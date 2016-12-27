Letters to the Editor, Dec. 24-27, 2016 | ParkRecord.com

Park City is sending the right message to Latinos

Editor:

In response to “Community sends wrong message to Latinos” by Rob Baker, in the Dec. 21 edition of The Park Record, I can tell your remarks are well-intended and come from caring for our Latino community. But perhaps you should have gone to the presentation. I applaud PC Unidos for organizing the evening. It was a starting point. I was there and understood enough of the Spanish to know what they were saying. The very fact that our mayor showed up showed that the majority of Parkites appreciate the Latino community. The immigration lawyers and police officers offered advice and support.

The message was only that “we will do our best for you.” One of their messages was to “know the law” so you don’t break it and the other was that the police are here to help, not scare. They even told parents to come to them if they were having trouble disciplining their kids. Two days later, the tires of a friend of mine in that community were slashed. He called the police and stayed by his car until they came. He wasn’t afraid.

Thank you for caring about the community as much as I do.

Beano Solomon

Park City

* * *

Owners ‘worry’ about the future of their restaurant

Editor:

On Dec. 31, at noon, No Worries Café and Grill is closing its doors. We have been serving award winning meals as a local Mom & Pop diner for 16 years. The Café is located at the top of Parley’s Canyon. We have been a destination for everyone from hungry families to famous faces. We have been working for several months toward coming to terms on a lease renewal with the current landlord, but have been unable to do so.

As the restaurant owners, we have been trying extensively to work out a renewal of our lease, but since the property’s ownership changed about three-plus years ago the current owners have been difficult to work with.

It feels like they are trying to push us out. We really wanted to make this work, but the steep increases and onerous lease our landlord is requiring, leaves us no option. We have poured our heart and soul into this small family business and needless to say we are frustrated.

It’s difficult to have to close something we’ve worked so hard to build. But, we want to say Thank You to our loyal customers for their 16 years of support. We’ve loved serving you, and we’re exploring other options to get back to doing what we love.

Please stay tuned, we may have lost the battle, but the fight goes on. We have some exciting ideas for the future, and are hopeful you’ll see us again soon.

Dante and Nancy Eggan

Owners, No Worries Café

* * *

When UDOT says 4-wheel drive required, they mean it

Editor:

I’m wondering why people with two-wheel-drive vehicles and no snow chains drive by the signs UDOT posts indicating 4X4 or chains are required. It’s snowing hard and you are climbing a mountain. Come on folks, you are going to have trouble if you don’t have a 4X4 vehicle or have put on chains!

You should not need the signs, but they are there and you ignore them and cause issues. I’ve driven I-15 to and from Park City for years and never had any issues during storms except when the issues were caused by vehicles not adhering to UDOT posted requirements and common sense, and become stuck. Generally they become stuck and block traffic for those of us who have 4X4 capability or chains.

During last week’s storm I was driving up the canyon from Salt Lake right in the peak of the storm around 2 p.m. As I approached the mouth of the canyon, there were the large lighted signs indicated 4X4 capability or chains required. Driving by these signs, and the chain-up area, were many non-4X4 vehicles without chains, including trucks. I knew it would be a mess on the hill and I was not disappointed. Vehicles were stuck all over the road. Generally when this happens I can maneuver myself around those blocking the road and this day was no exception.

Wake up folks, when it snows and you don’t have a 4X4 vehicle or chains, park your vehicle until the snow is over and the road is cleared and open without restrictions.

James Hulse

Park City

* * *

Park City Ski Team says volunteers are the real champs

Editor:

I would like to share my elation and gratitude with our community as we emerge from a hugely successful ski race event at Park City Mountain. Over the past four days, the Park City Ski Team and PCM events department hosted 280 racers on Payday Run for two slalom and two Giant Slalom events. This may not seem like much of a feat, but when one considers hill preparation, trail closures, safety installation, race course setting, officiating, timing, scoring, announcing, coordinating athletes, parents, coaches and volunteers it becomes daunting. However, the work it took to host a great ski race was worth every bit of the effort.

A ski race like the one we just hosted requires approximately 30 volunteers daily that are tasked with a multitude of duties. From the lift opening at 7:15 a.m. until closing at 4 p.m. there is something happening. Without proper planning, precision of execution and a volunteer base of 200 Park City Ski Team members to call on, an event like this could not happen. We appreciate all those that contributed to our success. The investment we all make speaks to our desire to keep winter sports relevant in a virtual world.

When we run an event such as this we are; acknowledging the past, celebrating the present and investing in our future. This event entitled the Eric Hays Memorial is not just an event, it is a legacy for the Park City Ski Team and the community. Eric Hays was a young member of the Park City Ski Team who passed away tragically at a young age, but his spirit lives on 36 years later. The execution of this event acknowledges our past while celebrating our present day champions. In addition, it plants the seed for our youth to hold dear their experiences and lessons learned from competition on the mountain. All of these were achieved this year.

The athletes that competed in this event came out in great numbers because they know what a fun event it has been over time. Furthermore, they missed it over the past two years since we’ve been unable to host it. The opportunity to work with Park City Mountain and run this event again was truly an honor. I want to publically thank the resort for their support of this event and be sure the community understands how much effort was put into getting this event back on our slopes this season. The spirit of this event was truly felt once again and it feels good.

Jesse Hunt

Director, Park City Ski Team

* * *

It’s what good neighbors do

Editor:

As the new General Manager of Promontory Club, one of the most meaningful roles that I now have is President of the Promontory Foundation. In many ways, the work of our Foundation exemplifies the heart of the community that has been built by Promontory Club members.

It’s hard to believe that we have been moving dirt, planting trees, building houses and making fun memories on the rolling hills across US 40 for over 17 years now. Promontory remains the closest luxury second-home community to downtown Park City, and it is a privilege to be a close neighbor to our very special “Main Street City.” In reviewing the work of the Promontory Foundation, I was struck by what good neighbors our members have been, and am humbled to help steward the work so selfessly offered to those in need.

Promontory and its members have worked together to collectively raise money during our annual Fourth of July celebration. We then grant the funds to the life-building non-profits that make up the fabric of a ‘caring community’ along the Wasatch. With our most recent check dispersal this month, our accumulated donations to Park City non-profits has topped $200,000. Our gratitude goes to those of you in the non-profit community who provide the points-of-service and hope to those in need.

Park City is a place of great beauty and inspiration, all coming from the open arms of so many in the non-profit world to help others. I am also grateful to the many Promontory members who provide sweat equity to help raise funds or support our combined efforts. The hours are many – and our hearts are full. We are honored to be Park City’s closest neighbors, and love those who make up our beautiful tapestry of neighborhoods. We are here to help and hope that you will come visit and bring a friend – it’s what good neighbors do!

Wishing you all a very prosperous and happy 2017

Robin Milne

Promontory General Manager and Foundation President

* * *

mnmnm

Editor

Four of the Mighty Five National Parks in Utah began as National Monuments. Presidential proclamations, which were opposed by Utah’s politicians at the time, have given rise to Bryce, Arches, Zion, and Capitol Reef National Parks. These four national parks draw a significant number of visitors every year and are crucial to the economic health of the rural towns surrounding them.

While Utah’s politicians have had literally decades to protect the ancient artifacts and stunning red rock canyons and buttes of the Bears Ears region, they have not acted. Rep. Rob Bishop has had 4 years to pass his Public Lands Initiative (PLI) and avoid a national monument named by President Obama. He and his PLI have failed us in many ways. He has failed Utah and he has failed the Native Americans of the Bears Ears Intertribal Coalition.

It is short sighted not to preserve this beautiful land intact for sustainable use by the tribes and those of us who appreciate recreating there. It is short sighted to allow the continued looting of artifacts. It is short sighted to ruin it for future Utahns in exchange for a quick buck in the pockets of a few.

I attended the press conference and rally held at the Capitol last Monday. I was embarrassed by the Utah politicians’ arrogance to the Native Americans. I support the Bears Ears Intertribal Coalition in their goal to protect this unique area and call upon President Obama to name Bears Ears National Monument.

Marion Klaus

Park City