Letters to the Editor, Aug. 27-30, 2016 | ParkRecord.com

Land Conservancy says ‘thank you’

Editor:

Last week the Summit Land Conservancy hosted a Hops Hunter Hike, collaborated with Mountain Trails Foundation on a Moon Shine event in Round Valley, signed a cooperative agreement with the federal government that allocates over $1.2 million for land conservation here in Summit County, and made an offer to purchase a critical piece of property to save it from development.

None of this would be possible without the support of the incredibly generous Park City community. The second annual Blue Sky Bash also took place last week, raising money to make local land conservation possible.

Thank you to our hosts, for the beautiful venue and professional staff at the Blue Sky Ranch. High West Distillery provided their famous libations and food. Corporate sponsors, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Fidelity Investments, Intermountain Healthcare, Vail Epic Promise, and Parallel Wines ensured that more dollars from the event go directly to land conservation. We’re grateful to the local businesses that donated services and auction items.

The event was a huge success thanks to our indefatigable Board members, dedicated volunteers, and the elegant and savvy women on our soiree committee.

Mostly, we are grateful for all the people who got into the spirit of the party, played with squirt guns, admired the hawks, and gave generously to save the local lands that nurture us all.

Cheryl Fox

Executive Director, Summit Land Conservancy

* * *

More tips for travelers

Editor:

I would like to add my comments to the article written by Grace Schulz in the Aug. 10-12 issue about students traveling abroad to study.

Having organized and run hundreds of ski trips all over the U.S., Europe, and Canada, I advise my participants to make copies of the picture page of their passport which also has your passport number, name, and birthdate. Also, make a copy of your driver’s license and two credit cards, writing the customer service number on the copy (the International Customer Service number if traveling outside the U.S.).

Then, email those copies to yourself and a family member not on the trip. It makes it so much easier to replace quickly if the items are lost or stolen. Most hotels and post offices in Europe have computers you can use to pull up and print that information.

Kitty Imdahl

Park City

HOPE for Alzheimer’s Act

Editor:

Here are some startling statistics: Only half of those with Alzheimer’s disease have ever been diagnosed. Among those who have been diagnosed, only 33 percent have been told of the diagnosis by their doctor. Can you imagine if someone living with cancer or heart disease hadn’t been told of their diagnosis? In fact more than 95 percent are told. People living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers deserve to not only know of the diagnosis, but understand the resources and options available to them to ensure quality of life.

A bill is currently before Congress to address this grave concern. The HOPE for Alzheimer’s Act has broad bipartisan support in Congress, including Utah’s Representatives Chris Stewart and Jason Chaffetz. This act would ensure healthcare providers are educated about diagnosing all types of dementia, and provide for care planning to given to patients and their caregivers. Let’s make sure that people we care about who are living with dementia aren’t left in the dark and receive the quality care they deserve. I call upon Representatives Rob Bishop and Mia Love and Senators Orrin Hatch and Mike Lee to join in supporting the HOPE for Alzheimer’s Act.

Ronnie Daniel, Executive Director

Alzheimer’s Association, Utah Chapter