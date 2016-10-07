Letters to the Editor, Oct. 8-11, 2016 | ParkRecord.com

Bonanza Flats bond could prevent nightmare

Editor:

Have you driven up Guardsman Pass recently? It’s really gorgeous up there. Great place to hike, great cross-country skiing, beautiful wildflowers. What if it were gated and covered with golf courses, multi million dollar houses and huge, expensive hotels? Well that nightmare might become a reality if voters do not approve a $25 million bond on the ballot.

Bonanza Flats is the name used for over one hundred years to describe the mining claim area that was over the top of the ridges, south of Park City. When Empire Pass agreement was negotiated in the late 1990’s/early 2000’s, Bonanza Flats was approved for development of golf courses, hotels and high dollar residences. The property recently went through bankruptcy and there may be an opportunity to preserve it as open space.

We’d like to be able to have a seat at the table to make an offer to purchase it for recreational open space. If you live in Park City limits, you will have an option on your ballot to approve the possibility of a $25 million bond proposal. If you vote “yes” and if the bond passes, and the property becomes available for sale, then we can negotiate for purchase of this valuable open land on our back doorstep. If we’re not successful, the bond will not be funded and we can watch for rampant, exclusive development where we once enjoyed a quiet hike.

Sally Elliott

Park City

* * *

Fest celebrates buying local

Editor:

Recycle Utah’s 7th Annual Harvest Fest was held at the High Star Ranch and DeJoria Center on Saturday, October 1. In partnership with the Uinta Headwaters RC&D Council, Recycle Utah holds this event each year to spotlight local entrepreneurs and businesses, and to encourage our community to buy local whenever possible. The High Star Ranch provided a beautiful setting for this annual event.

The Harvest Fest offered activities for community members of all ages, including live music provided by Mountain Town Music, wagon rides, farm animals, and an art activity for kids. Over 30 vendors sold handmade goods at the event, including jewelry, art, bath products, and more. Lola’s Street Kitchen, Done to Your Taste Catering, and Wasatch Creamery provided local food. The Park City Rotary Club sold their famous Summit County apple pies in support of Recycle Utah, breaking a record with 53 pies baked this year. Deer Valley served beer from Wasatch Brewery.

We would like to extend a special thank you to the High Star Ranch and the DeJoria Center for hosting this event, and to Summit County for their generous support. We would also like to thank our hard-working board members and volunteers for helping make this day possible.

Finally, we would like to thank the Park City and Summit County communities for joining together at the annual Harvest Fest to support Recycle Utah, as well as the many local businesses and nonprofit organizations that are so vital to our thriving community.

Molly Brooks

Recycle Utah

* * *

Music brings people together

Dear Editor:

Supporting and being engaged within the community is a thing every community strives for. One amazingly important component of building a community and connecting its members is live music. Community music is an especially important element to have because it offers “a strong sense of belonging and connectedness, bringing people together across age, culture and ability boundaries,” according to Music Australia. Through my observation, I have seen people of all ages — and people from all sorts of diverse places — come to enjoy live music, together. In an article given by Catch Music, the author writes, “In today’s world, opportunities to meet other people in our local community are rare.” The article goes on to explain how people in todays society feel disconnected from their community and seldom have time to spend with people in their own neighborhood. What Catch Music is trying to do is “use music as a way of bringing people together and restoring a sense of community to the world in which we now live,” which is exactly what live music does. Luckily for me and my own community members, we have access to marvelous organizations such as Mountain Town Music. Mountain Town Music — which provides many of the musical events in Park City and surrounding cities — says “we exist to produce, foster, and support live music which enhances the cultural experience for Park City and Summit County residents and visitors.” They continually support community music, provide opportunities for aspiring and growing musicians, and help community members have access to these events. Music is an astounding part of everyones lives; it creates a connection between strangers and, as a tool used around the community, can truly bring people together.

Courtney Peabody

11th Grade, Park City High School

* * *

Park City, Colorado?

Editor:

I do not understand why in the last few months the Park Record has so many articles that contain news from Colorado.

I do understand that Colorado is also a ski resort state.

However I live in Park City, UT.

I am not overly concerned about (per PR Sat 10/1 – Tues 10/4) “Durango evaluating trail ban of e-bikes”, when we have trail issues of our own.

Or “Backcountry loses favor in Jasper National Park” when we have trail issues of our own.

Or (roughly 1/2 page addressing) “Housing is under the microscope in Summit Co, Colorado” when we have HUGE housing issues of our own – ESPECIALLY for season employees.

Or “Hotel in Aspen opposed”!

I live HERE – in Park City, UT! YEAR ROUND RESIDENT.

The Newspaper is the PARK RECORD!

Sincerely,

Arla E Baragar

Park City

* * *

A distaste for a shot ski

Editor:

After I read the article about drug abuse in Park City schools and streets and the carnage wreaked upon Park City families (Sat Oct 1) I read the description of the upcoming “Shot Ski” fundraiser sponsored by the Rotary Club and I find I have no enthusiasm for it. In fact, I read about the event with distaste bordering on disgust. Does anybody else see this has inappropriate and tasteless in light of recent deaths of 2 our school children? The article connects our partying Park City culture to the “okayness” of drug use among our children. My 14 year old son (9th grader, Treasure Mountain) and I just relocated here for skiing and the great school system and I am scared to death that he will be exposed to the “okayness” of drug use. This is a community problem not a school problem or parent problem. I urge the Rotary Club and all of its supporters to “rethink” this event into one about community building and healthy values, not chugging alcohol. Perhaps you could chug local water or cider out of solidarity with our children and take a stand against drug use. I urge the Park Record to evaluate how it promotes alcohol-related events and I urge all of our community and charitable causes to tone down the “partying” aspects of their events. I want Park City to be a “family-town” not a “party-town”. Take the damn party somewhere else! Not our school, not our town and sure-as-hell… not our kids!

Eileen Haynes

Park City

* * *

Create an accurate report card

Editor:

In the Sept 27 article entitled, “School Grades Drop, Methods Questioned,” Superintendent Conley said, “I also find (the grades) a very poor measure of what we do each and every day with our students. It does not reflect reality. To look at our schools and say that they’re anywhere from a B to a D, but yet we have the two highest-performing AP students in the state — we were just notified — is wrong.”

If grades are ‘a very poor measure’ of school performance why would

we use them to measure student performance?

Please make a positive change PCSD. Find authentic ways to assess children. Create accurate report cards that truly reflect student learning.

I agree with Dr. Conley regarding the methods. Put grades where they belong.

Phil Schneider

Palmer, AK

* * *

Reject Bonanza Flats bond

Editor:

Regarding the City’s pitch to issue $25 million to purchase Bonanza Flats I thought it would be good to see where we stand debt wise. According to the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) Schedule 14 the city is indebted, as of the end of fiscal year 2015, in the amount of $98,910,526.00. At the same time it estimated that we had 8058 residents so that means each of us has been indebted by the City to the tune of $12,275.00. Consider that in 2006 the amount was $6680.00, about half of what it is now. Tack on another $25,000,000.00 and the $12,275.00 jumps to $15,378.00. I don’t think we should take on more debt to buy an isolated property in Wasatch County that would be of very limited recreational value. I urge the taxpaying citizens of Park City to reject this deal.

Thomas Hurd

Park City