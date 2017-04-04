Letters to the editor, April 5-7, 2017 | ParkRecord.com

Reader debates the Bible's position on eating meat

Editor:

I read Pruitt Richardson's "Letter to the Editor" in The Park Record's March 11-14 edition titled "For Lent, try a meatless diet." I have no objection to Richardson's suggestion to "try a meatless diet for Lent" Also, even though I eat meat, I have no quarrel with those who eat a plant-based diet exclusively.

It is obvious that the author is dedicated to and enthusiastic about the benefits of a meat-free diet for personal health, devotion and benefits to the planet. However, in doing so she misquoted an authority which undermines the strength of her position.

Richardson stated in her Letter to the Editor: "The call to refrain from eating animals is as old as the Bible." Further, she says that "in Genesis 1:29, God commands humans to eat only plants." Having read 22 versions of that passage, her interpretation leads the reader to the wrong conclusion. All state variations of the English Standard version: "And God said 'Behold, I have given you every plant yielding seed that is on the surface of all the earth, and every tree with seed in its fruit. You shall have them for food.'" In four of the 22 versions the author of that particular version has substituted the word "meat" for "food." For example: "You shall have them for meat."

In the Bible one can easily find many passages supporting the consumption of meat. For example, Genesis 9:3, "Every moving thing that is alive shall be food for you. I give all to you, as I gave the green plant." And further, the following from Romans 14:3, "Let not the one who eats (meat) despise the one who abstains, and let not the one who abstains pass judgment on the one who eats, for God has welcomed him."

David C. Ludema

Park City

* * *

Animals are ruining Park City (or are they?)

Editor:

I wish to reply to Mr. Alan Agle’s fawning note regarding the moose (I believe that is the plural form of moose) that are intimidating the people of our fine megalopolis, Park City…

Dear Buck, Bambi, and Bullwinkle,

My advice to you; get over it already!

Although you and your mates have been hanging around these parts for thousands of years, none of the 2.7 billion tourists and their 2.9 billion cars that visit us every year, and are the really important wildlife, could care less. The fact that you (and all these bloody birds and vicious mountain lions that feed on our poor little doggies) provide beauty, grace and a connection to life, is beside the point. You guys are taking up too much space.

I am going to personally ask the mayor, and former mayor, to cover over all green space so there is no place for the likes of your kind. What we need in Park City are more fast food joints, strip malls and parking lots. And while we are at it let’s put a few thousand more condos on Bonanza Drive. And more walls in restaurants to protect us from the devil drink. And why stop at .05 BAC? Let go to negative .05. (Just so you know, my poor cat is still stuck in SLC and can’t drive home because she would be busted for having two catnip cocktails.)

I for one have about had it with all these animals, especially the ones from LA.

Ken Lambert

Park City

* * *

Non profits can't be sustained by small private donors

Editor,

I have heard it expressed recently that the government is not appropriately entrusted with funds or a mandate to assist the poor and displaced. Private citizens are urged to step up their support of charities so that the government can step back their role.

What this opinion misses is that nonprofits themselves suffer from the downturn in federal interest in the well-being of the poor and vulnerable. Effective "charities" in your city (such as the IRC, YWCA, and UWSL) have robust portfolios with large blocks of government funding in them. While your contributions to them may feel good, the economics facing nonprofits to keep the attention and loyalties of small size donors are just not that great. The impact of this sea-change on your favorite non-profits will be experienced directly in the work itself as they lose access to efficient money.

It's simply a huge loss to the fight against poverty and apathy when deep cuts are planned for programs such as SNAP (food stamps). So take a few minutes to contact your representatives and senators about these important matters, and if you’re not sure how, check with results.org for help.

Jonathan Nellermoe

Salt Lake City