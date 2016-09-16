Letters to the Editor, Sept. 17-21 2016 | ParkRecord.com

Thoughts on a bus route change

Editor:

I would like to propose extending the Pinebrook (actually Jeremy Ranch)

bus route by about five-to-10 minutes. Instead of having the bus simply

go into the Jeremy Ranch park-and-ride lot and turn around, it should go

west on Rasmussen Road and turn right on Silver Spur, then turn left on

Jeremy Woods Drive, then turn left on Hidden Cove Road, to Rasmussen

Road, and then go to the Jeremy Ranch park-and-ride to stop before

returning to Park City. My wife and I have stopped many times to pick up

people walking up from the Jeremy Ranch park-and-ride and drive them

home.

This would be a substantial help to residents who don’t live “on top” of

the park-and-ride, of which there are very few! If there is serious

interest by Park City Transit, I volunteer to help further by proposing

stops on this additional route.

Stan Zionts

Jeremy Ranch

* * *

Park City High alum says parents need to talk to their kids

Editor:

This weekend two 13-year olds from Park City passed away, possibly due to drug overdoses, although that has not been officially confirmed nor denied by Park City Police. As a recent Park City High School graduate this does hit close to home and is absolutely devastating.

I think many parents and community members were more shocked to hear about it than myself and many other students who have been in the school district. Park City Schools provide a quality education with an abundance of opportunities for all the students attending. The high school is a very highly ranked school that churns out college-ready students without fail every year. But all of this makes it easy to overlook the problems our school district has.

Park City High School and Treasure Mountain Junior High School have a very extensive problem with drug and alcohol abuse. In my time, I saw the school district turn a blind eye and play the ignorance card. During my three years at PCHS I saw more than one drug deal happen in the cafeteria, surrounded by hundreds of other students and multiple faculty members during lunchtime. Students do not need to be sneaky about drugs because they are everywhere.

In my 13 years in the school district, I was given information about dangerous drugs used for recreational purposes a total of three times. Once in my freshman gym class, don’t ask me what I learned there because none of it stuck. In tenth grade we were required to take a health class, which contained a unit about controlled substances. All I remember is to eat before you drink and that I made a video with a boy I liked. But when I was in seventh grade my social studies teacher made us watch “the Montana Meth Videos.” I was absolutely terrified of all drugs after those movies, but guess what? I remember them. Vividly. And I have made better choices because of it. My point is: instead of acting like students don’t know what drugs are, educate us about them. Make us aware of the consequences.

Parents: I read the warning from the police suggesting you search your kids and all their belongings. As a teenager, I would like to say that if my parents searched my things I would never trust them again, I would be furious and our relationship would be ruined beyond repair. But if my parents were to sit me down and have that hard, maybe uncomfortable, conversation about what has happened and the dangers of mood-altering substances, including prescriptions, without placing blame on me and insinuating that I was guilty by association, I would be much more receptive. And that could be the difference between whether a teenager uses or turns away and “just says no.”

Laney Marsella

Park City