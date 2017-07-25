Letters to the Editor, July 26-28, 2017 | ParkRecord.com

Is it Flat or Flats?

Editor:

Seems there has been some disagreement regarding this sometimes touchy subject of Bonanza Flat versus Bonanza Flats. I have a friend who will bite your head off if you call it Flats. "No, it's Flat."

I decided to do a little mining of my own to come to a personal conclusion. The Park Record archives is a great place to look at the history of this funky little town

I scanned through over a hundred years of articles written about this special piece of ground, and ALL referred to it as Bonanza Flat.

On August 31, 1881, The Park Record reported, “The New Bedford Mining Company had filed for a mining claim on one “Bonanza Flat.” A June, 1903 headline read: “Bonanza Flat Company to be Incorporated.” In September, 1957, the newspaper reported: "The first snow was visible on the mountain peaks of Bonanza Flat.”

August of 1957 the Oak Bar was robbed and thieves drove to “Bonanza Flat.” In December of 1975 Stein Eriksen offered a two-day ski touring class for "about $28 that includes everything," including the great Stein himself on “Bonanza Flat." (What a story that would be for the grandkids!)

The word “Flats” seemed to poke its confusing little head into articles around the 1980s but, by then, the mining of ore had exhausted itself. One article in 1980 referred to both Flat and Flats in different paragraphs.

We seem to have morphed “Flat” into "Flats,” but for over a hundred years the miners referred to it as Flat. The world may be round, but Bonanza appears to be Flat, at least if you're a miner.

I choose Flat for posterity. Also, I don't want to get my head bitten off. Regardless of what we call it, it is a spectacular piece of land we’ve preserved, and we should all be proud of the collective effort to save it from private gates and gaudy development.

Stephen Leonard

Kamas

* * *

Glitzy ad neglects to feature reusable water bottles

Editor:

Regarding Sotheby’s two-page ad in a recent edition of The Park Record: if you really care about the community of Park City, stop giving people single-serve containers of bottled water!

According to the Park City Water Quality and Treatment Manager, Michelle DeHaan, the tap water in Park City exceeds standards. It is perfectly fine to drink! Instead, Sotheby’s should provide their guests with reusable Nalgene or Kleen Kanteen bottles.

Let’s keep our beautiful town clean while you set the standard for environmental awareness!

Diane Bracey

Park City

* * *

An endorsement for Andy Beerman for mayor

Editor:

I am supporting Andy Beerman for Mayor for these reasons:

1. Andy has a proven track record of bringing together diverse groups with varying interests to form solid, forward thinking solutions to our unique town. Andy understands that community is really about building and maintaining strong relationships.

2. Andy is fearless and never holds a grudge. He doesn't run and hide from controversy. When told that someone in the community doesn't agree with his position on something his reaction is always "boy I'd really like to talk to them and get their perspective. Do you think you could set something up?"

3. Andy understands and helps lead the community's efforts to protect our environment on many fronts; purchase of open spaces, improvements to transit, bag ban, net zero by 2032 and the list goes on and on.

4. Andy is working to maintain a "real" Park City community by supporting efforts to make living here more affordable to a wider range of people.

5. Andy has a sense of humor and enjoys and respects the many characters that make up this town.

If you want to "Keep Park City, Park City," vote for the leader that shows us how to do that every day. Vote Andy Beerman for Mayor.

Alison Child

Park Meadows

* * *

Tom Clyde crankiness is showing

Editor:

Regarding Tom Clyde’s column of July 14 about the Arts and Culture District proposal: Apparently one has to stretch to be curmudgeonly in a community that works pretty well. Tom finds Park City government’s hand in community development overly heavy compared to … what? One of the most obvious things is that economies, and particularly real estate, don’t function normally in seasonal resort towns. The huge influx of wealth turns rarifies everything, and the city has to function as a normalizing factor to some extent, or else you can say goodbye to anything of a non-profit or low-income nature. Second-home property taxes are hardly unfair; they are the price to be paid for tilting the playing field.

Likewise, the one-percent transient room tax proposal seems a bargain if it ensures the health and longevity of two of the city’s biggest room- and restaurant-filling institutions.

Park City locals don’t live a “lavish lifestyle.” They’re hardworking and clever and they get by. It’s tourists and second-home owners that have made the economy surreal, and the city proposal rightly has them footing the bill for it. Tom would get this, I hope, having been city attorney for many years.

Tom Horton

Park City

* * *

Former councilmember endorses Andy Beerman

Editor:

You don’t really get to know someone until you’ve worked alongside them. I was fortunate to work closely with Andy Beerman and he consistently demonstrated to me that he is an effective, committed City Council Member . His “let’s DO this” attitude has helped this Council accomplish a lot: purchasing Bonanza Flat, implementing electric bus express service from Kimball Junction to Park City, and most recently acquiring the Bonanza Park property to create an Arts and Culture District that will provide multiple opportunities for residents to work and play where they live.

Polarization has plagued politics in recent years. We have all recently witnessed the consequences of electing a “disrupter”. I’ve learned first hand how important chemistry is in achieving a successful outcome. Having worked in toxic as well as collegial environments I know that respectful dialogue always achieves the best result. This is important at the State level where Andy has worked to foster relationships that value Park City’s points of view and especially here at home where his skill at consensus building is invaluable in the evolution of a cohesive vision.

It’s been suggested that the current City priorities of Affordability, Energy and Transportation don’t align with what ‘s important to residents. Think about it. We have a city government, both Council and staff, who are committed to citizen engagement and regional collaboration. We all have the opportunity to voice our opinions, whether at coffee with council, at council meetings and even on the street or at the grocery store. Andy listens.

As long as I’ve known him, Andy has looked forward to what Park City can be — a place where we live the values of an inclusive and healthy community. As our Mayor he will continue to work tirelessly to lead us into that future.

Park City

Alex Butwinski

Park City

* * *

Park City is neglecting its elders

Editor:

I was born and raised in Norway. For several years I lived with my grandparents. When my grandmother needed more care, she was moved to a continuum care retirement home. I could visit her every day on my way home from school. Good for her, good for me. This could not happen in Park City.

We pride ourselves in living in the wealthiest and most progressive country in the world, yet we have no universal healthcare. Many of our veterans, mentally ill people and drug addicts live on the streets or in jail, and a good many of our children go to bed hungry at night. Our elderly population, many belonging to the "Greatest Generation", were part of making Park City what it is today. Are they becoming the "forgotten generation"? I hope not.

I saw the City Council's beautiful tree showing the Long-Term Strategic Plan for Park City and I read an editorial in The Park Record written by a Council Member about the same — no mention about a continuum care center in either one. It needs to be considered along with Attainable and Affordable Housing. I believe with the help of the City and County Councils this can happen in our area. Our senior citizens deserve to be able to live out their lives in their beloved Park City.

Gerd Holmsen Aguilar

Park City