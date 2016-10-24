PHOTOS: 1st Annual Park City Shot Ski | ParkRecord.com

PHOTOS: 1st Annual Park City Shot Ski
October 24, 2016
Park City held it’s 1st annual shot ski event in celebration of Wasatch Brewery’s 30th anniversary Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016. The event drew a crowd of more than 1,000 people, breaking the world record for the world’s longest shot ski. (Photos by Tanzi Propst and Nan Chalat Noaker/Park Record)
Trending In: Priority
Trending Sitewide
- Park City rejects challenge of former art center redo
- Juvenile charged as investigation into teen deaths continues
- Restaurants see opportunity in fall shoulder season
- Park City party, giant and ‘chaotic,’ involves fights, spitting, drinking
- Coalville man recovering from leg amputation credited with saving woman