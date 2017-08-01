Letters to the Editor, Aug. 2-4, 2017 | ParkRecord.com

Resident hails Beerman for honesty and dedication

Editor:

I'm writing today to voice my full support for candidate Andy Beerman and encourage all Parkites to vote for Andy at our upcoming Mayoral primary.

Andy Beerman, in his six years on City Council, has demonstrated his deep work ethic, his ability to negotiate and partner, and his commitment to tackling our toughest community issues. We've evolved from community hand-wringing to community action, and Andy's forward thinking, problem solving approach to leadership has been critical to this change.

I work in Park City and am raising children in Park City. I love this place — like we all do. The problems our community faces — regional growth, climate change, housing — are complex. They require a leader who is innovative and deeply strategic. It requires someone who is willing to roll up their sleeves and work hard, with all stakeholders.

I've had countless interactions with Andy and Thea on professional and personal levels over the course of my residence in Park City and all of them have been honest and earnest. It's clear he's a humble but dedicated person, often shirking the spotlight in the name of getting something done.

Andy listens. Andy has integrity. Andy is deeply knowledgeable about our City and has formed strong relationships with regional partners.

I am voting for Andy because I trust him to represent me and my family. I hope you will consider voting for him too.

Bryan Markkanen

Park City

* * *

Bike share is great, but safety is big concern

Editor:

It has been less then a week since the electric bike-share program rolled out and I’ve already seen how popular it has become. I also love the new program and tried it the first day and have multiple times in the past week. There are so many convenient locations and it is quick as easy to rent one of the bikes on the Summit Bike Share app. I love that I can take one of the bikes on an hour ride when I have a free chance and it’s another great transportation option if you do have the option to drop it at another bike-share station.

As much as I see great success with this program, I also have safety concerns from my time being on the bikes and from what I’ve witnessed from other riders. These are electric bikes so it does make them heavier and faster. It took me a minute to get used to them and I have to be vigilant when taking corners and on roads/trails, not just for myself, so I don’t wreck, but for others that are driving, biking or hiking. They are more difficult to maneuver and you need to be aware of your speed and the need to brake when going at faster speeds.

I live on Marsac and was trying to pull out of my driveway the other day. Marsac is a steeper and curvier road. I can’t see around the curve that is up the hill from my house and I have to be very careful. As I was trying to pull out, a young bike share rider zipped around the corner and down the road with his mom shortly following after. Both were without helmets.

The next day I was on my deck and a man came down Marsac on a bike-share bike and was heavily riding the brakes and it was so loud I swear all of Main Street could hear. He was also not wearing a helmet.

Simply put, these bikes are a great tool to have in the community as a way to enjoy the outdoors and another way to get around town. But people need to take proper safety precautions and understand the proper places to ride these bikes. Just because they are more accessible doesn’t mean all common sense should go out the window and you shouldn’t take the proper precautions and not obey the laws of the road and trails. It’s not just putting yourself at risk, but it’s putting others at risk too.

Macael Ivie

Park City

* * *

Beerman will ensure residents' welfare remains a priority

Editor:

Having lived in Park City for 11 years we sure have seen many changes. It's still the greatest town we know of, yet we face so many threats to our little community every day. Global warming threatens the skiing that brought many of us to Park City. Traffic, both in and out, is a constant problem. Rising property prices continue to hurt the fabric of Park City. The Treasure Hill project remains, in our minds, a huge threat to our town.

Andy Beerman has been deeply involved in town affairs for many years before joining City Council six years ago. He has served on many committees and boards over his 20-plus years as a local businessman and resident.While a member of City Council he has represented our interests at the state legislature. Andy has earned the respect of his peers within the town, county and state. Telegenic, athletic, civic-minded, a talented consensus builder and above all, a truly fine leader, we believe that Andy is the one candidate for mayor who offers the continuity of leadership to take Park City forward. Under Andy's watch, Park City will never be JUST a resort town. It will always be a town with a resort. Well, actually two great resorts.

Ballots will be arriving in your mailbox soon. Please help support Andy for mayor.

John and Mindy Halsey

Park City

* * *

Rocky Mountain Power: assault on solar

Editor:

Rocky Mountain Power is pushing for draconian changes to Utah’s solar policy that will kill jobs and solar initiatives in Utah. They want to end net metering and add significant fees to solar customers. Keep in mind that there are already way more solar jobs in Utah and the U.S. than coal industry jobs. RMP’s proposal will destroy thousands of solar jobs in Utah, as similar measures did last year in Nevada. Nevada has since come to its senses and restored net metering and hopefully the solar industry in that state.

Here is RMPs proposal:

1. Reduce the credit for solar generated energy from 10.8 to 3.8 cents/kwhr.

2. Raise the minimum connection fee for solar customers from $8.50 to $15 per month.

3. Add new demand charges of $30 to $90/ month, only for solar customers

RMP talks about the need for fairness and that non-solar customers are paying more for the distribution network. But actually solar energy is generated locally and is shared with non-solar neighbors reducing the amount of power coming over the transmission networks. Also bear in mind that solar customers have invested their own dollars to purchase clean non-polluting solar-generating equipment, saving RMP and its non solar customers the need for more capital investment.

Solar is generated at peak energy use times, such as when folks come home from work and turn on their air conditioners. Solar is growing at a terrific rate in Utah, up 157 percent in 2016 on an annual basis according to RMP own data, but is still only around 2 percent of all of RMP customers.

The move to solar is a GREAT thing for Utah as we still get 74 percent of electrical energy from dirty coal which is slowly killing our kids. Utah’s per capita CO2 emissions are double that of California. We are on a path to doing much better, lets stay on that path. RMP needs to move rapidly and at large scale to abundant clean solar and wind energy that Utah is blessed with and include large-scale battery backup for 24/7 energy and phase out coal ASAP. To be fair to the coal communities in Utah, we need to provide for retraining to new solar and wind jobs and for early retirement.

There will be a hearing at the Public Service Commission (PSC) on Aug 9 at 2 p.m. to review this ill-conceived plan to destroy solar and jobs in Utah. It will be at the Heber Wells building, 160 East, 300 South in Salt Lake City. We need thousands to show up at the hearing or outside the building. In addition, please write to the Public Service Commission with your views.

Dan Syroid

Park City

* * *

Keep up the momentum, elect Beerman

Editor:

Park City has three worthy candidates running in the primary to be mayor. Of these three, Andy Beerman has been the one there working for the citizens in this great town as a member of the city council for the last 6 years. He has been involved in every aspect of city government and helped move the city forward in so many progressive ways. In such issues as housing, environmental agenda, transit, open space and trails, and historic preservation, he has helped move Park City forward. Let’s keep this momentum going by voting for him in the primary and the final election for mayor.

On a side note, we have known Andy and Thea for some 20 years as great neighbors and friends. As Main Street business owners, they have done so much to transform theTreasure Mountain Inn into a positive and thriving part of Main Street.

Barbara and Ken Martz

Park City

* * *

Andy is the best choice for Mayor

Editor:

In this Mayoral race, I encourage you to cast your vote for Andy. As a Main Street Business person, I have watched Andy's passionate leadership. He will dive into controversial issues and work with others to find a common path forward. Andy is someone who can check his ego at the door and inspire others to do the same. It is rare to find someone in public service with Andy's enthusiasm level, ability and willingness to make the substantial time commitment needed to become immersed in the many issues affecting Park City's residents. These traits make Andy a standout in the race.

Andy is an analytical long-term thinker who is deeply involved in the Park City Government's current efforts to implement programs relating to transportation, energy, and workforce housing. Andy's track record in working with representatives in our State and County Governments will allow us to continue to see progress on these complex issues.

I know Andy is the right choice for Mayor to keep the momentum that he helped to build moving in the right direction.

Monty Coates

Park City

* * *

Roger Armstrong has the skill set Park City needs

Editor:

I’m supporting Roger Armstrong for Park City Mayor because I think he has the best set of skills and experience to guide our not-so-simple little town forward. He is well aware of the obstacles we face — unrelenting growth pressures, traffic congestion and lack of affordable housing, but is none-the-less optimistic about our future.

Roger is both pragmatic and visionary, a rare combination of temperament that Park City will benefit from. Please visit his website at: http://www.armstrong4pcmayor.com and vote for Roger during the upcoming primary election.

Clay Stuard

Park City

* * *

Armstrong offers fresh leadership

Editor:

The Park City Mayors leadership and guidance impacts everyone in Summit County. The job itself is the heart of the county as well as the state. In past years we have had really good mayors and I appreciate all they have done. I feel now it’s time for great, innovative, fresh leadership. Rodger Armstrong is the candidate that understands and knows what to do and how it integrates with our surroundings. He understands Park City is an integral part of the state/county and how to make it all a win/win .

We now need to look for great — that which will successfully propel us into the future while honoring our past. Gratitude to Dana and Andy for making the chance to be super-great possible. I feel Roger Armstrong is the leader we need going forward.

Sheila Raboy

Park City

* * *

Feeling left out of Park City election

Editor:

Although my ZIP Code address says Park City, I will not be participating in the mayoral primary vote. This is disappointing since “what happens in Park City doesn’t stay in Park City” but has impact on all of us who live in the confines of the Park City ZIPS.

So, I urge all those eligible residents to make sure they open the mail ballot they received, vote and return it in this first all mail ballot election. Turnout is always crucial but this new system comes at a time when crucial issues need to be discussed and decisions made about the future of Park City and the greater community.

The residents are fortunate to have three remarkably qualified candidates but voting is all about choosing. I have had the good fortune to know each of the candidates during my 26 years in this wonderful place. But it is not the place I moved to in 1991 and its future is going to require difficult decisions if we are to preserve the quality of life we have come to expect.

Roger Armstrong and Andy Beerman bring to the voters a history of recent active involvement as members of the city and county governments in addressing the issues that will determine our futures here in Park City and Western Summit. They clearly have different styles of leadership but that is what elections are about — trying to choose a leader who is most responsive to the citizenry and who has a skill set that is most likely to be able to get things done. There are no easy answers going forward and the problems demand a new level of leadership and innovative solutions as we tackle them.

A campaign between them will give us a clear understanding of the issues, their goals and their ability to achieve them. What happens in Park City will not be staying in Park City. No matter our ZIP code we all have a stake in the outcome of this election because PC is the 800 lb. gorilla.

And Dana, no matter the outcome, you should know that the vast majority of us believe that you have served us well and we are grateful to you and know that no matter the outcome of the primary, you will always be a voice standing up and speaking out for the interests of the average “Joe” citizen.

So Parkites, fill out those mail ballots before you leave on vacation. Make sure your voice doesn’t remain sitting on the table in the unopened pile of mail! Be a part of the solution!

Mike Andrews

Park City