservation of one of the last parcels of agricultural land in Park City is consistent with Summit County's stated vision, mission and core values.

Second, its preservation will further our community that is renowned for its natural beauty, quality of life, economic diversity and will support our healthy, prosperous, culturally-diverse citizenry.

It is a landscape that is appreciated by all that live by or hike, bike, horse-back ride, cross-country ski, sled, play and visit Willow Creek Park. On any given weekend, I estimate that includes thousands of residents and visitors from across the County.

Third, it is an opportunity to expand cross-country ski trails in the winter that would further establish Park City's dominance as a winter sports destination. And of course, it is unique in that it would not require any additional infrastructure, is low impact and environmentally friendly.

Brad Jensen

Snyderville Basin

Thanks to Park City community

Editor:

I would like to express my gratitude to the businesses, guests, and volunteers who made Habitat for Humanity of Summit and Wasatch County's 7th Annual Overall Ball Gala; a tremendous success. Our September 22nd event was held at Park City Mountain Resort's beautiful Legacy Lodge, which offered breathtaking views on a chilly fall evening.

We are so appreciative of the sponsors who supported the event, including our "Legacy Builder Sponsor," Vail's EpicPromise Foundation, which provided the beautiful venue. In addition to our signature costume and hard-hat contests, other fun elements at this year's event included spirit tasting with Sugar House Distillery and live music from the Mondays. In addition to being great fun, the event was particularly important as we move into a period of increased home production.

So many incredible people helped to make our event a success. Thank you to the gala event committee whose vision and creativity came to life on that Friday, and to my fellow members of the Board whose commitment is critical to the organization's ability to address our community's growing housing needs. Some of our amazing Habitat homeowners were present at the event and enjoyed celebrating with the individuals who made homeownership a reality for them and other local families.

Being in a room full of individuals who care about strengthening our community through access to healthy, safe, affordable housing solutions was truly inspiring.

Thank you again, and I can't wait to see everyone next year!

Shirley Wright

Board president

Joyce has a diverse background

Editor:

Steve Joyce has served us well on the planning commission and will make a great city councilor. Steve brings a diverse background to the council. His time working for IBM and with a startup company has taught him how to answer to shareholders in both large and small-scale settings. That will serve him, and the council, well as they answer to the shareholders of Park City.

Steve will also bring a fresh voice to the city council discussions and prevent the council from getting stuck in the "group think" mentality. We don't need an obstructionist, but instead someone who will ask hard questions and truly vet the financial implications of certain decisions. As Ben Franklin said, "If we all think alike, then no one is thinking." Steve will be that individual, looking at things from a different perspective to make sure the decision being made is in the best interest of our city, both culturally and financially.

Please join me in casting your city council vote for Steve Joyce.

Bill Pidwell

Park City

Joyce brings unique set of tools

Editor:

Steve Joyce has served Park City very well as a Planning Commissioner, and I am impressed by his intelligence and his thoughtful consideration of complicated issues. Park City is facing a wide variety of complex issues including a slowly receding base of full time residents exacerbated by lack of housing for low and middle-income residents and workers, pressures from developers from outside the state seeking economic opportunities that slowly degrade our history and community culture, and traffic and transportation challenges.

Steve's experience on the Planning Commission, his tireless effort running Miner's Day activities with Park City Rotary, and his extensive business background have provided him with a unique set of tools to address our community's challenges. He is patient, carefully considers and is very respectful and encouraging of public input and offers solutions to complex problems that are fair and effective. I believe Steve Joyce is the right choice to serve on the Park City Council and he has my vote and I look forward to working with him.

Roger Armstrong

Summit County Councilor

Hobson is a man of the people

Editor:

I am writing to endorse Josh Hobson for City Council. I first met Josh when he organized the March for Science. I quickly learned of his skills and his commitment to the environment. The march was well attended and followed by an afternoon of discussions led by scientists on critical aspects on the need to protect our planet.

Josh is a young man who more than talks about environmental challenges, he tried hard to live a lifestyle to support his views. He does not own a car and uses the bus and his bike to get around. He supports green energy options and recycling.

Most importantly, Josh is a man of the people. He works as a chef and hangs out with people in the food and beverage industry here in Park City. These are the people that are the core to our economy. They should have an important voice in our city council.

Bob Jasper

Park City

PCHS pride runs deep

Editor:

My name is Claire Booth and I'm a member of Park City High School's Student Council. On October 6th, we were lucky enough to obtain a bus for any student to ride and support our football team at the away game at Ogden High. Our "spirit bus" as we called it, contained energized students who were ready to cheer on our football players. The bus was decorated with paint displaying school sayings such as "let's go miners" and our more famous one, "shaft 'em". On the bus, Student Council provided snacks, music, and other miner supplies -such as our homemade flag- to show off at the game.

Overall, the spirit bus was a success as it brought together an energetic group of PCHS students to support their football team. I'd like to thank our athletics director, Jamie Sheetz for arranging the extra bus to take students. Thanks to him, my friends and I were able to attend the away game and show our support with the free transportation provided. While only a handful of students showed up, our energy and enthusiasm was plenty to make a mark. Our Senior Class President, Max Strong said, "Even though we were small in numbers, we had enough spirit to rock Ogden High." I hope we can continue to fund projects like the spirit bus in order to give PCHS a chance to show others our famous and everlasting miner pride!

Claire Booth

Park City

Beerman helped spur action

Editor:

I've listened to the debates and have known both Dana and Andy for decades. As a forty year news reporter in Utah and 37 year Park City resident, I've always kept my opinions private and tried to remain a neutral observer. But I'm out of that arena now and my interest is on good, effective government led by an experienced, networked big picture thinker with the proven ability to deliver. Andy Beerman is that candidate.

Both candidates agree on most issues, but more action has taken place in the last couple of years than in the previous decade. Several affordable housing projects are in the ground now with more solid projects in the pipeline. Public transportation is becoming more usable for the average Parkite. Communication between government and its citizens has never been better. I could cite a dozen more areas of rapid improvement.

I respect Dana for his past service and involvement. But I continue to be really impressed with Andy's solid work. His warm personality combined with the intellect and connections at the regional and state level prove he is the leader for the future. To turn smart, progressive ideas into reality, my vote goes to Andy Beerman.

Larry Warren

Park City