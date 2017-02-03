Letters to the Editor, Feb. 4-6, 2017 | ParkRecord.com

Climate lobby applauds Deer Valley and Solitude

Editor:

Barak Obama once said “There’s one issue that will define the contours of this century more dramatically than any other, and that is the urgent threat of climate change.”

However, in these trying political times it is sometimes easier to remain silent rather than be bold and speak out even on issues as urgent as Climate Change. That is not the case, however, with Deer Valley and Solitude Resorts, as demonstrated recently by their endorsement of Citizens Climate Lobby’s (CCL) revenue neutral Carbon Fee and Dividend (CFD) proposal. CFD is carbon emissions pricing legislation that will help move our country and the world away from fossil fuels toward renewable energy solutions and help combat Climate Change. Indeed International Energy Agency (IEA) forecasts predict we will not save our planet from severe to catastrophic impacts of climate change without carbon pricing applied virtually world-wide.

Thank you Deer Valley and Solitude Resorts for acting boldly and responsibly.

For more information on the affects of climate change, or to learn more about Citizens Climate Lobby and Carbon Fee and Dividend visit http://www.citizensclimatelobby.org or send your email inquiry to parkcity@citizensclimatelobby.org

Susie Phillips, Citizens Climate Lobby Volunteer

Park City and Wasatch Back Chapter

* * *

Salt Lake haze is moving up to Summit County

Editor,

“There’s a bright golden haze on the meadow. There’s a…” Yep, even at Jeremy Ranch, where I tried to escape the smog from the Salt Lake Valley, the air had a yellowish tinge, but it wasn’t because it was a beautiful morning. How far are we going to let the smog ooze? All the way to Wyoming? Local and state government knows what it has to do to clean up the air. It’s more a question of political will. We, the people, need to speak up and not shut up until they finally listen to us.

On a national level, we must put a price on the production of carbon, not only to clean up the atmosphere, but to put a brake on global warming. Citizens Climate Lobby (citizensclimatelobby.org) has a non-partisan proposal which would place a fee on carbon production and have the revenue returned directly to consumers, creating new jobs and a cleaner and healthier environment. It’s worth taking a look at but do it soon because, like the corn, the haze “is climbin’ way up to the sky.”

Gerald Elias

Salt Lake City

* * *

Legislature’s actions are not consistent

Editor:

As a relative newcomer to the State of Utah, I find it difficult to understand why the Utah State Tax Commission can not enforce the state sales tax regulations pertaining to internet sales delivered into the state, yet the DABC can implement and enforce the prohibition against the interstate sales of alcoholic beverages from being shipped into the state.

I further don’t understand the recent action of the Utah Legislature that killed the bills that would legalize the use of medical marijuana in the state because “further research is needed.” As of this date, 28 states and the District of Columbia have legalized cannabis for medical use. These states represent 62 percent of the total United States population. With the exception of the “unintended consequences” that may occur, it sounds to me that over the past 20 years since California signed the first initiative, every possible form of research has been performed over and over. So I ask, “What further research?

Of course, all of this can be put into perspective, the same perspective that condones the removal of the ROTC program from BYU because of a cup of coffee.

James Lauser

Tooele, Utah

* * *

Locals movie night spoiled by traffic

Editor:

The traffic on Kearns Blvd. was a complete disaster on Monday, Jan. 30th! It was backed up to S.R. 224/Park Avenue! The parking lots at Park City High School were packed. I had to park at Treasure Mountain, and walk to the theatre. Many people were late for the 6 p.m. showing of “Chasing Coral” at the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts in Park City because of this situation.

May I make a suggestion: That the Richardson Flat parking lot, and several buses be available to take people to, and from the venue. Providing transit will prevent the buses from getting stuck in traffic on Kearns Blvd. in both directions.

Let’s be pro-active, and get more locals to ride the buses especially for Best of Fest!

Karen Tafuri

Park City