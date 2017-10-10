5 Deer Valley Moments from the 2016 – 17 Ski Season

Deer Valley Resort offers a wide range of pass types, but remember to purchase before October 31, 2017, to take advantage of our early season rates.

Locals Only® Passes offer savings up to 48% on Deer Valley Resort ski lift tickets.

For more information please call, 435-645-6626 or email us at ticketdesk@deervalley.com. We are here to help you find answers to your questions, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, through December 1, 2017.

Deer Valley Resort Eligible Pass Benefits

Summer Season Passes – Enjoy both a 2017 and 2018 Summer Season Pass with your Season Pass purchase

– Enjoy both a 2017 and 2018 Summer Season Pass with your Season Pass purchase Buddy Passes – Each adult Full Season Pass holder will receive six Buddy Passes. Teen and Child Full Season Pass holders will receive four Buddy Passes. Each Buddy Pass is valid for the purchase of one discounted single-day lift ticket

– Each adult Full Season Pass holder will receive six Buddy Passes. Teen and Child Full Season Pass holders will receive four Buddy Passes. Each Buddy Pass is valid for the purchase of one discounted single-day lift ticket 20% Restaurant Discount – Receive 20% off dinner for you and one guest at The Brass Tag, Seafood Buffet, Royal Street Café or The Mariposa restaurants during the 2017/2018 ski season

– Receive 20% off dinner for you and one guest at The Brass Tag, Seafood Buffet, Royal Street Café or The Mariposa restaurants during the 2017/2018 ski season Snow Park Restaurant Lunch Card – The Snow Park Restaurant Lunch Card features a 20% discount at the Snow Park Restaurant between the hours of 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Purchase the card online, then pick up your Lunch Card at the Snow Park Ticket Desk. During the ski season, Lunch Cards can be reloaded at the Information Desk located in the lobby on the main level of Snow Park Lodge

– The Snow Park Restaurant Lunch Card features a 20% discount at the Snow Park Restaurant between the hours of 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Purchase the card online, then pick up your Lunch Card at the Snow Park Ticket Desk. During the ski season, Lunch Cards can be reloaded at the Information Desk located in the lobby on the main level of Snow Park Lodge Complimentary SKI Magazine Subscription– A complimentary one year subscription to SKI Magazine (six issues) is included with your pass purchase; limit one per household; valid in the U.S. only

Eligible Pass Benefits at Participating Resorts