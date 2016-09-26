YOUR VOTE COUNTS: Voter tips | ParkRecord.com

First: Check on your current registration status at www.vote.utah.gov or call the Summit County clerk’s office, 435-336-3204. If you are not registered: #Register online at vote.utah.gov by Nov. 1. (You can also use this website to update your information if it has changed since the last time you voted.) #Register in-person at the Summit County Clerk’s Office, Summit County Courthouse, 60 No. Main Street in Coalville. by Nov. 1. #Register by mail : Send a voter registration form to the Summit County Clerk but make sure it is postmarked by Oct. 11.