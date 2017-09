Autumn Aloft took off from the North 40 Fields Saturday morning, September 16, 2017, with clear skies, gentle breezes and 35 degree temperatures. The annual festival featured 24 balloons launching in to the sky. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)

Link to full gallery here: https://parkrecordphoto.smugmug.com/PHOTOS-Autumn-Aloft-2017/