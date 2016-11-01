Letters to the Editor, Oct. 29-Nov. 1, 2016 | ParkRecord.com

Park City School Board needs Yogman

Editor:

If showing up is any indication of a person’s commitment and dedication, I have to back Peter Yogman for Park City School Board. For years he has volunteered in the classroom learning what actually happens in school from the ground up. He has now attended almost all school board meetings and work sessions thereby demonstrating unmatched dedication. Peter has put in the effort to be informed on many of the issues our school district faces today. He looks to see both sides of an issue and always remains open minded, willing to adapt to new information, and listen to all concerns.

As a retired teacher who spent years doing my best for the children of Park City, I recognize a willing devotee to the same cause. His level-headed approach appeals to me. Peter realizes that community support is vital to the decision making process, that at its heart, success depends on clear communication, collaboration, consensus and transparency with respect to problem solving and goal setting aimed at guiding our schools, and in turn our children, to the brightest path for the future.

If you haven’t explored Peter’s voter info please go to http://www.peterparkcity.net.

He’s running in District 2.

Thank you in advance for getting out to vote.

Teri Wiss

Park City School District educator for 40 years

* * *

Teach your children well: Vote for Moe

Editor:

Because of my great respect for Moe Hickey, I am writing my first letter to the editor. I have known Moe for 25 years, starting when our business paths crossed in New York City, and he has always shown himself to be a man of integrity who cares about children.

Knowing our shared interest, when I moved to Park City six years ago, Moe reached out to invite me to get involved with our youths’ education. Since then, I have supported the Ed Foundation, tutored students at Ecker Hill, and run ACT prep classes. In addition, I am the parent of a graduate of PCHS.

In these different capacities, I have gotten to know the District well and have come across few people as dedicated as Moe. Even when he was no longer on the school board (because he moved out of his former district), he actively facilitated bringing Bright Prospects to Park City, and he remained my first call for all issues concerning our schools. Moe has worked tirelessly for our children, advocated for them on both the local and state levels, fostered partnerships with local non-profits to enhance programs for our youth, and developed relationships with educators and administrators.

The greatest compliment I can give Moe is that he puts our children first — above himself and above politics. For this reason, I strongly support Moe for the school board. There is only so much I can say in a letter, so I invite you to contact me or others who know Moe to learn more about him.

Greg Zehner

Park City

* * *

Protecting Bonanza Flats is essential

Editor:

Park City residents are being asked to support the proposed bond for Bonanza Flats. This 1,400-acre area between Empire Pass and Guardsman Pass is beautiful year round, a great location for active recreation, home to a variety of wildlife and currently zoned for substantial development. Without this bond, the city can’t hope for a seat at the table if this land goes on the market.

One of the most common questions I hear is “Since the land is in Wasatch County, why would Park City be interested in protecting it?” The normal easement answers apply: it has tremendous conservation and recreation values for the citizens of Park City. Another reason is to avoid the impacts of development in this particular area. For any houses built in Bonanza Flats, their path to and from Park City is down Marsac, into the already crowded traffic circle.

Throughout the Mountain Accord process, there was a lot of interest in connecting Park City, Big Cottonwood Canyon and Midway with improved roads that would be kept open year round. Park City fought this because they don’t want Guardsman Pass and Marsac Ave. becoming the shortcut from southern Salt Lake to the Park City ski areas. Old Town roads simply aren’t designed to handle this traffic congestion. A development in Bonanza Flats could easily trigger these road changes.

Because the development would all take place in Wasatch County, Summit County and Park City would have little if any input on zoning or development decisions. Impacts from development or benefits from protecting the land will be felt for decades to come here in Park City. Please vote to support the bond and give Park City the opportunity to participate if the land becomes available for purchase. If it doesn’t happen, then no bond will be issued and there won’t be any impact on taxes.

Steve Joyce

Park City

* * *

Doug Clyde will help curb impacts of growth

Editor:

Doug Clyde is well qualified and realizes we do not need growth in order to succeed as a county. His opponent for seat B on the Summit County Council feels that growth should be a primary goal despite our current traffic and affordable housing issues.

Colin DeFord has indicated he supports converting the “Tech Park” at Kimball Junction into a mixed-use development. I was on the Planning Commission when the Tech Park was approved and the benefit to the county of the deal was that the Tech Park was a lower-impact substitute for a massive mixed-use development with huge traffic and housing impacts. Changing back to a mixed-used development will certainly cause increased traffic problems on State Road 224 and Kimball Junction.

We can’t “grow” our way out of congestion and we do not need a councilor who supports growth without first finding solutions for traffic and employee housing problems.

Mike Washington

Snyderville,

* * *

Who is listening to voters in Utah House District 54?

Editor:

Rudi Kohler and Tim Quinn are running for Utah House District 54. Let’s follow their money and count supporters. At Disclosures.Utah.Gov, click ‘Public Search’ and you’ll find Kohler’s total at $31,004, with Quinn at $35,472. But totals don’t tell the whole story.

There is a visible difference in sources. Kohler has 163 individual donations for $22,054; 71 percent of his funds. Quinn’s 14 donations from individuals total $4,988. Businesses, PACs and associations are 33 of Quinn’s donations for $25,984; 73 percent of his funds. Kohler has six business/union donations for $3,750. Clearly their support comes from opposite directions.

What businesses donate to Quinn? Three of 33 are from “Fitspot” (who is this?) for $13,333; almost 40 percent of his total funds. Quinn’s business donors also include: Utah Association of Realtors, Park City Board of Realtors RPAC, Home Builders of Utah PAC, Utah Auto Dealers, Utah Bankers, United Military Mortgage, Utah Petroleum Marketers/Retailers, Workers Compensation Fund, four other PACs, six area SLC law firms, and also PacificCorp from Oregon.

Kohler has about seven times as many local contributions as Quinn. Kohler has 147 from District 54, while Quinn has 20, with half from businesses.

What will they work for? Here are some public statements paraphrased: Kohler is concerned that Utah is last on education spending per student and says it needs funding – our children can’t wait. Quinn points out that Utah ranks first in states best for business; education funds will come someday when businesses grow.

Kohler believes all families should get healthcare and hard-working people should earn self-reliant wages. Quinn believes healthcare for all would cripple business and increased wages would cause business failure. Quinn says top-down business profits fuel the economy while Kohler thinks real growth comes from bottom-up demand when people can afford to buy.

Kohler is alarmed by bad air days that hospitalize kids and grandparents. He believes in affordable solutions like renewable energy and adopting California vehicle standards. Quinn says we’re following EPA rules; the problem is from wildfires in other states; businesses cannot afford clean air. So, will they work for businesses or people?

Quinn insists solutions are top down; Kohler believes bottom up. Rudi Kohler says “We, not Me”; people, families, and community should come first — especially our people in District 54.

Some of us think it’s time to focus on our common good and stop fighting over political positions. If you think that way, then Rudi Kohler thinks like you. Rudi wants to work for us, to overcome differences, share responsibility, and find solutions.

Bill Goodall

Interlaken

* * *

Help protect Bonanza Flats from future development

Editor:

The 1,400 acres of Bonanza Flats sits strategically on the edge of Park City at the apex of Deer Valley and Park City Mountain Resorts. As the definition of “bonanza” suggests this property is “a large amount of something valuable.” If protected as open space, Bonanza Flats will be a bonanza for the public; if it is developed, it will be a bonanza for a limited few. This election, Park City citizens can vote in favor of protecting this land forever.

It is true that City does not yet have an agreement to purchase this land, but like much of the open space preserved in Park City, the first step in saving it from development is bonding for the money to buy it. If the bond is approved, then the City will have the ability to negotiate. Without the bond, we can’t even have a conversation.

The Summit Land Conservancy and Utah Open Lands have protected land throughout Park City and Summit County, and we know critical open space when we see it. Bonanza Flats is what you see as you drive the Guardsman Pass road from the top of Deer Valley to the top of Brighton. It is a beautiful, high alpine landscape of forests, lakes, and wildlife.

We also know what happens when we’re not able to save land. Development in Bonanza Flats will have tremendous impacts on the heart of Park City, possibly forcing the Guardsman Pass road to be opened year round. This will dramatically increase traffic, pollution, and congestion in Old Town, and throughout Park City. Park City residents will feel the impacts of this development.

Protecting Bonanza Flats protects Park City. And the first step to protecting Bonanza Flats is funding: a step that can be taken when you vote in this election. Please vote YES on the Bond for Bonanza.

Wendy Fisher

Executive Director, Utah Open Lands

Cheryl Fox

Executive Director, Summit Land Conservancy

* * *

Moe Hickey is a gifted leader

Editor:

I would like to take a moment to speak in support of Moe Hickey for school board. Park City is so fortunate to have a candidate of his caliber and dedication. Moe has children who attend the Park City Schools, but his commitment goes beyond the interest of his own children. He cares deeply about the quality of education for all students. I have found Moe to advocate fairly and passionately for students, families, teachers and administrators, especially when it involves maintaining our schools’ educational excellence under a strict fiscal regimen, or selecting a successor for superintendent.

I know him to be an excellent listener who fully considers options before making important decisions. He listens to his constituents. Personally, I have found him supportive, genuine and proactive as a member of our society. He supports education for all children and sees the diverse needs within our schools and community. I find Moe to be innovative and forward thinking. These are talents we need to have moving forward as our schools continue to grow and needs continue to change. This is an exciting time in education and I believe Moe is one who can help lead our schools to become even greater schools if we work together for the benefit of the entire community.

Gina Mason

Gifted Programming Director

* * *

Doug Clyde has skill set needed to lead the county

Editor:

Doug Clyde absolutely deserves to be voted onto the Summit County Council. He moved to Summit County in 1978 and has been a resident of Oakley for over 23 years. He is currently in his second term as an East-Side Planning Commissioner. Throughout his career and with other endeavors he has over 35 years of experience and responsible land use and business operations. Over the years he has demonstrated the ability to carefully and critically evaluate situations affecting the quality of our life as citizens and been willing to take hard stances when necessary.

Doug’s motivation to serve is to protect the beauty of our surroundings in Summit County. He’s done the necessary homework to understand the critical quality of life issues we face including traffic, transit, affordable housing, recreation and the preservation of our trails. I wholeheartedly support Doug and urge everyone to vote for him as well.

Michael A. Worel

Park City

* * *

U.S. must keep promise to fight TB

Editor:

Recently, world leaders who gathered in Montreal pledged $12.9 billion to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria, the largest external funder of TB programs worldwide. But talk is cheap.

Currently, there is a $1.7 billion shortfall in the fight against TB. This is especially troubling in light of recent reports that roughly 800,000 more people fell ill with the disease in 2015 than in 2014. Tuberculosis infects nearly 10 million people each year, yet is treatable and curable. If left untreated, TB can be deadly and almost impossible to cure. Withthe recent Zika outbreak, the need to stop diseases before they develop into dangerous strains is more important than ever.

The good news is we can help end TB within the next two decades if the U.S. follows through with its promise. Write our Congressional Delegation and President Obama, urging them to fulfill their commitment to the Global Fund.

David P. Billings

Park City

* * *

DeFord lures voter from across the aisle

Editor:

I moved to Summit County in 2004 for my love of skiing; living the quintessential ski-bum lifestyle. Over the years I have transitioned to a homeowner, successful young professional and a Snyderville Basin Planning Commissioner. I have watched our community grow and change.

As a Millennial entering into my 15th year of voting, I have never strayed from Democrat candidates. This year in the Summit County Council election, I am voting for a moderate Republican, Colin DeFord. Colin secured my vote by demonstrating he is the visionary leader Summit County needs (and does not fall into any political party cookie-cutter).

The future of our County is at a crossroad. We have tough decisions ahead for transportation, development, adequate services, housing and creating a diversified job base. These choices have implications on the economy, traffic, environment, and the high quality of life that we all currently enjoy. We need strong leadership in our County Council that will be proactive with these issues. I know that Colin DeFord is the best person for the job.

Colin listens. Colin looks at all facts before determining the best course of action as demonstrated in his thoughtful approaches on the Synderville Basin Planning Commission. Having interacted with policies on the Planning Commission, Colin understands the needed tools and updates for our future. Colin understands evolving technologies and what that means for communicating with residents on key issues, demonstrated by his continuous Nextdoor social media posts.

The role of an elected official is protecting the health and direction of the current residents. Colin continues to demonstrate that he puts the people and community first. Local government decisions directly impact our communities, families and friends. We need the best leaders to charter the path, and Colin DeFord’s character, dedication, vision and strength will get us there.

Colin has the makings of a true visionary leader. The only missing is your vote. I invite you to join me in voting for Colin DeFord.

Julia Brewer Reynolds

Park City

* * *

Editor:

I’d like to add my name to the list of former PCSD school board members endorsing Moe Hickey for Precinct #3. I’d also like to add my name to the list of those who voted against the school bond who support Moe and his rational, trusted approach to finding a solution for the problem of how to provide for our student population growth.

Fresh eyes to a problem are good but not when it means there is a lack of institutional knowledge and costly mistakes are made because of that lack. Moe brings the experience of having served as a PCSD board member, knowledge of statewide resources, long-term relationships with local- and state-level leaders, and years of active interest in our community. Moe cares about our kids, our families, and our town. His career in international finance has aided him in his deep understanding of Utah’s complicated state school funding and the PCSD budget. His only agenda is to play a part in improving our children’s future.

Moe is honest, receptive, respectful, hardworking, reliable, knowledgeable, involved, positive, visionary, intelligent, collaborative, and he is data-driven in his decision making; all needed traits in an effective school board member. He was a pleasure to work with as my colleague, he kept high ethical standards for the board and he’s a natural leader. Please vote for Moe, Park City needs his wisdom, humility, and insight back on our school board.

Lisa Kirchenheiter

Park City

* * *

Become a part of the community, join in on Friday

Editor:

If you are new to town, you may not be aware of the incredible role our non-profit organizations play in aiding and strengthening Summit County. Each year, for the last six years, the Park City Community Foundation has rallied support for these non-profits during Live PC Give PC day. This year the event is this Friday, Nov. 4. If you have never participated, I urge you to do so.

Whether you chose to improve our trail system, preserve open space, help provide affordable housing or support our community voice, KPCW, your Live PC Give PC donation demonstrates that you are a “local” who cares about our community. So please join the fun by going to livepcgivepc.org and support the causes that matter most to you. And let’s not forget the great folks at the Park City Community Foundation who created and produce this event (and many others) for the betterment of Summit County. They need your support, too. Please contribute on Nov. 4!

Bob Richer

Park City

* * *

Editor:

I would like to express my gratitude to the sponsors, donors, guests, and volunteers who made Habitat for Humanity’s 6th Annual Overall Ball Gala a tremendous success. The Oct. 22 event was held at the lovely Legacy Lodge, which offered incredible views of the fall evening.

In addition to being great fun, the event was particularly meaningful/joyful because, in just a few weeks, we will be completing our 14th home. As a result of our generous supporters, Samantha and her twin 8-year-old boys will be able to spend the holidays in their new home. Samantha was present at the event and able to interact with the individuals who made homeownership a reality for her and other hardworking families.

We are so grateful for the sponsors and event partners who contributed to the event, including Title Sponsor Vail – Epic Promise, who provided the beautiful venue. In addition to our signature costume and hard-hat contests, unique additions to this year’s event included spirit tasting with Sugar House Distillery and Tarot Readings from VooDoo productions. These elements, along with an exciting auction, live music by The Monday’s , and dancing, all elevated our guest experience.

Many individuals contributed their time and talents in the months leading up to Saturday’s event. Thank you to the gala event committee and Habitat staff, whose vision and creativity came to life on Saturday. To my fellow Members of the Board, your year-round leadership is critical to the organization’s ability to address our community’s growing housing needs.

Being at an event full of dedicated partners and guests who care about access to healthy, safe, affordable housing solutions was inspiring. Each family that benefits from new home ownership, home preservation and repair services, or education through Habitat strengthens our community. Thank you to everyone who contributed to the Overall Ball Gala to ensure that Habitat’s programs continue to address housing needs for year to come!

Board Member

Tom Steinmetz

Board member, Habitat for Humanity of Summit and Wasatch Counties

* * *

Editor:

Voters are within two weeks of choosing a President and we are weary of rhetoric and frustrated. Still, it is our responsibility and privilege to place our vote. We vote for our national leaders, state representatives, as well as local policy makers. We can learn more about the lesser known candidates with a short email or a keystroke. Which candidate do teachers trust? Which candidate understands that technology in the classroom should support, but not replace teachers? Which candidate is the most qualified and experienced?

It has not been until lately that I have understood the impact of our State School Board and the importance of placing an informed vote for the candidate best qualified to lead Utah education. When I research my options for State School Board, Carol Barlow-Lear is uniquely and clearly the most qualified candidate. Join me in researching candidates and voting thoughtfully all the way to the end of the ballot. Join me in supporting Carol Barlow-Lear for State School Board.

Charlie Matthews

PCSD teacher

* * *

Tal Adair is best representative for both sides of the county

Editor:

I have known Tal Adair for over 15 years. I watched him serve on the Francis City Council and admired the amount of time and effort he put into listening to the residents, solving problems and improving the city.

He is very well known and admired for his honestly and concern for others.

Tal already serves on the County Council and I do not believe we need to change that. He has the advantage over his opponent because he knows Park City and the entire East Side. He is respected for all the work he’s done in the political arena and understands the hot issues like growing land development and making sure affordable housing comes with it.

I have read the words of the other candidates and contrary to most, Councilman Adair’s morals, experience and insightful approach to our county’s needs, plus his willingness to listen to others and consider every side of an issue, sets him far apart from the others. He is a loyal husband, great father … and all around nice guy!

I will vote for Councilman Tal Adair to remain on the County Council (Seat E).

Gene Atkinson

Francis

* * *

Editor:

It is my pleasure to write to you today as a Summit County resident and on behalf of a charity I support strongly. Mountain West Mothers’ Milk Bank (#MWMMB) is a 501-C3 organization with an outreach center at the Park City Medical Center. We support infant health and nutrition by collecting, processing and dispensing donor human milk to all infants, including the most fragile ones in Summit County. MWMMB is participating in the LivePCGivePC fundraising campaign this Friday. I hoped to take a moment and explain to you why MWMMB matters to me.

As a neonatal nurse practitioner, I see firsthand how important it is for us to supply our most critically ill infants with breast milk. Many of these infants can only thrive on breast milk since this is the only food they will tolerate. Unfortunately, many moms are unable to produce the amount of breast milk required by their child/children due to many uncontrollable factors, despite their best effort. Not to mention adoptive families who do not have a source for breast milk.

Hence, on one hand we have moms that are unable to meet the demands of their infant and on the other hand we have moms that produce more then enough for their infant. The Mothers’ Milk Bank helps close this gap. However the concept of a milk bank is not well known, especially in Summit County. For example, I was one of those moms who had a surplus of milk, but did not know there was a place to donate my milk. As a health care provider and mom I can attest to the importance of educating the community to support our donor moms and consequently our smallest community members. This is the main reason why I led the effort to have a donor site at Park City Hospital.

Donor moms save lives, but so can you!!! Please help fund MWMMB in our #LivePCGivePC campaign.

Taylor H. Hanton

Park City

* * *

Editor:

We highly endorse Moe Hickey for the School Board Candidate in District 3. While in his seventh year of service on the school board, Moe moved from one district to another and had to step down from the board as a result. Fortunately for all of us, he is now running again in his new district. The personal time he invests in our school district and our community is remarkable, and we and our children have benefited greatly from its dividends. Thanks to his leadership, we have a pre-K program, dual language immersion at each of our elementary schools, an impressive array of AP courses and the second Center for Advanced Professional Studies (CAPS) program in the country, to name just a few.

The continuity that Moe’s experience affords our district will serve us all well. We need his strong leadership and vision to keep our district moving forward. We need thriving programs and policies in place to equip our children for jobs in the 2020’s, 2030’s and beyond, and Moe will work hard to achieve that. Please consider giving Moe your vote for District 3.

Rick and Laura Monty

Park City

* * *

Editor:



Editor:

I am writing to encourage readers to listen to the recorded discussions from the Oct. 18, KPCW/Park Record Candidate Forum before voting. The URL for the recordings is: http://kpcw.org/post/2016-kpcwpark-record-candidate-forum.

I found the 29 minute discussion between the State House (Districts 53 & 54) candidates very enlightening; particularly the commentary from Mr. Tim Quinn. “Fox news in the flesh” was the thought running through my mind as I listened to Mr. Quinn: 1. Blame Dodd-Frank for putting him out of business. 2. Boast about Utah being #1 in business, but not recognizing the contradiction in declaring economic expansion and/or lowering educational administrative costs is the solution to our lowest in the nation per pupil spending. 3. Declare (absolutely falsely) Utah’s air quality complies with all EPA regulations and (unbelievably) the largest percentage of our pollution does not originate in Utah.” It’s not caused by ourselves.” 4. Declare (falsely) California has strangled its economy with over-regulation. 5. Respond (lamely) to the question of what he is personally doing for the environment by saying he is driving a more fuel efficient car than he was a decade ago (as a result of those California regulations he criticized). 6. Declare (twice): “It’s our land. It’s not the federal government land” in the context of a discussion over the Public Lands Initiative

For those looking for an ultra-conservative, confidently speaking, truth resistant ideologue, Mr. Quinn is your man. For those of us looking to add a problem solver and a bit of broadened perspective to the Utah State House of Representatives, Rudy Kohler needs our vote.

Judd Werner

Park City

* * *

Editor:

Recently I was informed about parking changes coming to the Old Town area of Park City. The new system seems very complicated. Parking lots have designations: premium, value, free (Sandridge Lots) and private. Then there is a tier system: Tier 1 $ (non-peak weekdays), Tier 2 $$ (non-peak weekends, peak weekdays) Tier 3 $$$ (peak weekends and minor events) and Tier 4 $$$$ (major events). All of this relates to the amount they are going to charge. Employees will be issued a “smart” card to pay for their parking. During Tier 1 times, it appears the parking will be free. During Tier 2, 3 and 4, the rates vary depending on which lot you choose to park in. The CB pass will go away. The problem I have is: I operate the Gateway Office Business Center and have 25 offices for rent. Some of our clients have reserved parking, others use lots such as the 1st floor of the Gateway, the Flag Lot or the China Bridge and the CB pass.

One of the perks that I can use to sell office space is the free 4 hour parking, free one hour parking, or the CB pass. I have clients who consistently have clients visit them and this change may make it more difficult for them to continue to have their office here. Has the city or the firm they hired considered “all” the uses of the historic downtown area? What about going to the Post Office, liquor store or a restaurant? In a time when Main Street and surrounding businesses are struggling to compete with the Kimball Junction businesses, does it make sense to create another reason not to come to Main Street? I have worked in this area for 30-plus years and have seen a lot of changes. This one, however, I don’t believe is a good change.

Beth Kapp

Director, Gateway Office Business Center

* * *

Editor:

As a 20-plus year law enforcement administrator (ret.) and Park City resident, I can unequivocally endorse Petra Butler for PCSD school board. I have always known Petra to be a consummate professional, she is dedicated and unrelenting when she commits to a cause. Students, educators, administrators and parents will well be served when Petra is elected to the board. I have been very impressed by the hard work and dedication she has spent over the past year since she first considered running for board member. She has met with countless, parents, students, leaders and anyone interested in hearing her ideas and has listened to what these individuals had to say and what their concerns are with regard to the PCSD. My catalyst for penning this letter came last week when during the early morning commute and in a drizzling rainstorm I saw Petra standing at the side of S.R. 224 with a sign making herself available to anyone wishing to share their ideas with her. This is the kind of dedication this community can expect from Petra.

Mr. Hickey has and does serve this community well and should be recognized for such but he has been on the board previously, leading the charge for the bond that the community soundly defeated. Petra has dedicated her time and resources to this endeavor, I have not seen the same commitment from Mr. Hickey. From what I have personally observed I know that Petra Butler will serve well as a PCSD board member.

Neal Castleberry

Park City

* * *

Voter says DeFord will bring fresh views to council

Editor:

As I get ready to vote, I cannot help but to reflect on our past elections and how things turned out. I’ve learned a lot, to say the least. I’ve learned just because you vote on something and it passes, does not necessarily mean it will happen. In 2014, I was excited to vote for Prop 1 and hear that it passed. Residents would finally have a safe way to cross the six-lanes of State Road 224 at the Bear Hollow/Silver Springs intersection. Almost immediately after this, the County Council put this project on hold. It is now 2016, and not one ounce of movement with the crossing and I’m not sure the approved money we allocated to this crossing will ever be used the way it was promoted on the election ballot.

So this year I’m making sure I do my homework with what I’m voting on and whom I am voting for. The safe crossing on S.R. 224 is TOP priority for me. You do not have to be a genius to know, this intersection is DANGEROUS and no one should have to risk their life trying to cross, especially with a elementary school next door. What I have realized after sitting and speaking at many County Council meetings, is we need some other viewpoints within our County Council. I’m not saying our County Council is bad but, I do think it is good to have some new blood, to provide a new point of view. With this being said, I have been nothing but impressed with Colin DeFord.

Colin DeFord is the new blood we need. Colin will bring a younger perspective and as a father of two young daughters, will be able to align more and represent the younger Park City families. He has served on many boards, is currently serving his second term on the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission and was chair of the commission twice. He has extreme knowledge in communications and technology, which I believe is key to making our town thrive for the future. Colin has taken the time to meet and listen to concerns of our residents because he has genuine interest in this community.

I am looking for someone who is honest and remembers they represent the community and not themselves. Colin DeFord has my vote and I’m excited about what lies ahead.

Erin Ruzek

Park City

* * *

Moe Hickey is best choice for school board

Editor:

As longtime Park City residents whose two children have come up through the Park City Schools, we feel strongly that Moe Hickey is the best choice for the Park City School Board. We first got to know Moe through his involvement in forming the MOM (Men of McPolin) program at McPolin Elementary School. Moe’s support for our schools continued through his service on the Park City Education Foundation.

Park City students have benefitted tremendously from Moe’s work on the School Board. During his previous School Board term, Moe was instrumental in bringing about expanded Advance Placement offerings for our high school student and language immersion programs for our elementary students, among many other programs. Moe’s dedication to improving education for all students is further evidenced by his involvement with the Latinos in Action program. We have observed first-hand how Moe actively seeks out opportunities for students in our community.

Moe understands the importance of incorporating technology in learning. He is by far the most forward-thinking candidate. It was unfortunate that Moe’s term on the School Board was cut short as a result of his family’s move from their Deer Valley neighborhood in our district 1 to a home in the Park Meadows neighborhood in district 3. We are so pleased that Moe is willing to serve our schools again in his new district. The Park City School District needs Moe’s ideas and experience. Please cast your ballot for Moe Hickey.

Melyssa D. Davidson Kraig P. Moyes

Park City

* * *

Editor:

I’m writing this letter in support of Petra Butler’s candidacy for the Park City School Board. I have known Petra for more than 5 years. She has known my husband for more than 15 years as he used to work with her. As a result of this contact, I know how highly regarded she is by those in law enforcement because I count on these individuals as my friends and family. I am familiar with her having over 25 years of federal law enforcement — first as an agent with the United States Secret Service, and then with the FBI. She spent her entire career in the service of others, and the bulk of that time investigating or supervising investigations involving those that do harm to children. She is a dedicated mother, and a strong advocate for the protection of children. I can think of no better person than Petra for this job.

I am also the mother of three children and the stepmother to two children. My stepchildren attend Park City Schools. On more occasions than I can count, I have been a witness to Petra’s kind and giving spirit to all my children. Additionally, one of my children has special needs. Raising a child with special needs can be challenging, and finding an education system that addresses those challenges is a priority for me. I know that Petra would meet those challenges, like she does everything else … head on and with integrity.

Viviana Ross

Oakley

* * *

Peter Yogman would be great addition to school board

Editor:

As a parent of school-aged children, I’m voting for Peter Yogman for Park City School Board. I feel he brings the example of an excellent citizen to an important leadership position. Good citizenship requires thoughtful engagement with one’s community and he does that. He’s volunteered in schools, been active in local initiatives, succeeded in business management, and been transparent as a political candidate. I find him to be gracious and trustworthy, and I believe he is a person who will work genuinely to enhance the well-being of this community and its children. This community will be fortunate to have him serving as a leader of our school district. Please join me in voting for Peter Yogman for School Board, District 2.

Ali Salomon Ziesler

Park City