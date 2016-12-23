Letters to the Editor, Dec. 24-27, 2016 | ParkRecord.com

Community rallies to rescue museum’s treasures

Finally, we have a moment of calm to write this letter of appreciation. What an amazing community we live in!

Early Tuesday morning the local Fire Department responded to a water alarm at the Park City Museum. A torrent of water, from the failed hot water heater, was cascading through the ceiling into the Tozer Gallery below and then through the floorboards into the historic Jail in the basement.

We send our most heartfelt appreciation to the Park City Fire Department’s quick and effective response to this emergency. They calmly covered our priceless collections, and, using portable wet vacuums, sucked up the inches deep water on each floor. Thankfully, the crew helped the Museum’s concerned staff remove the precious antiques from the saturated galleries. Thank you to the City’s maintenance staff who rallied with the plumber to fix the break and then install many high-powered fans and dehumidifiers, starting the long drying out process. Our dedicated volunteers also responded quickly to the call for help and joined staff in removing and drying off furniture, equipment, and Museum Store inventory.

The ceiling and walls in the Tozer Gallery are damaged but repairable. No real harm has befallen our irreplaceable collection of antiques and historic photographs. Fortunately, last week we had de-installed the travelling exhibition “Apron Chronicles” that was on display in the Tozer Gallery and shipped it off to the next museum.

Our treasured Park City Museum is again open for business and busy this holiday season. We are honored to live in a community that loves its town’s history and enthusiastically helps at a moment’s notice. Thank you all.

Sandra Morrison, Executive Director

Park City Museum

’Twas a night during ski season

Adapted from the poem by Clement Clarke Moore

‘Twas the night before Christmas

And all through our town

Were celebrants decked-out

In fur and in down

Snowflakes were falling

And covered the ground

They floated like angels

Descending, Earth-bound

The families gathered

To see the torch lights

That flowed down the ski run

And lit-up the night

Drinking hot lattes

To ward off the chill

The shoppers and tourists

With bags they had filled

Were drawn to the fire pits

Where bright embers glowed

Their flames casting shadows

Against the new snow

The trolley on Main Street

Was festooned in lights

Its riders enchanted

By sounds and by sights

Of revelers young and old

Festive and gay

At the end of a beautiful

Clear winter’s day

A Park City Christmas

Which ushered a season

Of hope and good fortune

Of faith and of reason

Welcoming all those

From far and from near

To share wishes of peace

And a Happy New Year

Allyson Hogan

Park City

City’s holiday traffic plan doesn’t address the real issue

The city should be more aggressive in fighting the traffic situation in town by addressing the root cause: too many cars. With all the free parking at Park City Resort and Deer Valley, we’re encouraging people to drive into town as they know they’ll be able to park for free.

Why not ask the ski areas to convert their lots to paid lots for peak season? The ski areas increase ticket prices when demand for skiing increases, so why not increase parking prices when demand for parking increases? This will cause people to rethink their transportation choices, and we’d see higher occupancy in vehicles, carpooling, and public transit use.

Ski areas could use this solution the whole season and even charging a small amount for parking would take some of the traffic off the roads and get more people on busses.

Brad Baker

Park City

Park City is sending the right message to Latinos

In response to “Community sends wrong message to Latinos” by Rob Baker, in the Dec. 21 edition of The Park Record, I can tell your remarks are well-intended and come from caring for our Latino community. But perhaps you should have gone to the presentation. I applaud PC Unidos for organizing the evening. It was a starting point. I was there and understood enough of the Spanish to know what they were saying. The very fact that our mayor showed up showed that the majority of Parkites appreciate the Latino community. The immigration lawyers and police officers offered advice and support.

The message was only that “we will do our best for you.” One of their messages was to “know the law” so you don’t break it and the other was that the police are here to help, not scare. They even told parents to come to them if they were having trouble disciplining their kids. Two days later, the tires of a friend of mine in that community were slashed. He called the police and stayed by his car until they came. He wasn’t afraid.

Thank you for caring about the community as much as I do.

Beano Solomon

Park City

When UDOT says 4-wheel drive required, they mean it

I’m wondering why people with two-wheel-drive vehicles and no snow chains drive by the signs UDOT posts indicating 4X4 or chains are required. It’s snowing hard and you are climbing a mountain. Come on folks, you are going to have trouble if you don’t have a 4X4 vehicle or have put on chains!

You should not need the signs, but they are there and you ignore them and cause issues. I’ve driven I-15 to and from Park City for years and never had any issues during storms except when the issues were caused by vehicles not adhering to UDOT posted requirements and common sense, and become stuck. Generally they become stuck and block traffic for those of us who have 4X4 capability or chains.

During last week’s storm I was driving up the canyon from Salt Lake right in the peak of the storm around 2 p.m. As I approached the mouth of the canyon, there were the large lighted signs indicated 4X4 capability or chains required. Driving by these signs, and the chain-up area, were many non-4X4 vehicles without chains, including trucks. I knew it would be a mess on the hill and I was not disappointed. Vehicles were stuck all over the road. Generally when this happens I can maneuver myself around those blocking the road and this day was no exception.

Wake up folks, when it snows and you don’t have a 4X4 vehicle or chains, park your vehicle until the snow is over and the road is cleared and open without restrictions.

James Hulse

Park City

Park City Ski Team says volunteers are the real champs

I would like to share my elation and gratitude with our community as we emerge from a hugely successful ski race event at Park City Mountain. Over the past four days, the Park City Ski Team and PCM events department hosted 280 racers on Payday Run for two slalom and two Giant Slalom events. This may not seem like much of a feat, but when one considers hill preparation, trail closures, safety installation, race course setting, officiating, timing, scoring, announcing, coordinating athletes, parents, coaches and volunteers it becomes daunting. However, the work it took to host a great ski race was worth every bit of the effort.

A ski race like the one we just hosted requires approximately 30 volunteers daily that are tasked with a multitude of duties. From the lift opening at 7:15 a.m. until closing at 4 p.m. there is something happening. Without proper planning, precision of execution and a volunteer base of 200 Park City Ski Team members to call on, an event like this could not happen. We appreciate all those that contributed to our success. The investment we all make speaks to our desire to keep winter sports relevant in a virtual world.

When we run an event such as this we are; acknowledging the past, celebrating the present and investing in our future. This event entitled the Eric Hays Memorial is not just an event, it is a legacy for the Park City Ski Team and the community. Eric Hays was a young member of the Park City Ski Team who passed away tragically at a young age, but his spirit lives on 36 years later. The execution of this event acknowledges our past while celebrating our present day champions. In addition, it plants the seed for our youth to hold dear their experiences and lessons learned from competition on the mountain. All of these were achieved this year.

The athletes that competed in this event came out in great numbers because they know what a fun event it has been over time. Furthermore, they missed it over the past two years since we’ve been unable to host it. The opportunity to work with Park City Mountain and run this event again was truly an honor. I want to publically thank the resort for their support of this event and be sure the community understands how much effort was put into getting this event back on our slopes this season. The spirit of this event was truly felt once again and it feels good.

Jesse Hunt

Director, Park City Ski Team

Giving Tree event gives back to local groups

Summit Land Conservancy is honored to have taken part in Park City Rotary’s ‘Giving Tree Festival’ this year. Like the much-loved story from Shel Silverstein’s picture book, the trees symbolized our community’s generosity and spirit of giving. We want to thank all of our considerate in-kind donors who supplied gifts for our one-of-a-kind hand crafted advent calendar designed by the talented Ryan Williams. We also want to give a big thank you to Park City Rotary for bringing this event to fruition and supporting Park City’s local nonprofits.

Sophie Islip

The Summit Land Conservancy

It’s what good neighbors do

As the new General Manager of Promontory Club, one of the most meaningful roles that I now have is President of the Promontory Foundation. In many ways, the work of our Foundation exemplifies the heart of the community that has been built by Promontory Club members.

It’s hard to believe that we have been moving dirt, planting trees, building houses and making fun memories on the rolling hills across US 40 for over 17 years now. Promontory remains the closest luxury second-home community to downtown Park City, and it is a privilege to be a close neighbor to our very special “Main Street City.” In reviewing the work of the Promontory Foundation, I was struck by what good neighbors our members have been, and am humbled to help steward the work so selfessly offered to those in need.

Promontory and its members have worked together to collectively raise money during our annual Fourth of July celebration. We then grant the funds to the life-building non-profits that make up the fabric of a ‘caring community’ along the Wasatch. With our most recent check dispersal this month, our accumulated donations to Park City non-profits has topped $200,000. Our gratitude goes to those of you in the non-profit community who provide the points-of-service and hope to those in need.

Park City is a place of great beauty and inspiration, all coming from the open arms of so many in the non-profit world to help others. I am also grateful to the many Promontory members who provide sweat equity to help raise funds or support our combined efforts. The hours are many – and our hearts are full. We are honored to be Park City’s closest neighbors, and love those who make up our beautiful tapestry of neighborhoods. We are here to help and hope that you will come visit and bring a friend – it’s what good neighbors do!

Wishing you all a very prosperous and happy 2017

Robin Milne

Promontory General Manager and Foundation President