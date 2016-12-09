Letters to the Editor, Dec. 10-13, 2016 | ParkRecord.com

Residents need to keep an eye on new Main Street project

In just a few days a ruling from the Planning Commission could drastically change the character and culture of our town. One of the great things about living in Park City is that people get involved in the decisions that affect our community. Because I am not able to be there in person for the meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the City Council Chambers, I want to voice my deep concerns and strong objections to the following proposal.

Up for consideration is a Conditional Use Permit application for a Private Event Facility at the historic Kimball garage (formerly the Kimball Art Center building) at 638 Park Avenue. The applicant is proposing to rehabilitate the existing

historic building for Retail and other Commercial uses and ADD a new addition to the east, adjacent to Main Street. The upper level of the addition, approximately 3,785 square feet, will be reserved for a rooftop Private Event Facility for parties and events of up to 480 people.

I believe this Private Event Facility as submitted would significantly impact Park City. This proposal has the potential to add traffic, parking problems and serious issues around noise. The location of this property borders on a densely populated residential area which already bears a great deal of the burden that arise as Park City continues to grow.

Not only would this approval disrupt Old Town and Main Street but it could also encroach on other non-profits events in that area that have been a part of our community for a long time. There is also the potential for event fatigue as well as additional manpower requirements of our police force in order to address potential noise code violations which would likely result with an event space for 480 people and the opportunity for live music nightly until 10 p.m..

Old Town residents are already working hard to understand the proposed Treasure Hill project and this new Conditional Use Permit application should be rejected or revised to address the impact in this historic neighborhood area. I urge everyone to learn more about this issue and attend the meeting to voice your concerns.

Mellie Owen

ParkCity

* * *

Park City High School band made us proud

Editor:

I was a long time marching band member both in high school and at a PAC-12 school. Band is both grueling and rewarding. I’ve had my eye on you, PCHS marching band, for years. I can easily say year after year I’ve noticed incredible, mind-blowing improvement! This past Fourth of July parade’s performance impressed me very, very much.

I’m happy to have this opportunity to tell as many people as I can how proud I am of each and every one of you! To the donors who stepped up so each student could be involved, I thank you.

And, again to the band, congratulations from the bottom of my heart on a job well done at the Pearl Harbor Day commemoration in Hawaii!

Ginger Hoggatt Skaley

Heber City

* * *

Open letter to Mayor Jack Thomas

Thank you for being a signee of the Mayors National Climate Action Agenda! Park City’s proactive stance on climate change with the Net-Zero initiatives and your participation with the MNCAA is metaphorically speaking a “breath of fresh air.”

I hope that these proactive positions are a beginning for yet more action here and elsewhere in the state and nation to provide a clean air environment for future generations. The next step could be a carbon fee and dividend tax, similar to that in many other cities in this country and in Canada, which would give us a real chance to protect the future of our nation and the world.

Andrea Barros

Park City

* * *

Food pantries need your help

Editor:

This time of year, many Utahns want to help those in need and choose to donate food. While these donations can be very beneficial to emergency food pantries, here are some things to keep in mind:

1. Donate to your local food pantry: this ensures that your donation helps those in your community.

2. Find out what the pantry needs: canned meats and peanut butter are usually in demand, but check; pantry needs often include low sodium foods, holiday food, vegetables, baby formula, or cash donations.

3. Make sure food isn’t expired: this isn’t an opportunity to clean out your pantry-if you don’t want to eat it, neither does anyone else.

4. Think beyond just food: some pantries also accept diapers, feminine hygiene products, blankets, or clothing.

5. Do whatever is needed: Even if you didn’t plan on donating cash or diapers, give whatever will help the most.

While donating is a great way to give back to the community, emergency food pantries are not enough to end hunger. Now is also the time to learn more about hunger in our communities, and to get involved as citizens to help protect vital programs like food stamps.

Melissa Jensen

West Jordan, Utah

* * *

Homeless

I met a homeless woman walking the Rail Trail

Her daughter strapped in a pack on her back

All her possessions in a shopping cart

Or in the rolling luggage she trailed behind her

I have never seen someone so alive, so alert and so brave

I asked her, can I help you?, do you have a place to stay?

She said Mister, I don’t need your help but that’s nice to say

I know who I am, just leave me alone, I’ll be OK

Just don’t call the cops to come after us please

Don’t let them hassle my daughter and me

Just because I got no place to stay

Tell the Police and your City Fathers

There are folks like me on the road, harmless and not ashamed

With no place to go, all we want is our freedom and not to be bothered

Mister, if there is anything you can do for me it would be this:

Make your city friendly to people like me

We are people just like you, we’ve just fallen off the grid

Make a place for us, show us just a little love

Accept us as a part of your community, but let us stay free

We may have fallen on hard times, but We are human and We are worthwhile

Can you see?

As I stood speechless in admiration of what she had to say

With the dignity and bearing of a Queen or a Duchess she went on her way

That proud woman set sail down the Rail Trail

Her daughter strapped in a pack on her back

All her possessions in a shopping cart

Or in the rolling luggage she trailed behind her

I have never seen someone so alive, so alert and so brave

Michael Brian Witte

Park City