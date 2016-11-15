Letters to the Editor, Nov. 16-18, 2016 | ParkRecord.com

Appeal for post-election tolerance and unity

Editor:

Our schools are a place of learning. In order to provide our students the best possible learning environment, we also need to provide a safe, encouraging, and especially now, tolerant, place for all of the children in our community. We believe the best academic environments give kids a place to learn with open-minded discourse.

The uncivil language of the recent national election permeated the country and caused deep rifts between people, rifts that now must be healed by listening to one another. As a small community, we must act immediately to teach our children to be tolerant of all members of our community, regardless of their personal background. We want the behavior towards all children in our schools to be calm, tolerant, and accepting of differences.

Thomas Jefferson said that, “No man has a natural right to commit aggression on the equal rights of another.” A free and fair democratic election, regardless of one’s personal view of the outcome, should be a great learning opportunity. Let’s model for our children the caring society that we want to be.

Julie Eihausen, JJ Ehlers, Nancy Garrison, Philip N. Kaplan, Tania Knauer

Park City Board of Education

* * *

A grateful ski racer won’t let fans down

Editor:

Thank you so much for supporting me at the Annual Follow Your Dreams Benefit! The event was a huge success with over 100 attendees and, I hope, a fun party! Your kind and generous donations allow me to continue to realize my athletic goals and dreams as an independent ski racer.

I am so grateful to have this community support. Thanks again! Time to ski FAST!!

Sue McJames

Park City

* * *

City workers come to the rescue on cold, dark night

Editor:

Many thanks to the Park City Public Works employees who worked late into the night of Nov. 7 to repair a water main break on Lucky John in Park Meadows. Despite cold weather and dark of night, I’m pretty sure that water service returned to the neighborhood prior to midnight.

Chris Haerter

Park City

* * *

Candidate Kohler says: Continue the good fight

Editor:

I would like to thank our inner team, the dozens of volunteers and over 150 contributors to my campaign for the generous donation of your time and money for a cause we all believed in. You have helped us run a race that we can all be proud of. At our core was the shared belief that — together — we could make a difference for a better community.

The fundamental issues that inspired all of us to work so hard still remain to be resolved. We all believed before — and shall continue to believe — that the leadership of our beautiful state needs to invest more resources in improving education, preserving our environment, providing healthcare for all those who need it, and assuring that all those who work will receive self reliant compensation. These issues will not go away because the election is over. We must all continue to tirelessly encourage our leaders to do what, deep in our hearts, we believe is right.

Rudi Kohler

Heber City

* * *

Student is worried about increased drug usage

Editor:

I am contacting you due to the increase of drugs and drug usage in Park City. I believe that if the increase of drugs and drug usage continues at this rate, that Park City will become like other cities in the U.S. that have been overwhelmed with drugs.

First, we have already had two deaths from overdosing in Park City. With that said, more people; especially students are using drugs for recreational purposes. Second, with more people using drugs, we are going to have higher death rates from overdosing. The reason for the higher death rates is that people build up immunities to the drugs, so these people require more with each usage which will eventually lead up to them overdosing.

So with the reasons stated above, I request that you take action with increasing Park City’s drug awareness level. The reason I believe that the drug awareness level needs to be increased is that, we can stop drugs with more people being aware of them and what they can do.

Chandler Voliva

Park City

* * *

Resident says vandal victim’s response made her proud of her town

Editor:

Thank you Drew Dana for taking the time to thoughtfully show your appreciation to the Park City Police for their assistance. It is so wonderful that you, a 10 year old, can take the vandalism that happened to your home and turn it into something positive.

Drew Dana sets an example for all of us. As Michelle Obama says: “when they go low, we go high.” Drew, you make me proud to live in Park City.

Ellen Hendrickson

Park City