A pair of moose take a stroll on Main Street, stopping traffic and showing signs of shedding their winter coats, Thursday, April 13, 2017. Handfuls of people trickled out of Main Street businesses and their parked cars to take photos and admire the mountain wildlife. The Park City Police Department showed up shortly after the sighting and herded the animals away from traffic and onto the Poison Creek Trail. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)