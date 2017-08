The Park City Library’s held a picnic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the public Monday, August 21, 2017. The event offered free eclipse kits, snacks and prizes (while supplies lasted). (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)

Link to full gallery here: https://parkrecordphoto.smugmug.com/PHOTOS-Solar-Eclipse/https://parkrecordphoto.smugmug.com/PHOTOS-Solar-Eclipse/