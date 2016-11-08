Letters to the Editor, Nov. 9-11, 2016 | ParkRecord.com

mnmnmn

Editor:

Hello. My name is Drew and I am a 10-year-old boy. My house was broken into and messed up. The people who were responsible for this are two teenagers. They tried to escape, but a policeman named Officer Johnson ran after one and caught him. Then, I think a dog helped them find the other boy.

Now that they’re both caught, we have to clean up our house. The officers from the police department said they would help us on their time off. I want everybody to know how nice the Park City police officers are. Thank You.

Drew Dana

Park City

* * *

A smart student loves the library

Editor:

I really appreciate the people that built the Park City Library. My favorite thing about the library is that it is a fantastic place for work, reading, gaming, watching movies, 3D printing, and making videos. I love that the library is a friendly area for our community. My favorite thing to do at the Park City Library is 3D Printing. I was just there this weekend. My favorite printer to use is the Maker Bot because it is better for designing and prints faster. It is also easier to use if you are just starting, but what I don’t like about the Maker Bot is that it only prints in white. The feature that I would change is that the library needs to add more colors in the Maker Bot printer. I hope you take the opportunity to visit the Park City Library and make your own 3D printer design.

Keller Brechwald, EHMS 7th-grade student

Park City

* * *

Resources should be spent on open space, not parking lots

Editor:

As an outdoor enthusiast belonging to a very sports interested family, I highly applaud the work of Basin Recreation, Mountain Trails and Park City Municipal Corp in our community and was a supporter of the open space bond passed a few years ago.

However, a new project in the works close to Trailside makes me question the allocation of resources and has left me wondering if open space money is being spent on paving over open space, and creating, in my view, an unnecessary parking area. Why is PCMC building a large, new parking lot and trailhead along Silver Summit Parkway when there are two existing trailheads and abundant parking only minutes away?

Basin Recreation’s Trailside Park is only a few hundred yards from the new trailhead being built and has abundant parking and restrooms. Additionally, Trailside Elementary School has lots of additional parking spaces right there. And if this wasn’t enough, the church right next door has a huge parking lot that is pretty much empty every day except Sundays.

Considering that there is also another huge parking area and trailhead less than a mile away off Highland Drive, I have a difficult time understanding why valuable resources is being spent on yet another parking lot. There were already safe, existing trail connections — paved and dirt — both from the Trailside parking lots and the Highland trailhead to the new parking area.

As Round Valley is being built out with new access points and trails, wildlife is coming under more and more stress. The area where the new parking lot is going in seemed to me to serve as a respite for elk and deer from other high traffic areas of Round Valley. I wonder if PC Municipal took wildlife into consideration when deciding to build this new trailhead?

I know there is a huge wish list, but limited resources for open space and recreational projects that would benefit people in our community, so why then spend all this money on a large superfluous parking lot?

Anne Kari Aas Hunt

Park City

* * *

Peterson family thanks community for Winter Welcome turnout

Editor:

The Jan Peterson Family would like to thank the Park City community and Youth Winter Sports Alliance for their generous support and superb organization of the 2016 JANS WINTER WELCOME.

This annual event has raised thousands of dollars over the years to support youth in winter sports. Each year the community is tapped to donate goods and services which in turn is purchased by community members who generously bid on these items. In addition, attendees pay a handsome sum to attend and enjoy the food and fun and the camaraderie of their friends and neighbors who come each year to welcome winter and help support kids who want to participate in winter sports.

It began in the 1980s because the coach of the Park City Ski Team came to its board of directors and said there wasn’t enough money to pay the coaches. That’s all it took for Jan and the board to step up and begin this wonderful legacy of raising money. Jan always felt that every aspiring young athlete should have a chance to participate. It was a small but sincere group that first year and over the years has grown into one of the best attended and community supported events in Park City.

Thanks to everyone who helped make this year’s event a success. You worked your hearts out and we could tell. He would be so proud of you, yet again.

We love you all and hope to continue this legacy in his and his beloved store’s name, JANS. Here’s to a great winter season,

Amanda Peterson, Andrea and Matt Terwillegar Abbey and Joe Cordery.

Park City

* * *

Editor:

How on Earth can you choose to put the article concerning the toxicology reports of Ryan Ainsworth and Grant Seaver on page 2 of your paper, deciding instead to highlight Thanksgiving donations from hotels, along with Cubs and election coverage? The deaths of these young boys touched just about every person in this town and most certainly every parent.

Opioid use in Park City is arguably one of the largest and scariest problems affecting our community and our children. This problem remains in the shadows- and often times in easy reach within parents’ medicine cabinets — and your placement of this sad confirmation of the boys’ use of “pink” only perpetuates this by burying the story. Bring Park City opioid use and it’s subsequent abuse into the light. Put it on the front page every day until we can rest assured that parents are paying attention to their kids, are educating themselves and their children of the fatal dangers of these drugs (that are often, at first, prescribed by their doctors), and are finding help when it is needed.

While it’s comforting to pick up our local newspaper which is covering donated turkeys, moose sightings and how The No Name is celebrating the wonderful World Series win by the Cubs, you are not doing our community any favors by minimizing the drug abuse problem in this town.

Kim Frauenberg

Park City

Mountain Trails says Park City Foundation deserves lots of praise

Editor:

What an awesome community, nearly 10,000 people participated in LIVEPCGIVEPC and made the somewhat impossible goal of PCCF’s $1.500,000.00 achievable. Every year it seems like such a stretch yet Park City and Summit county residents turnout to show their appreciation for all the local non-profits.

This year, Mountain Trails was once again the most donated to organization for which the staff, board members, all and we trail users are extremely humbled by such a show of support. These funds support our ongoing effort to meet the growing needs and expectations of the PC community and the surrounding area where we all enjoy unbelievable life style opportunities.

We can’t thank enough the crew at Park City Community Foundation, they are awesome and fun to work with. High West definitely deserves a High Five for the community party they have hosted the last six years and you just can’t say enough about the truly cool “Village” we all live in.

Charlie Sturgis, Executive Director

Mountain Trails Foundation

* * *

Park City Community Foundation grateful for everyone’s participation

Editor:

Last Friday, November 4, saw another fantastic outpouring of love from the community in support of the nonprofit organizations that make greater Park City such a wonderful place to live, work, and play.

In all, 3,676 donors gave $1,736,306 through Live PC Give PC to help over 100 nonprofits go even further in carrying out their missions. The results went way beyond not only last year’s total of $1.3 million, but also the 2016 goal of $1.5 million, making this year another amazing success!

These donations support concerts, healthcare, recycling, victims of domestic violence, animals, sports, conservation, schools, and much, much more.

We are deeply grateful to all the sponsors, donors, volunteers, local businesses, and nonprofits that made this possible. Thank you for strengthening the community through this great show of collaborative giving and action!



Park City Community Foundation

* * *

Summit Land Conservancy felt the Live PC Give PC love too

Editor:

I went for a walk in Round Valley last week. It was early in the morning, just getting light, and I saw a small herd of elk on a ridge. Two massive bulls raised their antlers to the morning air. My dog and I walked on, and I thought of the hills in Southern California where I used to walk with another dog.

Those hills today are covered with houses, pavement, and gates. I don’t know where people go to walk their dogs and drink the morning air. I don’t know where the kids who live there now find places where they can pretend to be wild animals or explorers, or find a quiet place to walk off some of that teenage angst.

I am so grateful that we have Round Valley. I am so grateful that people here understand that when we protect open space, we protect human habitat. And that habitat includes room for sentinel elk and coyote, and wild human hearts.

On behalf of the team at the Summit Land Conservancy, I offer devoted thanks to the Park City Community Foundation for providing us with a platform to raise money here to save land here. I thank all the nonprofits that make Park City such a terrific community. And I thank the generous donors who made Live PC Give PC 2016 a huge success.

Cheryl Fox, Executive Director

Summit Land Conservancy

* * *

A grateful ski racer won’t let fans down

Editor:

Thank you so much for supporting me at the Annual Follow Your Dreams Benefit!

The event was a huge success with over 100 attendees and, I hope, a fun party! Your kind and generous donations allow me to continue to realize my athletic goals and dreams as an independent ski racer.

I am so grateful to have this community support. Thanks again! Time to ski FAST!!

Sue McJames

Park City