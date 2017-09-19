Letters to the Editor, Sept.16-19, 2017

Fun run fundraiser was inspiring for the kids

Editor:

Parley's Park teachers and staff want to thank Amanda Regan and Annie Cashiola for leading and coordinating our Fun Run Fundraiser. We would also like to thank Summer Schlopy for sharing her personal Olympic story and motivating our children to reach for their goals. Finally, to all the parents that supported our school in this endeavor – thank you for encouraging every student to be active and to remember that health and education are the foundation for our student's success!

Alane Gaspari, teacher

Parley's Park Elementary School

Vegetarian school lunches are better for kids

Editor:

With the new school year now underway, parents have turned their attention to school clothes, school supplies, and school food. Yes, school food!

More than 31 million children rely on school meals for their daily nutrition, which too often consists of highly processed food laden with saturated fat. Not surprisingly, one third of our children have become overweight or obese. Their early dietary flaws become lifelong addictions, raising their risk of diabetes, heart disease, and stroke.

To compound the problem, the Trump administration has loosened Obama’s 2010 school lunch rules calling for whole grains, fat-free milk, and reduced salt content. The rules had an 86 percent approval rating.

Fortunately, many U.S. school districts now offer vegetarian options. More than 120 schools, including the entire school districts of Baltimore, Boston, Buffalo, Detroit, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Oakland, Philadelphia, and San Diego have implemented Meatless Monday.

As parents, we need to involve our own children and school cafeteria managers in promoting healthy, plant-based foods in our local schools. Entering “vegan options in schools” in a search engine provides lots of useful resources.

Paxton Ryker

Park City