Letters to the Editor, Sept. 2-5, 2017

It's time to admit that climate change is real

Editor:

It doesn't take the 1,000-year storm named Harvey to prove climate change. Consider that we haven't had a major storm hit the U.S. in the past 12 years. Or the fact that in the last 400,000 years our planet warmed up enough to emerge from four major ice ages that covered virtually all of North America in several hundred feet of ice. Or ask the dinosaurs about variations in global weather.

I've never met a real live "climate change denier" (ooh, that sounds almost as nasty as being a “racist” or “bigot"). What I have encountered are some articles by no-kidding meteorologists and universities who question the accuracy of computer models that predict specific, detailed catastrophies at specific times. And it's been interesting to watch the call to arms morph from "Global Warming" to "Global Climate Change". Hell, humans don't even have computer models that can accurately predict our snowpack four months from now. And don't lay out the "consensus of scientists" argument as an immutable fact; that's the same community that collectively believed in a flat earth, that the sun revolved around the earth, that the atom could never be split, and that man would never walk on the moon. A "consensus" can be a rather fragile thing.

Nope, absolutely everyone that I've ever met really does believe that the climate is changing, and they all believe that mankind in general needs to clean up our act (and our planet)! They only differ in the measures that should be taken. Maybe the "educated voters" referred to in last Wednesday's Park Record should be a bit less dogmatic and a bit more willing to listen to other views.

Ken Miller

Park City

* * *

The real citizens of the year are Park City's residents

Editor:

I am honored to have received the Park City Rotary's Linda Singer Barrett's Professional Citizen of the Year. The honor came with the recognition of the hard work Utah Open Lands put into spearheading the Bonanza Flat Campaign. Utah Open Lands was not alone. There was an entire community, Park City that had our open space back.

I am humbled by the honor, because I know that I have never been alone in this incredible land saving mission, protecting the places we love for our prosperity today and as a promise for the next generation. Park City Rotary is just one place where you can find the defenders of open space. Bob Richer, Jim Heir, Myles Rademan, Tom Clyde, Jan Wilking, Sally Elliot, Hans Fuegi and many more were among some of the first Parkites that aided Utah Open Lands and other Park City open space purchases. Before bonds there were donations of conservation easements by landowners from Oakley to Kimball Junction. Over decades, board members and staff at Utah Open Lands have ensured that this organization could lead conservation momentum in this State.

And specific to Bonanza Flat, the coalition of non-profits from the Wasatch Front and Wasatch Back were my heroes. I was in awe of the staff members and council members with Park City who were available 24/7 to aid this herculean effort. Nate Rockwood, Heinrich Deters, Tom Daley, Mayor Jack Thomas, and Councilman Andy Beerman along with the entire City Council and staff were integral to the success of saving Bonanza Flat.

So with a grateful heart I extend my appreciation to the Park City community you have always been there for Utah Open Lands. Your legacy is the 60,000 acres protected to date by Utah Open Lands. The over 12,000 acres of conserved land in Summit County alone, and the hard fought campaign to save Bonanza Flat are your accomplishments too, and it will always be my honor to be the conduit for your vision, inspiration and success.

Thank you.

Wendy Fisher

Executive Director, Utah Open Lands

* * *

Paid parking puts a damper on Miners Day

Editor:

I know Parkites are going to experience the onset of paid parking in the very near future. I understand, and for the most part, I don’t disagree with it. I’ve never had an issue with all the paid parking during an event like Sundance and I can see why charging in downtown lots and parking structure, especially during ski season, will have financial advantages and encourage use of our wonderful transit system.

However, charging for event parking during the day of a basically "locals event" like Miners Day seems like a shabby way to encourage locals to come down to Old Town, participate and support the nonprofits who use this day as their main fundraiser allowing them to give back to the community in so many ways. It could even be counter-productive if it keeps people away, who then won’t support the nonprofits preventing them from supporting the community.

It certainly makes the city appear unsupportive and greedy. There will be plenty of $20s flowing into the coffers as we go forward with paid parking without having to pull it from the pockets of locals trying to enjoy their hometown day and support the events in town.

I vote NO to paid parking on Miners’ Day.

Barbara Bretz

Park City

* * *

Road construction on Rail Trail would pose serious health threats

Editor:

I thought it was an April Fool’s edition of The Park Record when I read about proposing the Rail Trail corridor as a potential road alignment.

Parkites may remember the trail construction and all the soil contamination issues with this section of the trail. Lead, cadmium, arsenic, antimony, etc. We were lucky to have the army corps of engineers haul clean soils from the Jordanelle dam site. Capping the soils to prevent air borne dust from people’s lungs was an important remedy to the trail’s success.

What will road construction disturbance do to this muscle-powered entry corridor and the adjacent neighborhoods? UDOT is the department of transportation not of motor vehicles. Bicycles count too.

Dick Stoner

Past chairman of Historic Union Pacific Rail Trail Council

* * *

Thanks for coming over for breakfast

Editor:

On behalf of the Parishioners of St. Mary's Catholic Church, I would like to thank the community for supporting the annual "Miner's Day Breakfast" on Miner's Day.

The weather was absolutely wonderful and so were the crowds.

We are proud to be participants in an event that celebrates the Heritage of our great town. A special thanks goes out to the Rotary Club who spent a great deal of time organizing and carrying out the whole day's events. Also; Amy Marshall, with Starbucks Coffee, Brad Grieve with Nicholas Food Service, Kerry Sullivan with Utah Foods Services, and KPCW. Thanks and see you next year!

Kevin & Kathy Ostler, Chair

Miner's Day Breakfast Committee

* * *

Resident thinks candidates make positions known on Rail Trail

Editor and Park City Community:

Thank you, Jay Hamburger, Park Record and citizen, Dr. Sandy Whitehouse, for bringing to attention the letter residents on the south side of Annie Oakley in Prospector received from City Hall and UDOT on August 22, detailing an environmental assessment exploring the possibilities of utilizing the rail trail corridor as a means of remediating congestion on State Road 248.

Being a resident of Park City for 25 years, I am all too aware of the congestion in and out of Park City on S.R. 248. However, I can’t say strongly enough how sickened I am to hear that the Rail Trail corridor is yet again being considered as a potential means to ameliorate the traffic on 248. This corridor is a loved route of hikers, bikers, runners, walkers and, yes, dogs. Remember when dogs were a beloved part of our community?

Our current city government is aware of the survey and the contract with Lochner to assess options regarding traffic issues. I strongly challenge all mayoral and city council candidates to publicly state, prior to the election, what their positions are regarding protecting our Rail Trail from any motorized use.

Kim Fry

Park City

Traffic is beginning to drive away visitors

Editor:

We spend the summers in Deer Valley, about five months each year. Our single gripe about this beautiful area is the every worsening traffic congestion.

I recognize that the entire basin is one big traffic jam, summer and winter but my focus is on the Deer Valley community. How in the world can this community continue to force the entire population above the traffic circle to exist with only one way out of the area?

At some point there will have to be alternatives. I would suggest going over Solamere down the other side to State Road 248. Yes, I know, everybody along the route will scream but unless somebody wants to dig a tunnel we're pretty much stuck. I doubt there's enough money to fight our way through Deer Crest.

I understand how we got here but changing a mining town into a world-class resort community is very difficult. We need some help from the new owners since they'll discover quickly how huge this problem really is.

Steve Housley

Park City