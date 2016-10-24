 PHOTOS: 1st Annual Park City Shot Ski | ParkRecord.com

PHOTOS: 1st Annual Park City Shot Ski

From right, Scott, Fechner, Monte Pascuzzo, Laurie Pascuzzo and Claudia Gerard lift the shot ski into the air and celebrate after the 1st annual Park City Shot Ski on Main Street Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016. Many of the participants dressed in costume. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)

Park City held it’s 1st annual shot ski event in celebration of Wasatch Brewery’s 30th anniversary Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016. The event drew a crowd of more than 1,000 people, breaking the world record for the world’s longest shot ski. (Photos by Tanzi Propst and Nan Chalat Noaker/Park Record)

