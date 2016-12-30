Letters to the Editor, Dec. 31, 2016 – Jan. 3, 2017 | ParkRecord.com

Make 2017 your year to go vegan

The coming New Year’s resolution should be pretty obvious, particularly when it comes to diet: 2017 will go down in history as the year when plant-based meats have revolutionized the food industry.

A dozen start-ups, led by Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods, are creating plant-based burgers and other meats that are more delicious, convenient, and healthy than the old-fashioned animal-based variety. They are backed by tech industry pioneers like Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Google principals Sergey Brin and Eric Schmidt, and PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel. Even animal meat behemoth Tyson Foods has announced a $150 million venture capital fund to explore and invest in these products.

The plant-based food revolution is going mainstream. Hundreds of school, college, hospital, and corporate cafeterias have embraced Meatless Monday. Fast-food chains Chipotle, Panera, Subway, and Taco Bell are rolling out plant-based dinner options.

And American consumers are responding, with fully one third reducing their intake of animal-based meats, milks, and other food products.

Let’s make this New Year’s resolution about exploring the rich variety of delicious, convenient, healthy plant-based dinners, lunch meats, cheeses, milks, and ice creams available in every supermarket. The internet offers tons of recipes and transition tips.

Paxton Ryker

Park City

Resolve to dissolve childhood poverty in Park City

With the start of a new year, it seems appropriate to reflect on what we can do in our communities to make it a better place to live, work and play. For me, it’s a renewed ​focus on the children who live in poverty. Did you know that 25 percent of students attending Park City Schools live in poverty? That is over 1,000 children.

Yes, here in Park City we have children who worry about food, clothing, and shelter. Our teachers and principals see this every day when kids come to school without adequate winter jackets and boots. A cold, wet and hungry child is not a child ready to learn. I am thankful for all the community members who rallied around these children in the month of December to donate money or clothing so they could stay warm. All together, over $30,000 of boots, jackets, snow pants, mittens and hats were distributed. Thank you!

However, let’s not forget these children. Their needs are great and their needs are real. Park City Education Foundation is one organization supporting all children. I encourage you to call PCEF, 435-615-0235, if you want to learn more or if you want to help.

Abby McNulty, Executive Director

Park City Education Foundation

Art Center director is ready to take on new role

‘Tis the season of New Year’s resolutions and I am excited to share Kimball Art Center’s with the Park City community.

With the growing demand for more programming, we moved to our temporary home in Bonanza Park last year and began a new chapter. Our transition has been an opportunity for growth and learning and one that will better inform the future programming of KAC, version 3.0. We also launched a new mission statement in 2016 – “Kimball Art Center inspires and connects through art” — which more explicitly expresses and captures what we do. In 2017, we resolve to finalize the site for KAC’s new building and begin the long-range planning and eventual capital campaign to raise money to construct our dream home.

As KAC enters this exciting new phase of growth and development, I am pleased to announce that I too am planning a transition. After nine years at the helm of this Park City pillar, I will be shifting from my role as Executive Director to the Board of Directors in February of 2017. This transition will allow me to focus one hundred percent of my efforts toward the new building project. Fortunately, I will get to continue to work alongside the KAC staff and board, who are committed to continuing Bill Kimball’s legacy of having an art center of, by, and for the community.

The KAC will start an executive search early next year. I am certain that with the fresh energy and ideas of new leadership, the hard work of our gifted management team and staff, and the continued support of the community, KAC will see its final project over the finish line.

Park City is a special place. It is an honor to serve it and it’s an absolute privilege to get to raise a family here. It warms my heart to know KAC adds color, vital amenities, and a vibrant sense of richness to our community.

The Kimball Art Center resolves to create some radical and successful collaborations in 2017. Please join us…

Robin Marrouche, Executive Director

Kimball Art Center

Resident wants Utah’s treasures protected

Yesterday President Obama helped protect some of the most treasured lands here in Utah. As a new resident of Utah, having moved from the Florida Panhandle, I am astounded at the beauty here in what is now our beloved State! Britain may have the crown jewels, but here in Utah we are blessed to have some of the most valuable and treasured crown jewels in the United States. The culture, history and diversity of Utah deserves to be protected for all humankind and Bears Ears Monument can now count itself among those treasured and now protected jewels. Unlike the “crown jewels” in Britain, we call all walk amongst them and enjoy them at will.

As responsible citizens of Utah who are passionate about our State, let’s all further protect Bears Ears https://www.facebook.com/protectbearsears/

Jane Burns

Kamas

Utah officials are wrong, constituents support Bears Ears

Utah’s representatives do not speak for a majority of Americans. More of us desire an increase in public lands, like OUR new Bears Ears National Monument, to protect OUR natural resources and cultural treasures. Just look at the increase in visitation to Utah’s National Parks as an example of American’s demand for access to the natural world. Inflammatory comments by Governor Herbert and the rest of the ol’ white guard who denounce Bears Ears National Monument, only serves the special interests of their financial supporters and other small minded politicians. Leaving ‘monumental’ decisions, like critical designations of public lands up to a Republican lead Congress, has proven to be totally ineffective.

These are the same folks who wouldn’t allow a Constitutionally mandated vote on a Supreme Court nominee and couldn’t get their proposed legislation for Bears Ears passed. Unfortunately, we are forced to endure the embarrassing, personally motivated and unproductive politics of Utah’s legislators and their recent threats to undo OUR President’s legislative action. In the mean time, I want to take this opportunity to thank President Obama for continuing to lead our nation with thoughtful and responsible intentions. We celebrate your environmental actions on OUR behalf.

Leslie Miller

Midway

Drain the swamp

When DJ Trump promised to “drain the swamp” who would have guessed his intention was actually to get rid of America’s wetlands for oil and gas exploration?

Nick Wright

Park City

Former school board member corrects Knauer’s comments

I read The Park Record’s recent article about the end of Knauer’s term on the Park City School District Board of Education. Sometimes journalists misunderstand people during interviews so I wanted to clarify if Knauer really meant to say that, “the district budget typically ran in the red …” before she became board president.

I’m sure Knauer is aware after four years on the board that Utah Code requires all school districts to have balanced budgets each fiscal year. With the business administrator’s diligence, the board’s oversight, and the superintendent’s leadership, PCSD has always had a balanced budget. It’s the law, not a rare accomplishment. Not sure about the “cleaning up” Knauer refers to regarding your time on the board.

Publicly, and mistakenly, accusing PCSD administration and past school board members of running the school district budget at a deficit to highlight her performance as a board member shows poor judgment, a lack of understanding, or both. Clarification or an apology is in order.

I wish Knauer well on her future involvement with the governance of Planned Parenthood in Utah.

Lisa Kirchenheiter

Park City