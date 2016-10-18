Letters to the Editor, July 13-15, 2016 | ParkRecord.com

Summit County residents work together to protect water

Editor:

Recycle Utah’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection event on Saturday, Oct. 8, brought in 443 cars from all over Summit County. This bi-annual event provides residents with the opportunity to properly dispose of hazardous waste, and prevents toxic chemicals from entering our landfill and watershed.

At last week’s event, materials collected include 13 mattresses, 12 gaylords of electronic waste, 20 5-gallon buckets of medications, and five 5-gallon buckets of sharps.

Additional items collected include motor oil, light tubes and bulbs, batteries, and paint.

Recycle Utah thanks everyone who helped make this event possible, including the Park City Municipal Corporation, Summit County, the Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District, the Sheriff deputies and the many individuals who supported us through our Autumn Auction. A special thank you to the Park City Sunrise Rotary Club volunteers for generously donating their time.

Thanks to the entire Summit County community for joining together to help save our water. We couldn’t do it without you.

With much gratitude,

Insa Riepen, Director

Recycle Utah

Peter Yogman for P.C. School Board

Editor:

I am supporting Peter Yogman for the District #2 School Board seat. Peter will improve the school board’s decision-making process with enhanced clarity, increased collaboration and greater sensitivity to the community. District #2 includes North Park Meadows, Silver Summit, Trailside, Highland Estates, Old Ranch Road, most of Ranch Place, Willow Creek and the eastern portion of Silver Springs.

Please visit his website PeterParkCity.net and read about his qualifications and positions on the issues, and VOTE FOR PETER.

Clay Stuard

Park Meadows

Glenn Wright will do the right thing

Editor:

Lack of affordable housing has long been identified as a key problem threatening the economic health and self-sufficiency of Summit County communities. One of the best things all of us can do to help is to vote for Glenn Wright for Summit Council.

Glenn has progressive solutions to many county issues, but I know him best as a fighter for affordable housing. As head of the regional Habitat for Humanity office, he and his staff have put many of our neighbors into affordable housing who would otherwise be shut out of our towns. I have worked alongside him in conjunction with the Park City Council, Park City Advocates and other organizations to overcome this very complex issue. It will be a continuing struggle, and voting for Glenn is a very positive thing you can do right now.

Tom Horton

Park City

Crowds at resort affects ski racers’ training

Editor:

My name is Madison Kaiserman. I am a 7th grader going to school at Ecker Hill Middle School. My social studies teacher assigned me to write a letter to the editor about an issue of concern to me.

My concern is the Vail Resorts. To begin with, Park City, the resort, brings in so many tourists. We are now living in a town home to the biggest ski resort in North America. That is a huge tourist attraction, and with that comes many tourists. What happened to our small town ski resort?

Not only does the Vail Resort bring in tourists, but what about ski programs like racing, freestyle, and other programs? As a member of the Park City Ski Team, I am worried about my and my teammates’ training. We do drills on Payday and First Time, but most of the time it is too crowded for us to perform at our highest level. Not to mention the “Yellow Jackets.” We have to completely slow down, even though we are in control, because they threaten to take your pass. If that happens, we can just say goodbye to our ski season.

Another reason that Vail Resorts are a concern to me is the prices. Amounts for meals are outrageous. $5 for a hot chocolate seems a little much, don’t you think?

Also, the resort us growing and our race hill, just off the Eagle chairlift, could turn into another common run so more people can ski/snowboard on it. Anyways, as the resort grows, so does our community.

Madison Kaiserman

Park City

A shout-out from Utah Open Lands

Editor:

The recent Pancake Breakfast was a perfect day. Fall was in the air, colors were still out and the sourdough pancakes made by Sally Elliott were fluffy and delicious. Sally’s homemade elderberry syrup was just icing on the cake. Utah Open Lands enjoyed celebrating, with those in attendance, the amazing conservation work which ensures such a tremendous quality of life in the Park City area.

We are grateful to those who came and we want to thank Silver King Coffee for the outstanding hot liquid refreshment that rose through the chill of the morning air. A thanks to Earthwings as well for the birds of prey education and of course we thank the Snyderville Basin Recreation District; a great partner in the protection of the Hi Ute Ranch conservation easement.

We want to especially thank the Buehner Family for giving us this opportunity to stand on the ground and look up at the magnificent barn which for so many of us holds a very real sense of place. Without their conservation ethic, this land would have never been protected and their stewardship carries on today. The land is a sanctuary for wildlife and it is through the conservation easement that the paved trail on the East and North side of the property were permitted for the pubic use.

We hope every one had a great time and had their fill of pancakes, syrup and coffee. We ask that we all continue to respect that Hi Ute is privately property and respect the privacy of the landowners.

With Appreciation,

Wendy Fisher, Executive Director

Utah Open Lands

Who is Donald Trump anyway?

Editor:

He’s the guy who cuts you off in traffic and gives you the finger when you honk. He’s the guy talking too loud on his cellphone and ignoring the people giving him dirty looks. He’s the neighbor whose dog barks all night, and when you complain he tells you to get off his property. He’s the boss who treats you like a second-class citizen. He’s the guy behind you at the ballgame who is drunk and loud and obscene. He’s the schoolyard bully making your life miserable. He’s the guy who sneers and tells you that you paid too much for whatever it is you just bought. He’s the guy who knows everything about everything and mocks whatever you believe. He’s the guy that when he shows up at a party, half the people there turn to their significant others and say, “I’m ready to leave anytime.”

Trump is the most arrogant, ignorant, clueless, insecure, blowhard tyrant ever put in a national spotlight. You wouldn’t want him as a neighbor, a boss, a co-worker or sitting next to you at any event. You wouldn’t want him anywhere near your children. Given that, how is it possible that you are willing to put a check mark next to his name for President of our beloved United States?

Mike Stevens

Park City

Utah won’t protect Bears Ears, so President Obama must

Editor:

Three years after we asked him, Congressman Bishop presented his Public Lands Initiative (PLI) to the U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources. It came at the eleventh hour, following broken deadlines and broken promises, and with no hope of passing before the legislative recess.

As chair of an important committee, Rep. Bishop could have brought a long-term fair solution to the longstanding difficulties of public land in our state. He could have met and negotiated with the Obama administration. He did not. Instead he, with the support of the rest of Utah’s congressional delegation, brought a bill that puts fossil fuels and political posturing over sacred significance and the voices of generations of Utahns. Instead of protecting important wilderness lands, PLI undermines existing conservation laws and gives unprecedented energy permitting authority to the state. Instead of collaboration, Native American peoples have been shut out and stonewalled in the PLI process.

Rep. Bishop had his chance, but with its loopholes and inconsistencies, PLI has run out of time. That is why President Obama needs to act to save Bears Ears. We cannot depend on Utah’s governor, Legislature or Congressional delegation to protect this sacred landscape and the cultural memory it holds.

Mr. President, please do what a majority of Utahns want: protect Bears Ears. That is something Utah’s Congressional delegation and their supporters from the fossil fuels industries never will do.

Utah Senator Jim Dabakis

Salt Lake City

Taxpayers pay unnecessarily for hurricane damage

Editor:

U.S. taxpayers pay to rebuild expensive homes on barrier islands and in flood plains every time there are hurricanes or floods. The Stafford Act is the federal law providing financial support to local governments for disaster preparation and response including rebuilding infrastructure in flooded areas (Nagin et al. 2010).

We could ask our federal representatives to revise the Stafford Act to permit local governments to use federal disaster funds to build new infrastructure needed to relocate homeowners to higher ground rather than to solely rebuild infrastructure in flood hazard areas. Similarly, federal insurance regulations could be reformed to pay claims on properties having severe flood damage for the purpose of relocating to inland, non-flood-prone areas and require the flooded property to be designated permanent open space that would provide habitat and flood mitigation. This would save taxpayer dollars long-term and encourage people to adapt by moving to safer ground.

With global warming being caused by excessive U.S. per capita greenhouse gas emissions and development reduction of plant-life that removes atmospheric greenhouse gases, isn’t it about time we change federal policy to stop paying repeatedly to rebuild costly homes and infrastructure in flood zones?

Kathy Dopp

Park City

