Letters to the Editor, Jan. 14-17, 2017 | ParkRecord.com

Ongoing worries about trash and traffic

Editor:

Thanks to Doug Clyde, In his interview with Leslie Thatcher on KPCW on Jan 5, for providing some clarification on two significant County issues: trash and traffic. Mr. Clyde indicated that the new $36 trash fee was driven mostly by the fact that re-cycling has become uneconomic citing the fact that re-cycled material has declined in value and that the users of curbside bins do a poor job of sorting their recyclables, meaning that it costs more to process and results in large amounts of the recyclables going to the land fill thereby negating any saving that re-cycling might provide by reducing waste in the landfill.

Apparently, the current County public relations campaign stating that the fee is needed to pay for a new dump is only part of the story. (Also note if the County had not wasted $2 million on an option for a new fairground, it would not have needed the extra revenue.) Maybe the County Council needs a re-think on the cost/benefit of curbside recycling.

The second interesting observation Mr. Clyde made was that a large part of our traffic problem is caused by day skiers from Salt Lake and not locals going about their daily business as the traffic gurus would have us believe. Further, he explained that Vail is trying to move day-skier and employee parking out of its main resort core to provide space for high value real estate development. Connect the dots and you come to the conclusion that the transportation sales tax is largely to fund facilities and transportation for Salt Lake day skiers and to facilitate Vail’s development activities by having public funds pay for parking and transportation that should be private investment by the resorts.

Particularly egregious is the proposed bus terminal to be located next to Jeremy Ranch school, an area currently zoned Rural Residential, which will increase traffic in the school corridor and negatively impact the safety of our children all in order to provide parking for Vail. Sales taxes collected from residents and likely from locally based tourists are going to fund facilities for Salt Lake day skiers who are well known for not spending money in the local community.

Before County Council gets enamored with all its spending plans especially the Dahle parcel purchase option maybe they should think about who is paying and who is benefiting from the bond issue. Nothing requires that the bonds have to be issued and the money spent or that all of the proposed plans have to be implemented.

Robert Neumeister

Park City

* * *

Proposed project could jeopardize ridgeline enforcement throughout county

Editor:

County staff and Basin Planning Commission members recently reviewed and discussed moving forward with a project to be built on important ridgeline overlay zone. This project will break ridgeline by over 20 feet, visible from both I-80 and U.S.40.

The current vacant lot is located in the same neighborhood as the infamous glass house on the hill that overlooks Kimball Junction — only 350 yards away.

You may recall that the glass house ordeal is what resulted in the ridgeline overlay zone reaction and subsequent adoption of county ordinance to prohibit any future new development that encroaches important ridgelines as visible from I-80, US 40, S.R. 224, and S.R. 248.

There is a Facebook page – Save Our Ridgelines. Please respond to this post with your opinion if you want to protect viewsheds, entry corridors, important ridgelines and our community against negative impacts.

Please email or call Summit county planning department and the planning commission with your comments.

There are several points to consider relevant to this week’s work session.

Prior to purchasing the vacant lot, the applicant inquired to Summit County about possible building areas on the lot.

County staff at that time made it very clear that building of a new structure is prohibited anywhere near the top of the lot; ridgeline overlay zone (ROZ).

Adjacent neighbors to this lot had to follow the rules of the Low Impact Permit process when requesting a building permit on their lots. There was not any belabored discussion about it, with a staff report and work session, etc. – they followed the rules and built the structure where permissible.

Driveways to access these neighboring structures, while not ideal, were long to comply with the rules and the process in place. The Low Impact Permit process has not changed since that time.

There has been no discussion so far regarding different options in the application to re-design the driveway for access to an alternate location on the lot that will not break ridgeline.

Any new development on important ridgelines would result in a very bad precedent for Summit County.

One could ask, “What area in the county is next?”

All ridgelines in and around the Park City area would be in jeopardy and result in greater pressure for new development throughout the Summit County, creating negative impacts to visitors and residents alike.

Steve Dowling

Park City