Park City has released the nation’s first entirely electric bike share program. To kick off the success, locals rode from the Transit Centers in Old Town and Kimball Junction, meeting at the McPolin Barn along SR-224, to celebrate. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)

Link to full gallery here: https://parkrecordphoto.smugmug.com/PHOTOS-Park-Citys-Electric-Bike-Share-Program/